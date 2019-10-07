JGH Will Benefit If Risk-On Trade Resumes

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) as an investment option at its current market price. While I had been shunning high yield earlier in the year, in favor of municipal debt, preferred securities, and CEFs with a mortgage focus, I am beginning to see more value in the speculative-grade corporate sector. While I would not recommend going "all-in" on this sector now, given the uncertainty surrounding the economic conditions in the U.S. and around the globe, there are plenty of funds out there still offering value. JGH is one such fund, as it sports a high income stream, while also offering investors a double-digit discount above 11%. Furthermore, JGH has maintained its distribution since its April cut. With a current coverage ratio above 98%, I believe the income stream is safe for now. Finally, despite a rising supply of bond issuance globally, spreads for high yield remain below 2019 highs. This suggests investors continue to see value in speculative grade offerings in the hunt for yield.

Background

First, a little about JGH. The fund's stated objective is "to provide a high level of current income using a diversified global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income-producing securities from around the world". Currently, the fund is trading at $15.44/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.102/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.93%. I covered JGH most recently in May, when I opted to give it a neutral rating. In hindsight, that call appears to have been appropriate, as JGH's return has essentially been flat since that time, as shown below:

Given how volatile the market has been of late, I wanted to take the opportunity to reassess the fund to see if I should update my outlook. After review, I believe JGH's next move will be higher, and I will explain why in detail below.

Valuation Represents A Reasonable Entry Point

To begin, I want to touch on the primary reason why JGH is typically on my radar. This is the fund's valuation, as the market price consistently trades at a double-digit discount to NAV. While the persistent discount makes it unlikely the fund will see rapid appreciation, it does give me relative comfort that the market price won't fall much either. Therefore, I view the valuation as a way to gain exposure to an above-average income stream, but with less risk to capital than a similar fund trading near (or above) NAV. To illustrate how large the discount currently is, the chart below shows the current valuation:

As you can see, the current price is fairly attractive when we consider that many high-yield CEFs trade at premiums, and sometimes quite steep premiums. However, a discounted price can sometimes be a red flag, if the fund's underlying performance is not strong. The lack of investor interest could be very justifiable if there are concerns about the value of the fund's assets or future income production. Fortunately, JGH's short-term performance should help alleviate those fears. To see why, consider that over the past eight months, JGH has seen its NAV gain almost 3.5%, as shown in the table below:

NAV as of 1/31 NAV as of 9/30/19 NAV Gain $17.01/share $17.59/share 3.41%

As you can see, the underlying assets within JGH have done quite well this year, and this has helped keep the valuation at a very reasonable price. My takeaway here is that JGH continues to offer a decent entry point, even if it has traded at even larger discounts in the past. While a move to those lower levels is certainly possible in the near term, I believe investor interest in high yield will prevent JGH's discount from getting too much wider, which is a point I will touch on next.

Bond Issuance Is High, But So Is Demand

My next point has to do with the bond sector broadly, which impacts JGH as a global high yield fund. While I have been generally optimistic on multiple types of fixed income all year, there are some points of concern in the market right now. In particular, investors are concerned about a slowing economy in both the U.S. and globally, and the potential impact of a slowdown on corporations' ability to make good on their bond payments. Secondly, supply of bonds globally has been rising, which could pressure prices in the short-term if demand does not keep up. In fact, September saw a sharp jump in bond issuance globally, at a rate almost double in August, as shown below:

As you can see, issuance is up markedly, which has impacted both the investment grade and high-yield sectors. The concern here is that if demand does not keep up with this rising supply, prices will drop, and that will pressure the total return for JGH going forward.

However, for the time being, investor demand seems to be enough to negate this risk, for now. While high yield spreads (over treasuries) have risen a bit in the short-term, they are still well below the year-to-date highs, as shown below:

My takeaway here is that, despite rising supply, there appears to be enough investor demand out there to absorb the influx of new bonds. As long as investors continue to demand these assets, that will support prices for the underlying assets in JGH's portfolio. While investors will want to keep a keen eye on supply going forward, given the sudden jump, the impact of record issuance on bond prices appears to be muted for now.

High Yield Defaults Expected To Rise, But Modestly

Another point on the high-yield market has to do with the outlook going into 2020. For investors in speculative-grade debt, the state of the global economy is much more important than for buyers of investment grade, given the higher likelihood of default by the former. While defaults have been relatively low, at 3% in the high yield U.S. debt market, data from Moody's Analytics indicate this rate should rise next year. The good news is the rate is only expected to increase to 3.2%, which is not a substantial amount.

Of course, the outlook for a rise in defaults should give investors some pause. It indicates the likelihood of a worsening credit environment, albeit by a modest amount. However, with interest rates declining around the world, including in the U.S., an uptick in defaults is especially concerning.

My takeaway here is to remain vigilant in assessing my fixed-income holdings and would advise investors not to "buy and forget" high-yield funds. While the forecast for only a slight rise in defaults tells me 2020 will likely be a profitable year for fixed-income investors broadly, it is up to each individual to determine how much credit risk their portfolio can tolerate.

A Dovish Fed Is A Tailwind

My final point concerns interest rates, which also will impact the entire fixed-income market, not just high yield. Fortunately, I see them benefiting the entire sector, as the market is anticipating a dovish Fed going forward. When the year started, it looked unlikely that we would see more than two interest rate cuts. However, the market is widely anticipating another cut later this month at the Fed's October meeting. In fact, according to data compiled by CME Group, which tracks the futures market for investor sentiment on interest rate movements, investors expect a rate cut with over 76% probability, as shown in the graphic below:

My takeaway here is this is positive for JGH. With rates continuing their decline, investors are going to want to lock in higher yields before Treasuries move even lower. As last month's bond demand indicates, investors appear content to move down the credit ladder in order to lock in those yields. While economic headwinds certainly remain on the horizon, lower interest rates will help both economic growth and the ability of corporate debt holders to make good on their interest payments. This market reality should push JGH higher going forward.

Bottom Line

While I was lukewarm on JGH earlier in the year, I have shifted my outlook to a more bullish sentiment. While my neutral rating was appropriate back in the spring, I see reasons to go long on high-yield corporate debt at this time. Investor demand is meeting increased supply, the fund has maintained its new distribution rate for over six months, and JGH's discount to NAV should limit potential downside. Therefore, I believe my optimistic outlook on JGH is well justified and would recommend investors give it consideration at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.