The Daily Drilling Report's Almanac And Gazette: October 2019

In this article, we discuss some of the factors driving this change and companies that will be left standing.

Introduction

As anyone who is long oilfield stocks over the past year knows, these are tough times in the oil patch. Bearish sentiment brought on by demand fears driven by reduced global growth estimates has managed to completely defray any bullish news - flattening shale growth, and reduced stockpiles of crude in the U.S. crushing the oil price over the last month or so. The USO ETF, which tracks oil prices, tells the tale of the tape for that time period.

There is really nothing on the horizon that will alter this trajectory until the growth story changes. It will, but it's anyone's guess as to when. The key, as you well know by now is the state of the U.S./China trade talks. OPEC doesn't matter. Iran doesn't matter. The Fed doesn't matter. Even the drop in the rig count here in the U.S., which intuitively is bullish for oil prices a few months out, doesn't have an impact on the direction oil takes these days. Until this trade war cools down and some sort of agreement is hammered out, oil is range-bound at current levels.

So, what's to do? Wring our hands and watch our wealth stagnate or worse... diminish? Hardly. In this article, we will discuss some things on the horizon that could have a positive impact on oil in the near future. And, some things we've been doing to prepare for and take advantage of the inevitable rebound to come.

Notes from the Oilfield Almanac

It is now taken for granted globally that the ~15% annual increase in shale production that we've seen over the past decade will continue into the foreseeable future. No agency promotes this mantra more zealously than the EIA in their various weekly and monthly publications.

STEO, Sept-2019

In the chart above, you can see the EIA is estimating daily U.S. production to grow to more than 13 mm BOEPD in 2020, with most of this increase coming from the Lower 48 excluding GoM. This date seems so far away, until you look at your calendar. Holy pumpjacks Batman... it's almost 2020. And, that brings us to the chart below.

Source: EIA Data, Chart by author

One thing that is plainly evident from the chart above is that production in Texas (which is primarily from shale plays in the Permian and Eagle Ford), is not growing at the rate it used to. In fact, if you look closely and zoom in you could almost say that it's been flat for most of this year at or just below 5 mm BOEPD. This is a fact that doesn't get reported a lot and is completely divergent from the 13 mm BOEPD/2020 story being told in the first graphic.

In a previous edition of this newsletter we highlighted a couple of things that seemed to have the ability to impact the supply side of the equation.

Declining rig activity in the Permian

Declining productivity of new shale wells

It's not a huge leap really. Drilling activity is what generates production initially, so less drilling activity must at some point decrease production. This is really not debatable.

Baker Hughes

The next thing we've covered in the DDR is the dearth of Tier I acreage, which we believe to be the root cause of the decline in productivity of new shale wells (sometimes called-"child" wells) over the past year or so. Here's a quote from an IHS Markit report on shale plays.

The North American onshore base production-decline rates are accelerating in both absolute and percentage terms. Comparing 2017 to 2019, IHS Markit calculates that the onshore oil base decline nearly doubled (measured by the production drop from January through December of a given year, without accounting for wells added by new capital). Base production declined by 1.8 million barrels of oil per day or 28 percent in 2017, but will fall by 3.5 million barrels of oil per day or 35 percent in 2019.

IHS-Markit

In summary for this section, we think the data is going to start dropping fairly rapidly going forward from the EIA, IEA, API and other fact and data gathering agencies that U.S. production has peaked and will soon start a decline to a significantly lower level. How low will it go? That's meat for another article down the road.

This is bullish for crude prices as it begins to settle on the market that U.S. shale is not an ever-increasing engine for growth.

Notes from the Gazette

Nothing you've read to this point should lead you to think that shale is going to dry up and go away completely. Shale is here to stay for the next decade or so. But, it will be with a smaller and more efficient base of producers who have:

Great rock

The best technology

Superior logistics

Acreage positions that provide scalability

Low costs of production

What we've been saying in internal DDR articles is that there is going to be consolidation in this space, as the Super Majors leverage their deep pockets and begin picking up acreage that goes on the auction block as less efficient companies flame out.

We aren't in the business of picking losers, so no predictions as to which companies won't make the cut. We are in the business of picking winners, however, and for growth and current income we like the following shale producers. Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP), Shell (RDS.B) (NYSE:RDS.A), Chevron (CVX), and Occidental Petroleum (OXY). On the service side, we like the big three for the same reasons - Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BHGE). We've put out articles on most of these companies over the last year. Have a look if you'd like a deeper insight into our thinking on them.

Our thesis for these companies is fairly simple. Oil will continue to drive global energy demand for at least the next couple of decades. All of these companies are at decade-lows and pay strong well-covered dividends (Service company dividends are a little flakey from a free cash flow standpoint, but being maintained presently), and will rebound strongly when estimates for global growth begin to be increased.

Your Takeaway

Find an industry that's been more punished than the energy complex. You can't do it. Unless you believe that there is no recovery to come, you can't find a sector with more room to rebound.

Yahoo: Chart by author

If we are right and oil supplies are not as secure as the world currently thinks they are, and forecasts for global growth begin to be raised, all of the companies mentioned in this report will benefit.

We can't control or predict exactly when this might happen. There are simply too many variables. It is our opinion that the current U.S./China trade imbroglio will be patched up over the next year as both parties have compelling interests to find a middle ground. No guarantees here, but at some point each country's self-interest will tip in favor of finding some agreement.

When that happens we expect pent-up demand will push oil prices higher and there should be a strong recovery in the energy sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B, BP, HAL, SLB, BHGE, OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.