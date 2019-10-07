Low Unemployment May Not Suggest Future Rate Cuts

Source: Financial Times

The September jobs report reflected 136,000 jobs were added; it fell short of the median forecast of 145,000, according to a survey of economists:

Evidence of stronger hiring over the summer and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years were offset by signs of a slowdown in wage growth during September, according to the latest update on the health of the US labour market. Non-farm payrolls rose by a net 136,000 last month from an upwardly revised 168,000 in August, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. That fell short of the median forecast for 145,000, according to a Refinitiv survey of economists, but the BLS also bumped up its employment figures for July by 7,000, to a gain of 166,000, suggesting more buoyant conditions over the summer.

Healthcare jobs increased by 39,000, which was consistent with the sector's average monthly gains over the past year. Professional and business services added 34,000 new jobs, the second-largest gainer behind healthcare. Government jobs increased by 22,000. This followed a 34,000 increase in August, which was aided by the temporary hiring of census workers. In September, about 1,000 jobs were attributed to hiring for the 2020 Census.

Meanwhile, transportation and warehousing added 16,000 jobs during the month. I found this surprising since the transportation sector had been negatively impacted by the trade war with China, and reticence of the business community to make sizeable investments to fund future growth.

Retail trade employment fell 11,000. Within the retail sector, clothing and accessory stores saw a decline of 14,000 jobs. Traditional retailers had a tough earnings seasons; the jobs data likely reflects layoffs and store closures in response to stagnant to declining sales for several retailers. Of note is that the manufacturing sector lost 2,000 jobs. While retail is being disrupted by digital providers, the downturn in manufacturing jobs could portend a weakening economy.

Unemployment Rate Fell To 3.5 Percent

September's unemployment rate was 3.5 percent, lower than the 3.7 percent reported in August and July. An unemployment rate this low usually implies a white-hot economy and a tight labor market. President Trump will likely tout the low unemployment rate as a testament to the success of his economic policies. However, the loss of jobs in manufacturing could be a harbinger of things to come. Secondly, manufacturing jobs tend to be higher-paying, and any turn down in the sector could have knock-on effects for other sectors.

The labor participation rate was 63.2 percent, up from 62.7 percent versus the year earlier period. The increase implies more people are really being put back to work. However, the rate is dismal by historical standards; the labor participation ratio has not been consistently below 64.0 percent since the early 1980s when President Reagan was in office. There are 95.6 million people outside the labor force, down about 0.6 million versus the year earlier period. This figure is alarming by historical standards, but is fast becoming the new normal.

Average hourly wages were $28.09, up 2.9 percent versus the same time last year. Wage growth was below the 3.2 percent reported in August. While wage growth cooled, it was still solid enough to justify the Trump administration's giddiness about economic climate for workers. The question remains, "Can the economy maintain wage growth long enough to get the president reelected?

The Federal Reserve Will Likely Keep Cutting Rates

Financial markets remain fixated on the trade war with China and the actions of the Federal Reserve. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently vowed to take measures to keep U.S economic expansion going:

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell voiced optimism about the state of the U.S. economy, but warned of long-term threats to the record-long expansion currently underway. Those challenges include low growth, low inflation and low interest rates. "While not everyone fully shares economic opportunities and the economy faces some risks, overall it is—as I like to say—in a good place," Powell said. "Our job is to keep it there as long as possible."

I interpreted Powell's comments to imply that he would be willing to keep cutting interest rates to potentially spur future growth. The Fed last cut rates in July by 25 basis points. Powell's recent comments were likely pleasing to financial markets. The Dow Jones (DIA) remains elevated at over 26,000 and is up over 5% Y/Y. The 10-year Treasury yield remains well below 2 percent. This should be low enough to help households and businesses improve cash flow from lower borrowing rates.

While Fed policy has helped buoy financial markets, its impact on economic growth may be less clear. Personal consumption expenditures ex-food and energy ("PCE") grew only 1.8 percent in August. It has consistently undershot the Fed's goal of 2 percent PCE growth. I believe rate cuts may have run their course. There may be a need for an effective fiscal policy to grow the economy. In the meantime, investors may have to settle for more rate cuts, a levitated stock market and dismal PCE growth.

Conclusion

Future rate cuts could keep markets afloat, regardless of corporate earnings. Investors should avoid cyclical names and highly-indebted companies that need consistent cash flow to service debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.