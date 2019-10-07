Omnicom: Share Buybacks Are A Very Smart Move

Introduction

Omnicom (OMC) is one of the world's largest advertising and corporate communication companies in the world, generating a consolidated annual revenue of around $15B. As Omnicom has a worldwide presence, its counter-party risk is well-spread. The largest client accounts for just 3% of the revenue while the 100 largest clients combined represent just over half of the revenue. Additionally, not one single sector represents in excess of 14%, and this diversification will help the company to get through tougher times.

Don't let the apparent low free cash flow result fool you - Omnicom is a cash cow

Omnicom's top line appeared quite disappointing as revenue fell by around 4% (or $300M) to $7.19B. However, roughly 75% of the revenue decrease is directly related to FX changes, while Omnicom also sold a few smaller divisions, which also had a negative impact of $278M on the revenue. Looking at the organic performance, revenue actually increased by 2.7% or $200M. So although the reported revenue may disappoint you, Omnicom is actually still firing on all cylinders.

That being said, the operating expenses also decreased by roughly the same amount, and this means the operating profit remained almost completely unchanged at $1.003B. So despite the lower revenue, the unchanged operating profit means the operating margin has actually increased (from 13.41% to almost 14%). As the net interest expenses decreased, the pre-tax income actually increased, and so did the net income. Net profit attributable to the shareholders of Omnicom increased by 1% to $634M, but thanks to the ongoing share buybacks (see later), EPS increased by 4% to $2.86. This was based on the average share count in the first semester. Using the exact share count as of July 10, the EPS would be $2.91.

That's pretty good, and I had high hopes for the conversion ratio of the net income into free cash flow.

The reported operating cash flow was a negative $493M, but there's no need to panic as Omnicom's first semester usually requires an investment in the working capital position which subsequently gets reversed in the second half of the year (just like last year). Operating cash flow excluding these WC changes was $814M, and after spending $49M on capex and $46M on dividends to non-controlling interests, the free cash flow result was $719M (this excludes an additional $30M payment as contractual payments on previous acquisitions). Based on the July share count of 217.5M, the free cash flow result came in at $3.31/share. More than 10% higher than the net income, thanks to the capex (which was lower than the depreciation charges and amortization expenses).

The cash is spent on buying back stock

As Omnicom is an asset-light company (the value of the property and equipment is just a fraction of the full-year revenue), the management has only three available options for the free cash flow. Either it uses it to pay a dividend (which is already happening), it can use the cash to pursue acquisitions, or just simply buy itself.

As it's not easy to pursue smaller bolt-on acquisitions that are accretive, Omnicom has been focusing on buying back stock, and according to the cash flow statement, the company has spent $528M on stock buybacks, partly funded by the $3.9M in incoming cash flow from the exercise of stock options.

In the second quarter of the year, Omnicom repurchased 3.05 million shares at an average of $79.28 per share. The start of the repurchase program was relatively slow, but that's fine as the share price was trading north of $80 in April.

Repaying high-yield senior debt while refinancing with Eurobonds

Omnicom still has quite a bit of debt on its balance sheet, and I hope the company will use its $2.8B in gross cash to simply repay the $500M senior notes that matured this year (and looking at the footnotes of the 10-Q filing, this indeed appears to have occurred) and the $1B in senior notes maturing next year. Considering these two notes have relatively high interest rates (6.25% on the $500M 2019 notes and 4.45% on the $1B 2020 notes), repaying these two bonds will help Omnicom to save $75M in annual interest expenses. A massive amount, indeed.

Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, Omnicom issued two euro notes, raising 500M EUR at 0.80% with an eight-year note and 500M EUR at 1.40% for a 12-year note. The total annual interest expenses related to these two bond issues is just 11M EUR or $12M, just a fraction of the $75M it was paying on the 2019 and 2020 dollar bonds. Of course, Omnicom now has a currency risk, but as the company is also operating in the Eurozone, it could just simply apply euro-denominated revenue and cash flows to repay those bonds, reducing the currency risk.

In any case, Omnicom is taking advantage of the enormous demand for debt securities and fixing its cost of debt of a 12-year eurobond at 1.4% is a good move. Note the bonds were marketed at a slight discount resulting in an effective rate of 1.53% for the 12-year bonds and 0.92% for the eight-year bonds.

Investment thesis

Omnicom's first semester was good, and the company is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of almost 9%, making it relatively cheap. This means I support the company's share repurchase plans as buying yourself at an 8-9% free cash flow yield probably indeed is the best way to use the free cash flow.

The gross debt of $5.5B and net debt of $2.63B appear to be high, but they represent just one time the underlying EBITDA, and as Omnicom is able to refinance the existing debt at just a fraction of the previous interest rates, the net debt position doesn't worry me too much.

I currently have no position in Omnicom, but am planning to write an out-of-the-money put option.

