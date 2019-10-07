FirstEnergy: This 3.1%-Yielding Stock Is A Hold Now

Investment Thesis

FirstEnergy (FE) saw its Q2 2019 revenue decline by 7% due to milder than normal weather in Q2 2019. The company should be able to continue to grow its top and bottom lines in the next few years thanks to its 4-year $11.3-billion capital projects. These projects are supported by its investment-grade balance sheet. FirstEnergy pays an attractive 3.1%-yielding dividend. Although its shares are trading at an attractive valuation, we think investors may want to wait for a pullback before initiating a position given the company’s past history of operational problems.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

FirstEnergy delivered a revenue of $2.52 billion in Q2 2019. This was a decline of 7% year over year. The milder weather has resulted in a loss of $0.31 per share for its regulated distribution business. The loss was primarily due to lower customer load from mild spring weather and the absence of last year’s benefit from a court ruling on costs incurred for renewable energy credits in Ohio. FirstEnergy’s regulated transmission business was nearly break-even due to milder weather pattern in Q2 2019.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite milder-than-expected Q2 2019, we think FirstEnergy will continue to grow its revenue and earnings for the following reasons:

$11.3 billion projected capital projects through 2021

FirstEnergy has a four-year capital investment program totaling $11.3 billion from 2018 to 2021. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s capital projects include $4.765 billion of regulated transmission investments and $6.235-6.735 billion of regulated distribution investments. These projects should help drive its regulated transmission and distribution rate base growth rates of 11% and 5% through 2021. These rate base growths should help FirstEnergy to deliver 6-8% operating EPS growth annually through 2021.

In millions 2018A 2019F 2020F 2021F Regulated Transmission $1,165 $1,200 $1,200 $1,200 Regulated Distribution $1,635 $1,600-1,700 $1,500-1,700 $1,500-1,700 Total $2,800 $2,800-2,900 $2,700-2,800 $2,700-2,800

Source: Created by author; Q2 2019 Factbook

An investment-grade balance sheet

FirstEnergy has an investment-grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB Stable (S&P), Baa3 Stable (Moody’s), and BBB- positive (Fitch). The company has about $3.5 billion of revolving credit facilities and $3.8 billion of available liquidity. The company also has an adjusted debt to capitalization ratio of 57%. This is comparable to its peers. We believe the company’s strong balance sheet will allow it to fund its capital projects to grow its EPS.

Electricity consumption may accelerate thanks to electric vehicles

While electricity consumption growth has been suppressed thanks to more efficient appliances and lightings, electricity consumption growth may reaccelerate in the next few decades (despite slower population growth rate) due to gradual adoption of electric vehicles. If electric vehicles completely replace all fuel-powered vehicles, it will result in much higher electricity consumption than the current level. As can be seen from the table below, in FirstEnergy’s markets, growth rates will range from 22% to 43%. This is a tremendous opportunity for FirstEnergy to capture.

Growth in electricity consumption Ohio 27% West Virginia 22% New Jersey 43% New York 29% Pennsylvania 27% Maryland 37%

Source: Created by author; CityLab.com

Below average population growth rate in FirstEnergy’s major markets

Although we like FirstEnergy’s regulated businesses, investors should keep in mind that its major markets such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New Jersey and New York have population growth rates below 0.49%. These growth rates are below the national average population growth rate of 0.60%. It is worth noting that West Virginia and New York even experienced negative population growth last year. If the same trend continues, it will be challenging for FirstEnergy to outperform its other peers who operate in higher growth areas.

Source: U.S. Census Bureau

Valuation Analysis

FirstEnergy is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 18.9x. This is nearly 4x multiples higher than the 22x average of its peers.

Data by YCharts

Its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 11.6x is also significantly lower than the 13.1x average of its peers. While its valuations are lower than its peers', we believe this is justified because of its past history of operational problems. For readers' information, the company took about $13 billion of pre-tax impairment charges in 2016 and 2017.

Data by YCharts

An attractive 3.1%-yielding dividend

FirstEnergy pays a quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.1%. The company has consistently raised its dividend in the past. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.5% is towards the low end of its 5-year yield range.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

FirstEnergy faces several risks:

(1) A lengthy period of low interest rates could result in lower allowed return on equity in its territories of operations.

(2) Adverse weather may impact the demand for electricity.

Investor Takeaway

We like FirstEnergy’s regulated utilities business and its 4-year $11.3 billion investment projects. We also like its investment-grade balance sheet that should help support its growth projects. While FirstEnergy’s shares currently trade at an attractive valuation, given its past operating problems, we think investors may want to remain cautious and apply a higher margin of safety.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.