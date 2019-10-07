Sibanye-Stillwater: Diversification Is Paying Off

The South African Sibanye-Stillwater is a robust miner that I consider a decent candidate from a long-term investor's perspective.

Total US Production and recycling were good this quarter. Recycling is showing a substantial number of 421,450 3E Oz. However, Gold production declined by 42.4% to 344,752 Au ounces.

Revenues were $1,657.4 million in H1 2019 down from $1,942.3 million in H1 2018 due to the lower production of gold.

Source: CGTN Africa

Investment Thesis

The South African Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL) is a robust miner that I consider a decent candidate from a long-term investor's perspective. The company was primarily a gold producer a few years ago but changed radically since the acquisition of the US Stillwater Mining in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

The company attempted to diversify beyond gold mining, and this strategy turned out to be a success. This purchase was Sibanye's third platinum/palladium acquisition since late 2015, which made the company the world's third-largest platinum/palladium producer.

Sibanye-Stillwater is the second South African gold/PGM miner that I have covered in Seeking Alpha. I recently published an article on Harmony Gold (HMY) that you can read here.

As we can see above, Sibanye-Stillwater has outperformed Harmony Gold quite consistently and is up 125% since the beginning of 2019.

It is, of course, the direct consequence of a bullish price of gold and PGM. Palladium mainly has performed fantastically for the past two years and even better than the gold price. Below is the chart comparison YTD between the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) and the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL)

However, the gold and PGM price volatility is a crucial factor when it comes to deciding the right strategy for such precious metals miners. Consequently, the best path to profit is trading short term about 30% of your long-term position using short cycles. It is not an impossible task and demands only a handful of trades throughout the year while making a huge difference.

Neal Froneman, the CEO, said in the recent H1 2019 conference call:

we said the PGM assets that we were acquiring will complement the gold portfolio and create value and sustainability and I think we have clearly delivered on that, our PGM assets have been a significant success story. They have provided very necessary and valuable diversification. We said that Stillwater was a quality asset in a favorable region offering growth and value and there was a lot of criticism of that move at that point in time. I think, today, it consistently generates half of the Group’s earnings,

Sibanye-Stillwater - H1 2019 (Semi-Annual) - Balance Sheet And Trend - The Raw Numbers

Note: Numbers below are indicated in US$

Sibanye Stillwater 6/2016 12/2016 6/2017 12/2017 6/2018 12/2018 6/2019 $US vs. ZAR ratio 15.38 13.97 13.21 13.41 12.31 13.24 14.20 Total Revenues in $ Million 956.1 1172.0 1454.9 1994.5 1942.3 2020.1 1657.4 Basic Net Income in $ Million 21.7 230.5 -363.8 30.6 6.4 -195.4 -18.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ million - - 233.9 445.7 316.4 315.6 145.8 EPS in $/share 0.06 0.62 -0.65 0.05 0.01 -0.34 -0.03 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 160.6 139.4 82.7 122.9 189.7 731.7 93.6 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 114.5 168.3 188.0 270.1 249.1 285.7 181.9 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 46.1 -28.9 -105.3 -147.2 -59.4 446.0 -88.3 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 59.2 70.7 499.5 166.9 152.9 177.6 425.6 Borrowings including current in $ Million 478.2 655.5 2,313.1 2,075.2 2,089.7 1707.6 1923.3 Net Debt (excluding Burnstone debt) in $ million 324.2 450.5 1,672.5 1,728.3 2,030.9 1,606.4 1,483.0 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million [Ycharts] 370.1 372.2 563.8 563.9 566.5 566.6 667.5

Source: Company release analysis and Morningstar/YCharts

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Mineral Reserves, And PGM And Gold Production

1 - Semi-annual revenues H1 2019

Revenues were $1,657.4 million in H1 2019 down from $1,942.3 million in H1 2018 due to the lower production of gold.

The adjusted EBITDA was $145.8 million down 54% from the H1 2018.

2 - Estimated Free cash flow and net debt

Free cash flow estimated is a gain of $357.7 million ("ttm") and a loss of $88.3 million in H1 2019.

Net debt is $1,483 million, which is not an issue. It is the lowest level since the acquisition of Stillwater Mining, as you can see in the graph below:

Below is the debt maturity profile in US$.

Source: SBGL Presentation

As we can see above, the net debt to adjusted EBITDA is well below covenants.

3 - Quarterly production analysis

Sibanye-Stillwater is producing Gold and PGM in South Africa and the US.

In the US, the company operates the Stillwater mines, which produce platinum and palladium. Also, the company is recycling platinum/palladium/rhodium.

a - US PGM Production 2E PGM Oz and Recycling 3E PGM Oz

Total US Production and recycling were good this quarter, as we can see above. Recycling is showing a substantial number of 421,450 3E Oz.

Also, the company is producing gold and PGM in South Africa.

b - South African PGM Production 4E PGM Oz and Gold Production.

Sibanye-Stillwater suffered a drop in gold production due to the strike over pay and job cuts that ended in April, which cost the company more than $100 million in lost revenue. Gold production declined by 42.4% to 344,752 Au ounces.

However, the company expects better results for H2 2019.

4 - Full-year 2019 guidance

Source: SBGL Presentation

We have adjusted the annual guidance marginally down based on some challenging ground conditions that we are experiencing in the Blitz area and for safety reasons we are taking extra precautions to address this issue and that’s affecting productivity. (conference call)

5 - Marikana Platinum mine recent acquisition

On May 28, 2019, a majority of Lonmin's shareholders approved the takeover of the struggling platinum producer by Sibanye-Stillwater in London, for $286 million. The deal was finalized very recently with pre-tax synergies expected to be Rand 1.5 billion annually.

Neal Froneman said in the conference call:

We said we would pursue a full step PGM strategy and that included the acquisition of Lonmin and despite many challenges through that process, we have successfully concluded the acquisition of Lonmin and it’s a very, very important part of our strategy.

The Lonmin's mine (Marikana) is performing poorly, and the company expects that the combination with its Rustenburg complex will bring enough synergies to turn the mine somewhat profitable. To ensure sustainability, the company needs to perform a production "cleansing," with the right-sizing of the operations and the associated costs.

The crucial restructuring has begun with the intention to cut 5,270 jobs at Marikana platinum mines and plans to shut three unprofitable shafts.

Source: Presentation

Conclusion And Technical analysis

The biggest positive for the company has been the commodity pricing this year. The gold price has been sharply up and still above $1,500 per Au Oz, and Palladium and rhodium, both part of the platinum group metals, followed a similar trajectory. Only Platinum performed not as well. It is a good situation for SBGL, which trades as a proxy for gold and PGM price.

Thus, it is not a surprise to see SBGL up sharply since January. However, the price is about to reach a possible resistance and may eventually retrace on any commodity price weakness. The time to sell a part of your position is closing fast, in my opinion.

Technical Analysis

SBGL experienced a decisive positive breakout on October 1, 2019. The crossing of the line resistance of its ascending wedge pattern is clear. The question is now to guess how high the stock will go to establish a new reliable resistance within a new TA pattern?

First, the new pattern line support is now obviously the line resistance indicated in violet in the graph above. In general, the recent slide from the top in early September and the low in mid-September could be taken as the possible value to add to the crossing point on October 1.

A quick look at the chart gives us about $1.30, which should be added to $5.85 (crossing value) to get to the next probable resistance around $7.15.

Thus, I recommend selling about 25% of your position at around $7.00-$7.15, which should be tested soon before any meaningful retracement. However, this outlook may not be accurate due to the extreme volatility attached to the price of gold, which could reverse quickly from bullish to bearish, as we have seen recently. A possible retracement could push SBGL at around $5.40, at which point it would be wise to add a little.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.