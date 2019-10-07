The S&P 500 Is Not Doomed To A 30%+ Drawdown If We Hit A Recession

I can see nervous investors hitting the "Sell" button initially due to memories of the GFC, but earnings and dividends will really need to come in to get 30% lower.

A Bloomberg article points to today's high P/E ratios and indicates that a 30% drop to below SPX 2,000 would not be out of the ordinary should a recession hit.

Since early 2018, the S&P 500 has hit a pretty rough patch, with more in the way of range-bound action than trending higher or lower.

Stalled Out

The Vanguard S&P 500 - VOO - has hit a rough patch since what could be argued was a blow-off top of sorts that accelerated around November 2017 and peaked in January 2018. After Q4 '18's scare, VOO rebounded pretty smartly and has managed a strong return profile since that time:

So VOO dodged a bullet. The one-year figures aren't anything special, but 2019 has certainly been mostly a story of recovery, with most of that action taking place through April of this year.

It's worth asking though, how much would the stock market likely drop if the United States enters a recession?

Bloomberg put out a piece on Sunday morning that made for cheerful reading for US equity investors.

The article posits that, based on historical P/E retracements, the S&P could very easily fall in neighborhood of 30%, or below 2000, should a recession emerge.

Extreme view? Yes. A decline like that would be 50% worse than the crash that landed on stocks a year ago. But outcomes like the one envisioned by Ramsey are why making odds on a recession can be the only calculation that matters for equity investors, who tend to enjoy gains as long as the economy isn't contracting. - Bloomberg

In my view, a recession does meaningfully increase the likelihood of some major pullback in the US equity markets. If for no other reason than how headlines would play out.

Readers likely don't need the reminder that the last recession the US encountered was the Great Financial Crisis, which by some measures was the worst recession back to the Great Depression of the 1930s.

The simple association between recession and the GFC may serve as a powerful catalyst for investors to reduce their position.

Which P/E?

The Bloomberg piece warns that the trailing GAAP P/E ratio currently rests near the 90th percentile going back through 12 bear markets over the last 70 years.

Fair enough. You will get absolutely no argument from me that US domestic equity valuations are stretched. Still, it is worth pointing out that there is often a large disparity between forward operating P/Es vs. trailing GAAP P/Es.

The Yardeni chart above displays 30 - not 70 - years of backward looking data. But we see that forward estimates are more pedestrian from a percentile standpoint as to how stretched we currently are.

I don't think there's a "right" or "wrong" P/E measure to take (I'd prefer un-gamed forward GAAP for large indexes such as VOO, but that's another article!), but rather a measure that seems to best capture the current state of investor sentiment. If attitudes begin to sour, then I think you'll hear and read more about the high GAAP P/E ratios.

The "E" in P/E

For better or (I think) worse, the Federal Reserve and global central banks generally have intervened in financial markets to such a degree that a "recession", while it may generate some short-term panic, won't do as much to destabilize the VOO, or rather, recession will fail to have a truly nasty impact unless earnings and dividends pull back.

Largely on the back of tax cuts, S&P companies collectively boosted earnings by 23%. Due to tough comps, the trade war, and a slowdown in the clip of economic growth, the 2019 earnings figure plateaued. But analysts are calling for 2020 to be pretty healthy: 11%.

Now, I see these one-year+ earnings forecasts as something of a game, where they start too high, and then sink too low so that companies can hurdle a low bar and "beat" earnings estimates.

Still, even if 11% is off by 10% or so, that still makes for a decent enough margin over a strong pullback that would in my view be required to see the kind of 30% (or more) reduction in VOO.

Not Earnings, But Dividends?

Still another way of skinning the cat of weighing the financial health of the companies that comprise VOO is to ask about corporate dividend policies.

Political calculations regularly researches and reports on this kind of data, and here is an excerpt from the October 3rd release:

And since we're at the end of the third quarter of 2019, here is the dividend metadata for 2019-Q3, which we've compared with 2019-Q2 and 2018-Q3. There were 314 dividend rises announced during the third quarter of 2019, 75 fewer than the 389 announced in 2019-Q2, and 59 less than the 373 dividend increases announced in the previous year's third quarter.

dividend rises announced during the third quarter of 2019, 75 fewer than the 389 announced in 2019-Q2, and 59 less than the 373 dividend increases announced in the previous year's third quarter. 80 U.S. firms announced they would pay an extra, or special, dividend to their shareholders in 2019-Q3. That figure is 21 less than the 101 extra dividends announced in the second quarter of 2019, but 3 more than the 77 that were announced back in 2018-Q3.

U.S. firms announced they would pay an extra, or special, dividend to their shareholders in 2019-Q3. That figure is 21 less than the 101 extra dividends announced in the second quarter of 2019, but 3 more than the 77 that were announced back in 2018-Q3. In 2019-Q3, 80 U.S. companies announced they would cut their dividend payments to shareholders, while 13 announced they would omit making dividend payments during the quarter, a combined total of 93. The previous quarter of 2019-Q2 saw 59 dividend cuts and 3 omissions for a combined total of 62, and the year ago quarter of 2018-Q3 had 64 dividend cuts with 3 omissions, for a combined total of 67 distressed firms.

Political calculations make the point that this September marked the worst month for dividend increase announcements all the way back to September 2011. Dividend cuts are nearing unsettling levels, but still not hitting prints that we've seen even over the last five years or so.

Conclusion

When recession alarms are going off full blast, investors may think to the most recent recession and pull in the reins rather early.

But when the next economic slowdown does come, in my opinion, we won't see real calamity if the Fed is seen as taking action to ameliorate the damage.

What the Fed won't have as much control over is corporate earnings. If week earnings prints hit the Street with regularity, then in my opinion pretty much anything goes.

The current earnings outlooks are not wildly high once we take into account the cheerleading that so often accompanies one-year forecasts, but it's likely enough to keep investors satisfied.

I'll be keeping my eye on announcements for dividend cuts and increases, as this may be a better indicator as to what c-suites are seeing in their operations.

As a final point, I'll display rolling weekly volatility on VOO going back to September 2010. VOO's price action looks pretty in line when compared to much of the last decade. In keeping with the Bloomberg headline, this suggests that for the time being, investors are not bracing for high levels of economic and/or earnings uncertainty.

