The Wild Card Looming Over Micron And The Memory Business

Chinese companies have developed their own DRAM and NAND chips, which they intend to produce in vast numbers.

The memory market is controlled by a handful of companies, but China is seeking to change that.

Micron (MU) recently released its earnings report for FQ4 and FY2019. While the company managed to beat estimates for EPS and revenue, the stock sold off in the aftermath of the release. In many ways, the numbers released in the report are indicative of an industry going through a rough patch. The table below lists some of the key numbers for FQ4, FY2019 and Micron’s forecast for FQ1 2020.

(GAAP) FY2018 FY2019 YoY Revenue $30391M $23406M -23% Net income $14135M $6313M -55% EPS $11.51 $5.51 -52% (GAAP) FQ4 2019 FQ4 2019 YoY Revenue $8440M $4870M -42% Net income $4325M $561M -87% EPS $3.56 $0.49 -86% (Guidance) FQ1 2019 FQ1 2020 YoY Revenue $7.9B $4.8-5.2B -37% EPS $2.81 $0.35-0.49 -85%

Source: Micron

Micron’s FQ4 earnings call

Micron acknowledges in its earnings call that the memory industry is having some problems. At the same time, management points out that the situation seems to be improving. In fact, the company expects better times ahead when it states in the earnings call that:

“So the demand trends, when I look at 2020 I believe that the industry demand/supply environment will be in a lot healthier place. Yes, maybe calendar Q1 may have some cyclicality, but the industry fundamentals overall from demand/supply point of view, I think in 2020 will be in a much healthier place.”

It credits better-than-expected demand as the reason why it was able to beat prior guidance. From the same earnings call:

“Revenue exceeded our guidance range largely due to better-than-expected demand.”

A full transcript of the earnings call can be found here.

Micron is seeing some light at the end of the tunnel

To be fair, Micron did show progress in a number of areas. For instance, while FQ4 revenue declined 42% YoY, they increased by 2% QoQ. The current forecast calls for another YoY decline in FQ1 2020, but at a slower pace.

In addition, Micron made progress on the technological front. From the earnings call:

“In fiscal 2019, our DRAM cost per bit declines led the industry and exceeded our internal plans, despite the headwinds from our announced reduction in wafer starts. In the fiscal fourth quarter, we began mass production and volume shipments of the industry’s first 1Z products, giving Micron feature size leadership for DRAM.”

So while the latest numbers from Micron may seem bad to many, the company wants to remind people that there are also some positives and it’s not all bad. Micron sees tough market conditions, but it expects the market to improve in the not too distant future.

The memory business is highly cyclical

Micron’s management is not alone in its optimism regarding the memory business. Quite a few people believe we have hit bottom and that we are now on an upswing with the start of a new cycle. If this is correct, we could soon see favorable market conditions that should last a while if we go by prior cycles. Micron should benefit as a major supplier of NAND and DRAM memory chips in particular.

However, there is one factor out there that could throw things off. China is a major market for semiconductors with most of it imported. In 2018, China spent $312B on imported semiconductors. Memory chips made up the largest component with a value of $124B or almost 40%.

However, China has expressed an interest in reducing its reliance on American semiconductors. The Chinese government would like to reduce the amount of money it has to spend on imports by increasing its own production capacity for semiconductors. The goal is to reduce what it sees could become a strategic vulnerability.

The recent trade disputes with the U.S. have only intensified the desire on the part of China to reduce its need for imported chips, especially those from American companies. The decision by the U.S. government to put Huawei on its Entity List reaffirms what can happen if China does not address its need for American chips.

China is making headway in the development of domestic memory chips

Two important developments occurred in September 2019 that are relevant to the memory market. On September 2nd, Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (“YMTC”), a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, announced that it has begun volume production of 64-layer 256Gb TLC 3D-NAND flash memory in Wuhan, China. A couple of weeks later on September 20th, Changxin Memory Technologies (“CXMT”) announced that it had kicked off production of 8Gb DDR4 DRAM memory chips in Hefei, China.

Production volumes are low right now at around 20,000 12-inch wafers per month, but the two companies should be able to increase monthly output to between 100,000 and 150,000 wafers by next year. The companies are also lagging behind in terms of process technology, but they have ambitious plans to close the gap.

For example, YMTC is targeting volume production of 128-layer QLC chips in 2020, which coincides with other NAND manufacturers intending to produce 128-layer chips. The company claims its Xtacking architecture gives the NAND chips it produces higher performance with faster read/write speeds, higher storage density and a shorter product manufacturing period.

At a presentation by an executive from CXMT during CFMS2019, the company disclosed that it’s researching technologies, including EUV, HKMG and GAA, that will enable it to improve its current 10nm-Class manufacturing process. It claims that its technology is close to that of its peers and the goal is to catch up as soon as possible.

China’s production plans for memory are massive

What’s even more significant is how much production capacity China intends to bring online. Besides the cities of Wuhan and Hefei, three other cities in China are building memory fabs. A sixth city, Jinjiang, was also supposed to start DRAM production, but the company involved, Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit Company (“JHICC”), is currently in limbo due to legal issues.

Anywhere from $100 to $150 billion has been allocated to help get memory production off the ground in these cities. Fab capacity will be brought online in stages, but each of the fabs in the five cities will eventually have a monthly production capacity of between 200,000 and 300,000 12-inch wafers.

City Memory type Status Wuhan NAND In production Hefei DRAM In production Chengdu NAND Building Nanjing NAND/DRAM Building Chongqing DRAM Design phase

If everything goes as planned, China could have a monthly memory production capacity somewhere between 1,000,000 and 1,500,000 wafers. Note that this number only includes Chinese companies and excludes foreign companies with fabs in mainland China.

It does not include the production capacity of companies such as Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF) (OTC:HXSCL), which have their own memory fabs in Xian and Wuxi, respectively. It’s also not out of the question that even more fabs will be built in other Chinese cities. The Chinese government could double the billions of dollars that they have already invested in production.

To put these numbers into perspective, the current global monthly production capacity of DRAM and NAND memory stands at about 1,200,000 and 1,500,000 wafers. Micron’s own capacity for DRAM and NAND chips stands at roughly 340,000 and 350,000 wafers, respectively.

These numbers make it clear that in a few years from now and possibly sooner, China will be able to exert a lot of influence on the supply side of the memory market. China could become as big a factor on the supply side of memory chips as it is on the demand side.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Investor takeaways

Micron is a company that relies heavily on the market for DRAM and NAND memory chips. The two types of memory chips contribute 63% and 31%, respectively, to revenue. So any factor that can influence memory supply, demand and prices is of vital importance to Micron.

At the moment, the NAND market is controlled by just six companies. Samsung, Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (OTCPK:TOSYY), Micron, Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), SK Hynix and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC). The DRAM market is even more concentrated with just three companies producing almost all DRAM chips. They are Samsung, SK Hynix and Micron.

The small number of players gives manufacturers the ability to control prices to a certain degree by limiting supply whenever necessary. By producing less, they can boost memory prices when they’re too low. This ability has shown to be useful in order to overcome the boom and busts cycles that the memory market is prone to doing, especially in the DRAM market.

However, the entry of China as a major supplier of DRAM and NAND memory chips could alter the current status quo. Chinese companies like YMTC and CXMT are less likely to cooperate with existing players to balance the memory market. Their primary objective seems to be to deny the ability of outsiders to pressure the Chinese government by blocking the supply of memory chips. Profitability is only a secondary objective.

The addition of so much production capacity of memory chips in a relatively short amount of time is very likely to put downward pressure on memory prices. It may not happen right away, but it will be hard to avoid if we go by the current trajectory. It could even lead to a shakeout in the memory industry with stiff competition among companies for market share. China is a wild card that could determine the future direction of the memory market, assuming of course they are able to realize all their stated ambitions in memory and something does not block their plans.

The implication is that the next boom in the memory market, which some think could start as soon as 2020, is not such a sure thing. The memory market may not even get a chance to take off depending on how quickly China is able to move ahead as a supplier. Idem dito if demand fails to strengthen as Micron expects.

There is a ton of memory supply scheduled to come online in the coming years and it’s not at all certain that there will be enough demand out there for all of it. The market could remain depressed for much longer than some expect. Micron would obviously not fare well in such a scenario. At the very least, there is a great deal of uncertainty hanging over Micron that makes its long-term prospects murky at best.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.