Divergence In Price Action And News For S&P 500: Read Bullish

On the longer-term chart of the S&P 500, the index is tracing out a bullish technical pattern and looks likely to make new all-time highs.

The S&P 500 has reacted to negative news flow by rising higher. This is an interesting price divergence and indicates price support near current levels.

The S&P 500 (SPY) displayed an interesting divergence in its price action and the news flow in the past few days. A divergence occurs when something trades in the opposite direction from fundamentals, which tells us that the market is itching to move in a certain direction despite what the news is saying. A price divergence is essentially a counter-intuitive move.

As a proponent of technical charts (I have a marketplace service The Naked Charts), I pick up on these signals to identify potential breakouts and big moves. After studying this signal and the charts, I think the S&P 500 has found price support near its current levels, and odds are that the index will move higher from here to make new all-time highs in the coming weeks. Let me elaborate below.

Daily Chart of the S&P 500: Timeline of Price Divergence

The first set of weak data caused a sell-off in the S&P 500 on Tuesday. US Manufacturing PMI came in weaker than expected and it was so bad that the data was at its 10-year low. The S&P 500 promptly sold off, which was in line with the negative news flow.

On Thursday, US non-manufacturing PMI came in weaker than expected, sparking off yet another bout of weakness in the S&P 500. The index sold off initially before rallying to close the day at its highs. This is a divergence in price action and news flow - a counter-intuitive move.

On Friday, US jobs report came in weaker than expected. The S&P 500's rally continued however, with the index closing at the highs of the day. Yet again, another divergence in price action and news flow.

This signals strong buying demand around 2,850 levels for the S&P 500. This price support is also in line with the recent consolidation in prices between 2,830 and 2,940 from August to September before breaking out higher, as annotated in the chart below. These two occurrences give credence to the strength of these support levels.

Daily Chart of the S&P 500: Price Consolidation

Weekly Chart of the S&P 500: Bullish Pattern in the Making

In the grander scheme of things, the S&P 500 has been in the process of tracing out an inverse head and shoulders formation for about two years running. This is a continuation pattern, which means the S&P 500 is likely to rise much higher if it manages to break out above the neckline of the pattern. A break of the neckline would occur around 3,050, and would also mean new all-time highs for the index. On balance of probability, I think this is the most likely scenario. The S&P 500 is most likely going to find support between 2,830 and 2,940, and propel higher from these levels to notch new highs.

For those of you who are underweight or short equities in your portfolios, my best advice is to go with the flow, follow the charts, and stay long US equities. Understandably you may be concerned about slowing global growth and a brewing trade war, which is why I prefer to focus on the technical charts and let them tell me where the market wants to go. The S&P 500 has weather numerous bearish hypotheses and predictions for the large part of its 10-year bull run, and the probability of being wrong is high if you are short.

