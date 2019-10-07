U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Oncology Biotech Aprea Therapeutics Finishes On Top In 4-IPO Week

The top performer this week was Phase 3 oncology biotech Aprea Therapeutics which priced an $85 million upsized IPO at the midpoint.

Even biotechs aren't immune to the newly-challenging IPO market. Six companies were scheduled to price IPOs this past week, but only four entered the public market; one biotech postponed while another - the largest - withdrew its IPO plans. All four priced at or below the midpoint. There was also a spike in initial filings, with eight companies and one SPAC entering the IPO pipeline.

The top performer this week was Phase 3 oncology biotech Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE), which priced an $85 million upsized IPO at the midpoint. While the company's lead candidate has yielded promising results thus far, its peers have underperformed. Aprea Therapeutics finished the week up 27%.

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) spin-off Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) priced its IPO at the low end, raising $150 million at a $986 million valuation. The company's lead candidate is nearing commercialization, but its target indication is extremely rare with roughly 10,000 patients in the US. Viela Bio finished the week up 22%.

Two companies broke issue on their first day of trading. Degenerative disease biotech Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) downsized its share offering and priced at the bottom of the range to raise $84 million, roughly 17% less than anticipated. It finished the week down 4%. Georgia bank MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) priced below the range to raise $26 million. It finished its first day nearly back at issue and continued to hover below its IPO price, finishing the week down 1%.

Of the six companies scheduled to go public, two deals were pulled; both companies cited market conditions. Late-stage oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) postponed its $40 million IPO, while Swiss oncology biotech ADC Therapeutics (ADCT), which was targeting a $1.8 billion valuation, withdrew its deal entirely.

In other IPO news

On Monday, The We Company (WE) officially withdrew its IPO. Airbnb (AIRB) reportedly picked Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman (NYSE:GS) to lead a direct listing in 2020. This past week, VCs held a conference promoting direct listings as an alternative to IPOs.

4 IPOs During the Week of September 30th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 10/04 Aprea Therapeutics $85M $335M 0% +37% +27% Phase 3 biotech developing targeted therapies for cancer. Viela Bio $150M $986M -5% +23% +22% Late-stage biotech developing antibodies licensed from AstraZeneca. MetroCity Bankshares $26M $342M -13% +0% -1% Georgia bank focused on serving Asian-American communities in the Eastern US and Texas. Frequency Therapeutics $84M $426M -7% -2% -4% Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for degenerative diseases.

Despite regulatory uncertainty with both the Nasdaq and the Trump administration, three Chinese companies filed for US IPOs. Chinese online education platform Youdao (DAO), which is being spun out of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), filed to raise $300 million. Fast-growing Chinese news site 36Kr Holdings (KRHO) filed to raise $100 million, and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (AIH), which provides aesthetic medical services in China, filed to raise $80 million.

Gene therapy biotech 4D Molecular Therapeutics (DDDD), autoimmune biotech Cabaletta Bio (CABA), and gastric disease biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) all filed for $100 million IPOs. Eye disease biotech Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) filed to raise $85 million.

EnCap-backed Fortis Minerals (NRI), which owns oil and gas mineral royalty interests in the Southwestern US, filed for an estimated $400 million IPO. Blank check company Galileo Acquisition (GLEO.U) filed to raise $100 to acquire a business in Western Europe with a clear North American growth strategy.

9 Filings During the Week of September 30th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Oyster Point Pharma $85M Health Care Clinical stage biotech focused on developing therapies for ocular diseases. Galileo Acquisition $100M SPAC EarlyBird Blank check company targeting Western European businesses with strong North American growth strategies 36KR Holdings $100M Technology Credit Suisse Online media publisher focused on New Economy companies in China. 4D Molecular Therapeutics $100M Health Care Goldman Developing targeted gene therapies for multiple diseases. Aesthetic Medical $80M Health Care Cantor Fitz. Provides aesthetic medical treatments in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Cabaletta Bio $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases. Fortis Minerals $400M Energy Credit Suisse EnCap-backed owner of oil and gas mineral royalty interests in the southwestern US. Phathom Pharmaceuticals $100M Health Care Goldman Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Youdao $300M Technology Citi

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/3/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 21.9% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 16.1%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (SPOT) and VICI Properties (VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 12.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.6%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping (MEIT) and SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY).

