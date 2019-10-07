4 Sleep-Well-At-Night REITs For Granny

Grandma has lived through many recessions, and she knows firsthand the defining attributes that helped shape her into an intelligent REIT investor.

Photo source

Common Sense and REITs

“Then again,” Grandma says as she slides another tray of cookies out of the oven – adding to the deliciously overwhelming smell of chocolate and sea salt caramel – “my generation didn’t need that kind of schooling. We were born with something called common sense.”

You take a sip of milk, since it seems like the safe thing to do.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that my parents lived through The Great Depression. They knew what mattered and what didn’t. And you’d better believe they taught me the value of a penny. And of not spending every single one I got right away on such silly stuff.

This time, you take a bite of your cookie, definitely determined not to mention her Candy Crush addiction. Which you know she pays to keep playing. For that matter, what about all those shopping trips she takes your own kids on, buying them toys and clothes and sugar – so much sugar! – at your local mall?

You suppose though, in her defense, that she’s done her time already. When she and Grandpa were younger, they worked hard and saved up, putting their money into smart investments. (see my Grandpa article here).

Then, in the early 90s, they started allocating a decent chunk of change into REITs… something Grandma swears should take up an entire mandatory class in high school.

“Do you know how much we’ve made off of those alone?” she asks while portioning out the final batch of cookies onto a re-greased pan. You nod. Because, yes, you do know. You’ve heard it all before – so much so that you’ve gotten your own fair share of them. And yes, they can work phenomenally. You’re very pleased with your portfolio’s progress.

Grandma’s Got It Made in the Shade

Really, you’ve told her that before. You’re completely with her on this one.

“Tell me more about how your REITs are doing,” you say, ignoring your impulse to redirect the conversation.

She gives you a sharp look to let you know she’s not stupid. She knows what you’re doing. Yet she obliges one more time anyway. And here’s the thing: You can lovingly roll your eyes at Grandma all you want. But in the end, you know she’s right on this one. As evidenced by her very nice house and the high-end ingredients she puts in those cookies of hers, she’s doing pretty well for herself. You strive to be in her same position someday.

It’s Grandma’s Turn Now

Back in February 2018, Grandma read an article on Seeking Alpha titled "Ventas Is A Battle-Tested REIT That Has Found Its Way," which explained:

Ventas (VTR) is well-positioned to weather the storms, and I see no reason to believe that the company will not continue to generate outsized returns for investors. The SHOP/RIDEA structure is just one tool in the toolkit for Ventas, and the company has done an excellent job managing that risk by focusing on high-barrier real estate with best-in-class operating partners.

But another article in February 2018 said "Ventas has lost its way." Yet, she recognized that Ventas was trading at a deep discount, and that the company was well-managed with plenty of dry powder.

Since that time, Ventas has returned 65% (35% annualized) and the business is looking better than ever. In Q2-19 the company acquired over $200 million in trophy assets in the office business and announced the acquisition of 31 Class A Apartment-Like Senior Living Communities in Quebec (with Le Groupe Maurice) at an attractive valuation of $1.8 billion.

To fund the accelerated growth, Ventas tapped the debt capital markets issuing $450 million of attractively priced 5-year bonds at 2.65% with proceeds used to retire bonds maturing in 2020, thereby extending the duration of debt portfolio to approximately seven years. The debt profile (net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio) improved 30 basis points sequentially to a robust 5.2x at Q2-19.

Grandma knows that Ventas has now found its way, based upon the positive guidance change, the company raised its normalized FFO per share outlook for the full-year 2019 to $3.80 to $3.86, a $0.03 improvement at the midpoint of the previous guidance of $3.75 to $3.85 per share.

Although Ventas shares are soundly valued now (dividend yield is 4.25%), grandma knows this REIT is a true SWAN with enduring advantages (scale and cost of capital) that has enabled the REIT to outperform and deliver 23% compound annual returns for 20 years through multiple cycles. (We maintains a hold on Ventas.)

Source: FAST Graphs.

Grandma almost had a panic attack when she read an article in February 2018 titled "An Investigative Analysis Suggests Realty Income Is Now Declining Organically And Faces 30%-45% Downside Risk." The author, who was short Realty Income (O) at the time, said he believed “Realty Income's same-store-rent metrics overstated its image as a healthy, growing enterprise.”

The author said that Realty Income “looked priced for perfection” and added that “when the growth profile of a REIT begins to decline, the AFFO multiple compresses significantly.”

Since that time, Realty Income has soared – generating returns in excess of 43% (or 14.4% annualized), and Grandma was glad that she trusted the strong fundamentals of this best-in-class net lease REIT. In fact, in the latest quarter (Q2-19) Realty Income invested approximately $1.1 billion in high quality real estate at investment spreads - well above the company’s historical average.

To finance the growth, Realty Income raised $1.9 billion of attractively priced capital during Q2-19, including $1 billion of equity. The company maintains a war chest balance sheet - with virtually full availability on the $3 billion line of credit and a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4x. The overall debt maturity schedule remains in excellent shape, with only $18 million of debt coming due in 2019 and just over $300 million of debt maturing in both 2020 and 2021.

Grandma recognized that Realty Income’s dividend success is rooted in its powerful scale and low-cost-of-capital advantages. The current annualized dividend represents an approximately 3% increase over the year-ago period and equates to a payout ratio of 82.2% (midpoint of 2019 AFFO guidance). The stalwart REIT has grown the dividend at a compound average annual rate of 4.6% since listing in 1994 (one of only five REITs in the S&P high-yield dividend aristocrats Index).

Grandma is holding off on buying new shares in Realty Income (based on valuation), but she is quite content to be considered a shareholder in what she considers to be the “ultimate sleep-well-at-night REIT." (We maintain a hold on Realty Income.)

Source: FAST Graphs.

Grandma was skeptical at first to consider investments in the data center REIT sector, but this particular article, "There's No Place Like CONE" (CONE) in May 2018, caught her attention:

Year-to-date, CONE (and most all REITs) have underperformed, creating a margin of safety for investors… This pullback provides an opportunity for REIT investors to own shares in a high-quality REIT at sound price… This forecast provides a high degree of attraction, recognizing that CONE could generate total returns of around 15% annually.

But later, she ran across this article: "Take Charge! CyrusOne Gets An Upgrade" from October 2018:

…we will be more aggressive if shares pull back, but we don’t consider this REIT expensive given the catalyst cited in this article.

The just one month later, Grandma read this one: "My Oh My, Another Strong Buy" (November 2018):

We are now adding another STRONG BUY to the New Money Portfolio, and this time it’s CyrusOne.

Of course, by that time, Grandma could not resist, so she gobbled up quite a few shares (CONE remains the author’s #1 holding). She recognized then that “the latest technology selloff had created an enhanced buying opportunity for CONE investors -- fitting squarely into our thesis targeting 25% returns.

Since that time, CONE has returned a whopping +49% (+53% annualized) and grandma is reeling in excitement. She has decided to take a few chips off the table (note: we've downgraded CONE to a hold, based on valuation) to deploy into her next prized pick.

Source: FAST Graphs.

Grandma’s last “sleep well at night” pick is Tanger Outlets (SKT), the somewhat mysterious retail REIT that has become the victim of the “retail apocalypse” myth.

It’s true, Tanger is a retail REIT with many mall-based tenants, but the company has no department stores in the portfolio. Grandma knows that department stores are struggling, as she has watched Sears and Bon-Ton fade. More recently she has witnessed Forever 21 pull the bankruptcy lever last week, as the struggling retailer said it was likely closing “nearly 180 locations as part of its bankruptcy proceedings”. Tanger has nine Forever 21 locations on the possible closing list, but as explained in June 2018:

Tanger has 11 Forever 21 stores that represents around 1.3% of rent. Forever 21’s store sizes range from 8,000 square feet to over 100,000 square feet, and we believe the Tanger locations are on the lower side of the scale (around 10,000 sf or 110,000 square feet).

Besides, Grandma recognizes that Tanger has the best payout ratio of all mall REITs, and that there is an adequate margin of safety (or cushion) that protects the dividend (~60% payout ratio based on FFO).

Alternatively, Macerich (MAC) and Washington Prime (WPG) have no room for error – and further store closures – especially department stores – could force these REITs to cut their dividend. (See our latest MAC article here.)

Grandma read a recent article that suggested that “the outlet sector is far from being overbuilt. The limited supply attribute is critical to their value proposition…There’s currently less than 70 million square feet of outlet space in the U.S., representing less than 1% of U.S. retail space.”

Grandma has watched shopping center REITs like Kimco Realty (KIM) +45% YTD and Brixmor (BRX) +42% YTD bounce back, and she wonders why Tanger shares are still beaten down. It makes perfect sense that the pure play outlet REIT deserves a pullback, because of negative earnings and NOI, but the last few quarters were solid, and the shares are clearly mispriced.

Grandma knows that when it comes to investing it retail, it really boils down to survival of the fittest. She’s not surprised to see companies like Sears, Bon-Ton, and Forever 21 fade, but the demand for outlet space is heavily influenced by consumers seeking bargains. And Grandma knows that Tanger is the quintessential textbook bargain REIT. Tanger shares have returned -54% since July 2016 (-22% annualized). (Note: We maintain a strong buy on Tanger.)

Source: FAST Graphs.

One Last Note… Because Grandma Knows Best

Grandma recognizes that the secret to investing is to always invest using a margin of safety, and that also applies to diversification. Each and every investor has his or her own risk tolerance levels, and Grandma knows the importance of fundamental research and identifying sound stocks that can be purchased with a margin of safety.

Grandma has lived through many recessions, and knows firsthand the defining attributes that helped shape her into an intelligent REIT investor. She has experienced the highs and the lows, so she can fully comprehend the reasons that she will always protect her principal at all costs, or in the words of Benjamin Graham:

Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet. Our loss was great, but in the end, we could count great compensations.

