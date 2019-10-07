The Fed Has Its Hawks (But Their Voices Won't Prevail)

The market already has a rate cut priced in for Oct 30th - that's likely what it's going to get.

Fed Presidents George and Rosengren lean toward a condition of comfort with both inflation and unemployment, based on secular and cyclical factors.

The Federal Reserve is likely to cut rates by another 25 basis points at the end of October, based upon evidence of a slowdown in the pace of economic growth and as a sort of "insurance policy" for the US economy.

Fed chair Powell will be on something of a speaking tour this week. In my opinion, the most interesting of the speeches may be a live-streamed co-host roundtable session with the hawkishly leaning Kansas City Fed President Esther George:

President George will give a speech of her own following the session. Not only that, but also plenty of presidents will have an opportunity to share their views this upcoming week.

Why Is George Interesting?

Unlike other upper-ranking Fed members, Ms. George is not concerned that Fed inaction will lead to below-target inflation.

In current circumstances, concern about low inflation seems unnecessary," George told the National Association for Business Economics in Denver. "The U.S. economy is currently in a good place, with low inflation, low unemployment and an outlook for continued moderate growth. - Reuters

The Kansas City Fed president takes the view that forces that are largely outside of Fed control (globalization, tech advances, demographics) have caused core PCE (the Fed's preferred indicator) to extend toward secularly lower region, and that such conditions may persist until more inflationary factors take hold.

Ms. George's reasoning finds some empirical support. While the U6 unemployment rate has steadily descended over the past decade by approximately 10 full percentage points, the core PCE has ranged between just under 1% (near the U6 highs) and just over 2% (near the U6 lows)...

...all that and with plenty of QE up through 2014.

George dissented on each of the last two rate cuts and will probably not support an additional reduction at the Oct 30 FOMC meeting.

Boston Fed President Concurs

Boston Fed President Rosengren sees just 1.7% growth for the second half

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren did a first-ever interview on CNBC this past Friday. Here are his thoughts on the declining trend in NFP job adds:

I think you have to keep in mind where we are in the cycle. We have a low unemployment rate at this point; we're relatively close to 2% inflation. So the kind of monthly job growth you need to keep unemployment and inflation constant is roughly 90 to 115 thousand. We're getting the kind of employment growth that I would expect in a stable economy. I think the bigger question is whether it (NFP reports) begins getting weaker from here. And that depends, importantly, on what happens on the consumer end of the economy. - Eric Rosengren

Mr. Rosengren also appears rather unconcerned by the path that the NFP has taken of late. He goes on to discuss with CNBC's Steve Liesman how the Fed's estimate of the natural rate of unemployment has fallen over the years.

Importantly, Rosengren sees GDP growth for the back half of 2019 centered around 1.7%. He does believe that there has been an impact from the Chino-American trade negotiations, but he only believes that real concern as warranted if the US consumer slows down.

Mr. Rosengren's forecast for US GDP growth looks fairly consistent with the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow estimate, as well as the Blue Chip consensus range for the upcoming Q3 print (which, coincidentally, is released on Oct 30th - the same day as the FOMC deliberates on its policy rate).

The Fed Will Likely Cut Anyway

Back in July, Chair Powell essentially tried to message that the July cut would be something of a "one and done" - an insurance cut.

For a variety of reasons (some quite political), markets (VOO) started to get more volatile in the wake of this new Fed messaging product. Beyond this, interest rates the world over (AGG, BNDX) fell in earnest.

ThinkOrSwim - 10Yr UST

Truth told, I think the "real Chair Powell" sympathizes with Presidents George and Rosengren. But central banks have found themselves increasingly at the mercy of financial asset markets.

The CME FedWatch tool puts the likelihood of another cut this month at around 82%. Should the Fed stand pat, US assets would almost certainly allow their displeasure to be known (think Q4 '18).

To be clear, both Presidents George and Rosengren both expressed that if the economy were to falter, then rate cuts would be well justified. Neither took the stand that there should be no cuts under any circumstances. But now we're approaching the moment when the Fed has to walk the walk ("We've got our eye on the economy, but we've cut twice already and we don't need to reduce rates more") vs. talk the talk ("Cuts as insurance policy, but we seem to need a lot of policies these days").

The Fed would carve out some credibility for its recent messaging, as well as help to re-establish some independence both from the Administration and the markets, if it were to take the valuable opportunity to pass on the upcoming rate cut.

Personally, I doubt it takes such a course of action.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.