Peloton Not Worth Buying At A 25% Discount To IPO Price

Our target price is closer to $15 and we recommend that investors wait on the sidelines for now.

Investment Thesis

Peloton Interactive (PTON) sells fitness equipment and media subscriptions to facilitate guided workouts. In our previous article, we had presented an overall view on the company including a fundamental forecast that aimed to illustrate a potential view which investors had to believe in order to warrant paying the IPO price of $29/share. A lot has transpired since the IPO last week with Peloton and WeWork (WE) being used as examples of "tech" unicorns gone "bust" by the media. Our view is that the deterioration in stock price for Peloton simply warrants another look at the company and in this article we will look to answer the question of whether it is worth buying the stock now that it has dropped ~25% from its IPO price. We will present an updated view of fundamentals that are potentially being baked into the stock price and additionally present our view of what a realistic fundamental picture could look like for the company going forward.

Story Since the IPO

PTON debuted on the public markets about a week ago at the higher end of the price range initially indicated by management in its S-1 filing. This valued the company at ~$8B or 8.5x EV/TTM revenue. Management was hoping that the brand value along with the explosive top-line growth rate for the past few years would be sufficient to justify this price however things went south fairly quickly with the stock trading 11% below IPO price at the end of day 1 and 25% below about a week later.

Lessons for Retail Investors

We often hear retail investors and analysts mention the sophisticated "smart" money managers that have invested in a company at an early stage as validation for future performance. PTON was no different when it came to this dynamic with a broad range of sophisticated early investors in the company. Retail investors should keep the following key differences in mind between themselves and institutional investors:

Institutional investors get broad access to perform due diligence on a company including time with management, access to perform customer interviews, assessment of sales pipeline, location visits etc.

Institutional investors often negotiate favorable terms in the contracts they sign to acquire shares and will often have protections that one cannot get from buying on public markets. These could include board seats and dilution clauses (i.e. if the company doesn't hit its forecasts, investors can dilute management's share)

Institutional investors usually get a discounted valuation vs. retail investors given they are expected to bring more to the table than just their money.

Institutional investors have a very clear plan to towards an exit especially in early stage companies like PTON where the risk level is inherently higher. Often this is in the form of an IPO where these investors will make significant gains even if share price falls drastically post public market debut (given these investors came in at an early stage).

Valuation Update

Now lets assess whether investors should consider buying PTON at a significant discount from IPO valuation. Below we present a view on fundamentals that are potentially being baked into today's price. Note that we are only presenting the assumptions in our valuation that are different than our fundamental view representing the IPO price in the previous article. Please refer to the previous article for a more comprehensive assessment.

Fundamental behind current market view

Key differences in assumptions vs. previous article:

Lower revenue growth at 37% CAGR vs. 39% CAGR - assumes slower near term revenue growth

Exit multiple of 4.5x on year 5 recurring revenue vs. exit multiple of 5.5x. Note that we have kept the exit multiple consistent on non-recurring revenue (1x)

What does this mean in terms of market share that PTON will have to capture?

As we can see, the company will still need to capture a significant share of the market in order to justify today's price. We can argue that the exit multiple deserves to be higher however even at a multiple on recurring revenue that is 1x higher, we don't see significant increase in price (+13% from today's price). It is also to be noted that we have made some very generous assumptions on time to profitability. It is very likely that the company will not generate positive EBITDA over the next 5 years as it markets its products aggressively in the US and international markets. Finally, PTON's recurring revenue has a similar gross margin as its non-recurring revenue (~50%) which is significantly lower than what we see for other subscription based companies where gross margins hover closer to 70-80%. Therefore, we believe that shares are still overvalued.

What is a realistic fundamental picture?

Key differences in assumptions vs. above forecast:

Lower revenue growth at 25% CAGR vs. 37% CAGR

Sales and admin expenses do not decrease as aggressively and the company does not reach positive EBITDA until year 5

What does this mean in terms of market share that PTON will have to capture?

Our target price for the stock is closer to $15 however we encourage investors to assess the risks noted below further.

Key Risks

Increasing competition

Significant investment required in R&D, Sales and Marketing and new product development

Fad risk - i.e. customers get over the brand name and move on to the next hottest thing in fitness (e.g. Fitbit playbook)

Please refer to the risk section of the S-1 filing for a comprehensive list of risks associated with this investment.

Conclusion

PTON still appears overvalued and we believe further price declines are possible. Investors should wait on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.