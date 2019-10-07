Charles Schwab Brings The Hammer: 2020 Growth Now Expected To Be Negative, But The Stock Is Undervalued

In the mid-to-low $30s, Schwab is undervalued by 25% relative to Morningstar's intrinsic value and possibly more if the secular bull market continues.

Per one sell-side shop, once the bulk transfer is completed, Schwab will be in a position to return more capital (i.e., share repurchases) to shareholders.

However, the flatter yield curve has probably suppressed net interest income as much as zero commissions will impact net revenue.

2020 EPS and revenue growth is now expected to be -4% and -1%, respectively.

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) shocked the Street on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, with their announcement that they will immediately move to zero commissions on all individual stock and ETF trades on October 7th, 2019, which prompted Schwab's CFO to say that the loss of commission revenue will likely have a 4%-5% impact or $90-$100 million impact on net revenue.

This has been coming for a while as our July 11th, 2019 Schwab earnings preview spoke about while this article talked about Schwab's price war with Fidelity, and the also that in 2H '19, Schwab should start to build capital quickly and should start to repurchase stock.

Per Briefing.com, which has confirmed the date, Schwab is scheduled to report their Q3 '19 earnings on Tuesday morning, October 15th, before the opening bell. (More on this later in the article).

Schwab: let's go to the numbers and revisions:

Q3 '19 (estimates) Q2 '19 Q1 '19 Q4 '18 2021 EPS $2.79 $2.95 $3.14 $3.25 2020 EPS $2.51 $2.70 $3.01 $3.11 2019 EPS $2.62 $2.66 $2.78 $2.85 2021 exp EPS gro rt 11% 9% 4% 5% 2020 exp EPS gro rt -4% 2% 8% 9% 2019 exp EPS gro rt 7% 9% 13% 16% 2021 PE 13x 13x 14x 14x 2020 PE 14x 14x 15x 14x 2019 PE 13x 14x 16x 16x 2021 rev est ($'s bl's) $11.1 $11.5 $11.9 $12.2 2020 rev est $10.6 $11.4 $11.6 $11.9 2019 rev est $10.7 $10.8 $11.0 $11.2 2021 exp rev gro rt 5% 3% 3% 3% 2020 exp rev gro rt -1% 3% 5% 6% 2019 exp rev gro rt 5% 7% 9% 11%

Source: IBES by Refinitiv estimates as of 10/6/19

Readers can see how Schwab's EPS and revenue estimates started to be revised lower well before the zero commission announcement this past week. The flattening yield curve, (i.e., falling longer-term rates) and the range-bound market since February 2018, not to mention the gosh-awful retail sentiment, have been compressing Schwab's forward estimates for some time.

Schwab's Income Statement:

Source: internal valuation spreadsheet

If readers want to get an up-close-and-personal look at Schwab's "common-size" income statement, this is it (courtesy of your author, and thus all mistakes are mine), but you can see the top-line of the revenue section, i.e., "trading revenue" and how that has continued to decline as a percentage of Schwab's revenue for some time.

Readers should also note the "net interest revenue" line which has grown as a percentage of Schwab's revenue and, according to Morningstar, is 60% of Schwab's total net revenue (you can see that on the spreadsheet), but it has grown substantially over the years.

This price war and the race to zero on commissions had started with Schwab's bitter rivalry with Fidelity. The last commission reduction before last week was a drop from $8.95 to $4.95 which I think occurred in early 2016 or early 2017 and that saw Schwab's stock drop sharply and then recover after a few months.

Readers should also note the growth in Schwab's pre-tax income margin despite the top-line pressure on the stock.

Capital return:

Schwab has FINALLY repurchased some stock in the last few quarters for what I think is the first time since the late 1990s or early 2000s. I believe Schwab went roughly two decades with only paying a small dividend and share repurchase.

Perhaps with zero commissions finally here and likely to wash through the income statement over the next year and the restructuring of the balance sheet to benefit from client cash balances, Schwab has now fully repositioned themselves for the next leg of the discount broker/asset gatherer wars.

Here is a quote from Schwab's 10-Q and the description of the balance sheet "bulk transfer":

"During the second quarter and first six months of 2019, we continued to emphasize effective balance sheet management. During the second quarter, we issued $600 million in senior notes with a 10-year maturity. Additionally, during the second quarter and first six months of 2019, we transferred approximately $190 million and $11.8 billion, respectively, from sweep money market fund balances to bank and broker-dealer sweep, marking the completion of a 12-year process during which we moved approximately $130 billion. With sweep transfers done, tax season disbursement and some further client sorting between invested and transactional cash allocations contributed to consolidated balance sheet assets declining by $6.5 billion during the second quarter to $276.3 billion."

Schwab currently sports a 1.9% dividend yield and has repurchased just $2 billion in shares the last two quarters, finally managing to offset years of slow dilution.

It's possible Schwab could announce a much larger share repurchase plan or ASR (accelerated share repurchase), given that as of the end of the June 2019 quarter, Schwab had $8 billion in free cash flow available.

Summary/conclusion:

Schwab reports their 3rd quarter 2019 on Tuesday, October 15th, before the opening bell, with Street consensus (per IBES by Refinitiv) currently expecting $0.66 in earnings per share on $2.65 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year growth of 2% and 3%, respectively.

Growth expectations for Schwab have been coming down since the stock peaked in May 2018 between $57 and $58 per share.

The important metrics post-earnings will be to watch the change - if any - in expected 2020 growth estimates for Schwab.

With $3.75 trillion in assets under management, Schwab has more AUM than TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Goldman (NYSE:GS) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), all top-notch firms.

That will be the ongoing growth driver for Schwab over the next 5-10 years.

In terms of valuation, with a 13x-14x multiple on declining growth (see Table 1 above) and facing the prospects of a coming year of negative growth, investors might be frustrated, but Schwab's free cash flow "yield" as of June 30 of 16% and the free cash flow surge, as well as the $24 billion of "cash and equivalents" versus the $7.5 billion of Schwab's term debt, Schwab could announce a sizable share repurchase plan in addition to their $4 billion plan authorized currently, of which they have spent $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2019.

With investor sentiment as bad as it is, the real catalyst for Schwab's stock would be a continuation of the secular bull market and a higher-volume trade over 3,000 for the S&P 500 that results in a strong year-end to 2020's equity market returns.

Schwab is the leader of the discount broker/asset-gatherer brokers, the new Goldmans and Morgans of the 21st Century. Price wars are tough on everyone, but stay with the leader.

Schwab is a "top 5 position" within client accounts and was #2 for a long time, but JPMorgan has supplanted Schwab as the top Financial firm within client accounts. Financials as a sector are value plays and Schwab is now considerably cheaper than it was 18 months ago.

S&P 500 action and what happens to 2020 estimates will determine how Schwab is adjusted within client accounts, but it's a long-term holding for now and for the last 10 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.