CoStar Group Is A Prime Real Estate Stock On Sale
by: Bill Gunderson
Summary
CoStar Group is an information technology play in the rental and commercial real estate space.
CSGP continues to widen the company’s “economic moat” with the recently announced acquisition of STR.
An EPS Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 72.9% over the last three years.
Best Stocks Now 5-yr. target price of $1,096 (76% upside potential).
CoStar's strong balance sheet is a driver for future growth.
