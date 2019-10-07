The Zero-Commission Race Is Heating Up

After having lost 20-40% from their highs of 2019, I believe there is a chance for upside on some of these names.

Starting last week, a bunch of online brokers announced that they would cut their commissions on U.S. stocks and ETFs trading.

Introduction

Starting last week, a bunch of online brokers announced that they would cut their commissions on U.S. stocks and ETFs trading, joining Robinhood, Dough, and IBKR Lite in the zero commission race.

Just a week earlier, Interactive Brokers (IBKR) introduced its IBKR Lite (and IBKR Pro), and now Charles Schwab (SCHW), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), and E-TRADE (ETFC) are following the lead. As usual, the market responded taking off more than 10% (and almost 30% in the case of AMTD) of their stock prices.

With this change in the industry, brokers and traders will gain and lose in different ways. Top brokers with exceptional value-added services will gain customers at the expense of smaller players like Robinhood, and thus should grow their interest revenue at higher rates than prior periods.

Of course, every broker will lose a slice of its commission revenue, while keeping associated expenses untouched. Traders and investors will benefit from free trading on some types of securities, but may lose the best execution features in some cases.

After having lost 20-40% from their highs of 2019, I believe there is a chance for upside on some of these names.

A Mandatory Change In The Online Brokerage Industry

Ever since Robinhood started offering free trading for its clients in 2014, the top online brokers were reluctant to offer zero commissions for their services, but yes, they began reducing their price tags. But two weeks ago, IBKR announced that starting this month, it would split its services into IBKR Lite and IBKR Pro.

IBKR Lite offers free trading on U.S. stocks and ETFs, no account minimums, and no fees on inactivity, but orders will be sent to market makers in exchange for a fee (payment for order flow), so don’t expect best execution. While the pro version will keep the full range of services with low fees.

The management didn’t offer guidance on the annual impact on revenue, but I estimate it to be near half the former trading revenue. In other words, as the current share of trading commissions of the net revenues of IBKR is 41%, I expect at least a 20% hit for the next few quarters.

Surprisingly, the market reacted well to the news.

The next firm to enter the competition was SCHW, with the announcement that it will cut its base commissions on U.S. stocks, ETFs and options (with 65 cents per contract) trading, starting in October 7. The management expects a quarterly impact on revenue of $90-100 million per quarter, or 3-4% of net revenue.

SCHW seems to be the least affected by this trend, since it has the least exposure (7.5% of net revenue) to commission revenue of the four brokers. Of course shares fell on the news, and dragged the other three.

A few hours after SCHW, AMTD also announced that it was joining the zero commission race, in a similar fashion as SCHW. The difference with the latter is the exposure to commission revenue that is 36%. The management expects to have a revenue impact of $220-240 million per quarter or half its commission revenue, with a net revenue impact of ~18%.

And finally, ETFC stepped in one day after the announcements of SCHW and AMTD. The company generates 17.5% of its net revenue from trading commissions, and the management expects a quarterly revenue impact of $75 million, or 10.5% of net revenues.

Since IBKR’s announcement, the four brokers have performed like this:

(YCharts)

From 9/25 YTD IBKR 8.4% 13.3% SCHW 14% 14% AMTD 30.2% 31% ETFC 13.3% 17%

(Author with data from Yahoo Finance)

I believe that the real losers of this new context are the small players, and those that already were commission-free, especially Robinhood. Prior to these days, free trading was the economic moat of these brokers. They mostly make money out of interest on idle cash in customer accounts, and interest (or monthly fees) on margin trading.

The drawback of these brokers is the lack of value-added services, such as best execution, investor education, portfolio analysis, and market reports and analysis. Now that zero commission is a commodity, the question is, why should I keep trading on Robinhood, when I can do it on a more comprehensive platform like, let’s say, SCHW or AMTD. The competitive advantage has gone away, and the more than 6 million users of brokers like Robinhood could switch to the bigger players.

Valuations

After losing significant value in two days, I think that this could be an interesting entry point to start a position in any of these stocks.

The table below summarizes my revenue and EPS estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020. I use the following assumptions to arrive at those figures:

What these companies have said about the impact on their top line numbers.

Expenditure levels to follow the recent trend (expecting that none of them significantly decrease expenditures on their value-added services, which I consider to be their greatest competitive advantage against smaller firms).

The number of shares outstanding to follow the recent trend.

2018 EPS P/E 2019 EPS P/E (fwd 19) 2020 EPS P/E (fwd 20) IBKR $2.28 21.6x $2.14 22x $2.28 19.5x SCHW $2.45 14.6x $2.94 11.8x $3.22 10.7x AMTD $2.59 12.7x $3.93 8.5x $3.53 9.6x ETFC $3.88 8.7x $4.29 8.5x $5.04 7.5x

(Author’s estimates)

I consider these estimates to be conservative, given that they don’t account for a possible boost in the growth of interest income and other sources, which could happen as a result of the stream of new customers (including those from smaller firms) seeking for zero commissions.

With these estimates, the growth potential of these stocks is described on the table below:

P/E (Past Range) P/E (fwd 2020) Potential Range IBKR ~20-36x 19.5x 2.5-84.6% SCHW ~13.5-24x 10.7x 26.2-124.3% AMTD ~9.9-18.5x 9.6x 3.1-92.7% ETFC ~8.8-17x 7.5x 17.3-126.7%

(Author with data from YCharts)

These stocks have great upside potential, especially SCHW and ETFC. Of course, this outcome was expected by this author, since these two companies have the least share of commission revenues on their financial statements.

I think that the most relevant risks to my bullish argument on these stocks, is the loyalty that millennials may have developed with established zero commission platforms, so they may be reluctant to switch brokerage houses. But this may be unlikely. The breadth of value-added services that the big names are offering could be too tempting to a large number of young traders.

On the other side, these are times of uncertainty and market turbulence. We are in the late stages of the economic cycle, and assessing whether a stock goes down or up in the short term is harder than usual.

These names could be hit harder by a market meltdown, but with a larger reliance on non-commission sources of revenue, and a possibility that most customers keep idle cash on their accounts, some firms could prosper in such a context.

Takeaway

The zero commission race has really started. It is not an exclusivity of Robinhood and the likes, anymore. The market has negatively reacted to the news, and is making some names to look cheap to the eyes of savvy investors.

It seems like the market doesn’t understand the way these large firms could grab significant market share from smaller players (which now don’t have a clear competitive advantage against them), boosting their current growth on non-commission sources of revenue.

According to my analysis, there is decent-to-significant upside potential on the big four online brokers, especially on SCHW and ETFC, which happen to be the least dependent on commission revenue. Finally, there are two important risks to consider, unexpected loyalty among smaller firms’ customers, and current market uncertainties.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.