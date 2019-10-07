IPAY: Performance And Valuation Update - October 2019

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) tracks a basket of companies among credit card networks, payment infrastructure and software, transaction processing services, and payment solutions such as smartcards and virtual wallets. The accelerated adoption of mobile internet globally has facilitated the transition away from traditional cash payments and physical credit cards towards completely electronic payments. This has been one of the hottest themes within tech and financial services in recent years with a number of emerging, high-growth companies. Launched in 2015, IPAY has benefited from these trends and is up over 85% since inception, easily outperforming broader market indexes. 2019 thus far has been another strong year for the group, but we highlight increasing levels of volatility and emerging valuation concerns. This article discusses the recent performance of IPAY along with our view one where the ETF is headed next.

(source: finviz.com)

Mobile Payments Background

Mobile payments are those made with a smartphone or tablet devices while this definition can be extended to include new technologies like smartwatches and other traditional devices that are being connected to the internet. Consultancy firm Mordor Intelligence forecasts global mobile payments are set to grow by 27% per year through 2024. The trends here are being driven by high adoption in the Asia-Pacific region including China and India which are the world's largest market for smartphones.

Source: Mordor Intelligence

While the fund name features the word "mobile", the underlying holdings of the IPAY ETF suggest exposure to the broader payments industry including leading credit service companies and payment processors like Mastercard Inc. (MA) and Visa Inc. (V) that stand to benefit from overall global trends in consumer credit and the digitization of money. Research from the consultancy firm McKinsey Group shows that global payments are set to increase at an annual rate of 9% through 2022, again noting that the Asia-Pacific region is leading with an expected composite annual growth rate of 11% while Latin America also presents impressive growth at 8%.

Source: McKinsey Group

Performance Analysis

IPAY has returned 86% since its inception in July of 2015, which compares to a return of 53% for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) and 79% by the NASDAQ 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) for comparison purposes. The outperformance over the period has actually widened in recent months as IPAY is up 33% year to date, ahead of a 23% gain for QQQ and 19% return for SPY in 2019 thus far.

Data by YCharts

We highlight increasing levels of volatility particularly since Q4 of 2018 when IPAY exhibited a drawdown of 25%. This exceeded the 20% drawdown of SPY and 23% decline in QQQ as markets briefly entered a bear market last year amid. We expect the ETF to underperform in down markets going forward considering its higher concentration with just 39 equity holdings and tilt towards small and medium caps which together comprise 33% of the fund's weighting.

The strong performance this year has been led by the aforementioned mega-cap payment processors stocks like Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc. among the top holdings with a 6% weighting each and up 44% and 33% respectively. Both companies report total payments and transactions volume growth above double digits and have embraced new technologies facilitating the market transition to mobile. Visa remains active in M&A acquiring a number of smaller fintech players as it blurs the lines between financial services and technologies. Similarly, American Express (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) are also constituents of IPAY. Together the group has benefited from better-than-expected earnings this year while strong consumer spending trends in the U.S. amid a still firm labor market have been the other key driver.

IPAY Holdings Performance. data by YCharts/table by Author

Small-cap PaySign (PAYS) with just a 0.30% weighting in the fund and $550 million market cap is the best performer, up 228% year to date. The company has become a leading payments provider for the "plasma industry" which essentially compensates blood donors through a prepaid debit card by PaySign. The company has turned a small profit this year on the heels of 58% revenue growth with separate initiatives in the healthcare industry.

A pair of Brazilian companies including PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) and StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) are among the top gainers year to date, up 146% and 84% each respectively. As mentioned, the Latin America region has presented some of the fastest growth in the payments industry globally driven by an emerging middle-class moving transactions beyond the traditional banking model. This theme extends to small businesses which historically were underserved by local banks given the high cost of credit. PagSeguro focuses primarily on small- and medium-sized companies with end-to-end cash management solutions. The company reported revenue growth of 33% in the last quarter. STNE commercializes point-of-sale equipment for payments while also offering mobile payment solutions.

Merchant solutions is a highly fragmented segment of payments and a number of companies in IPAY are leaders in their respective market across global regions including Asia and Europe. One of the positive aspects of the IPAY ETF is the inclusion of a number of foreign stocks that are not actively traded on a U.S. exchange. We count eight companies, representing nearly 10% of the ETF in stocks that do not have a corresponding ADR or over-the-counter share issuance. Japan's Jaccs Co Ltd. and Intelligent Wave Inc. are two examples.

Forward-Looking Commentary

IPAY Holdings Valuation. data by YCharts/table by Author

What we like about IPAY is that the top holdings are objectively quality companies that are profitable, free cash flow positive, and present solid growth. In other words, IPAY is built around a market segment that has very favorable fundamental tailwinds, and the leaders have been good investments thus far. On the other hand, our concern here comes down to valuation as these dynamics are generally well understood by the market which have bid up shares chasing the trends in growth. We highlight that the average PE ratio for the fund by our estimate is 40x which begins to enter the speculative range. The table above presents the top-valued companies by price-to-sales ratio and we note that nearly 60% of the fund is in companies with a P/S ratio above 5x, suggesting aggressive growth expectations on average that become increasingly difficult to justify.

While we're sure there will continue to be winners within the fund, the risks for IPAY come down to cyclical trends in context of global macro conditions that have become increasingly uncertain in recent months. Regardless of how strong the payments industry is, we'd argue that no company is immune to a global slowdown. Our opinion is that many of these stocks have not yet fully priced in the higher risks. IPAY is currently down 7% from its all-time high at $50.00, and we see difficulties in the fund building the necessary momentum in sentiment to reclaim that level in the near term.

Takeaway

The payments industry is among the fastest growing segment in the market driven by an accelerated global adoption towards electronic transactions. The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has been a big winner since its inception supported by the inclusion of highly profitable market leaders and emerging players in fintech.

We rate IPAY as a Hold balancing our favorable view on the structure of the fund and trends in the industry against a more cautious overall market outlook. A break to the downside in IPAY below ~$43 as a technical level would signal a deeper deterioration of market conditions. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.