Match Group: Swipe Left For Now

Match Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MTCH) stock price has fallen roughly 25% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments and a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit. At $72, it is still overvalued with a potential downside of 31% based on my valuation estimates.

Match Group had a great quarter

In its most recent quarter, Match Group experienced strong profitable growth. Revenue for the quarter grew 18% from $421M to $498M while operating income grew 15% from $150M to $173M. Match Group also raised its revenue growth guidance for FY2019 from the mid-teens to high-teens. Match Group has attributed the main contributor to its growth to Tinder, which grew revenues by 46% YOY in the second quarter. The company also stated that Tinder experienced its second-highest ever sequential increase in average subscribers.

Match Group has network effects within its services

Match Group has built a huge portfolio of online dating services that include Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid and PlentyofFish. This helps to serve people within different demographics, locations, and cultures. Having multiple brands help Match Group attract individuals who are seeking relationships at different stages of their lives. For example, Tinder caters more to users who tend to be younger who are seeking more casual relationships. Older users looking for more of a long-term relationship would use Match.com to meet their partners. Match Group’s other offerings such as OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, OurTime, and BlackPeopleMeet are examples of services for users of various races and use cases.

By broadening its portfolio of dating services, Match Group has enabled network effects within each service in different geographies. Once Match Group hits the tipping point in the number of users for its service, it becomes very difficult for new dating startups to compete effectively on a similar scale. For example, Tinder has reached that tipping point and is constantly ranked as the top dating app globally. Even if other companies might find niches within different relationship types or locations, Tinder will capture the majority of market value from its dominance. This is seen from the 27% global increase in average subscribers for Match Group from 3.5M to 4.5M in one year.

Investment risks

Ironically, the effectiveness of Match Group's services would lead to greater churn rate. As users find relationships more easily and stop using the service, Match Group will experience some churn. Match Group has advertisements that encourage people to stay single, as most of their revenue is made from casual relationships.

While Match Group currently has a network effect, there are essentially no barriers to switch. Given enough time, other dating services would begin to share more features and attract similar users. Match Group has to ensure that it continues to innovate on its services so users remain engaged on its platform that they find no benefits in switching.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has also sued Match Group recently for fraud. According to the FTC, Match tricked hundreds of thousands of consumers into buying subscriptions, exposed customers to the risk of fraud and engaged in other deceptive and unfair practices. Match Group has stated that it is spending time, money, and emotional capital to fight the charge. While Match Group has stated that it prioritizes safety, the FTC's claims seem legitimate.

Match Group is overvalued based on my estimates

To value the company, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 15% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The relatively moderate growth rates in the first five years reflect a combination of analyst estimates, potential competition like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Dating and churn with a lack of switching costs. Match Group’s revenue growth will be likely driven primarily by growth in singles population around the world.

2) Operating margin of 35% from 2024 onwards. Platforms generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. Match Group has experienced operating leverage over the years where its SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased from 53% in 2012 to 35% in 2018. As its platform scales further from user-growth and average revenue per user growth, Match is likely to experience further margin expansion. However, given the natural churn in its services and competition, Match might have to spend more in the future to keep users on its platform. This would limit the degree of operating leverage on its SG&A expenses. Match Group is also under investigation by the FTC, which puts its near-term operating margins at risk of a fine.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its platform peers. Maintaining platforms is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Match will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Match has an initial weighted cost of capital of 7.8%, which maintains at roughly 8% in the terminal year. The lower initial cost of capital reflects the debt undertaken by Match Group, which has a lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Match is roughly $14.6B for the entire company. This represents a 31% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $49.5 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Match Group 10.9 11.74 20 31 The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) 14.3 14.5 47 20 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) 13.8 15.5 78 -25 Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) 23.8 24.6 51 -30 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) 26.4 26.4 51 -9

Compared to other software companies, Match is cheap on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples. However, the rest of these software companies also have stronger revenue growth rates. Although Match Group is highly profitable, it is likely to experience slower revenue growth rates compared to its peers.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Match Group is worth overpaying for on a discounted cash flow basis. Match Group is actually much cheaper when compared to other software companies. Investors who want to build a position in Match Group have to believe in the management's execution in sustaining much higher growth rates while expanding margins far beyond my estimates.

