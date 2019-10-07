Silver Special Report: Current Prices Might Be A Thing Of The Past Sooner Than You Think

It appears to be a major breakout from the weekly S2 level in addition to the breakout point from a bearish down flag, which is extremely bullish for the market projecting prices into the $20s and even $21/$22 levels over the short term.

As we look at the weekly silver data using the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), it appears that the market has accomplished a Fibonacci retracement that could indicate a reversal to the upside is imminent.

We have identified for silver the weekly average price at $17.47 as we come into this week. The extreme levels below the mean are (Buy 1, B1) $17.10 to (Buy 2, B2) $16.56.

"These levels coincide with a 50% Fibonacci retracement almost perfectly," Equity Management Academy CEO Patrick MontesDeOca said.

The B2 level of $16.56 matches pretty much the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. The Golden Ratio.

We are looking at the synergy of the market in terms of the Fibonacci metrics that we use. They are overlapping the VC PMI automated algorithm, which indicates that we have come down and completed the correction of this bull trend that started back in late May 2019.

The close above the mean on the weekly data of $17.47 activates the extreme levels above the mean of Sell 1 (S1) at $18.00 and Sell 2 (S2) at $18.38. These levels can be used for short term profits.

If the market is able to close above the S2 level, it would not only transform the price levels to a higher fractal, it would convert this resistance level at $18.38 into a support level, possibly supporting much higher prices.

If you look at the chart, it also coincides with a breakout from a descending or bearish flag formation. The price action that we saw last week came right down into a Fibonacci trend line level of support right into the down flag and the VC PMI B1 level of $17.11.

As you can see on the chart, closing above this level at $17.29 on October 1, activated the buy signal. The buy signal activated the target of the mean at $17.45. It represents a 50/50 standard deviation, which, with the price closing above it, has activated the probability factors of the S1 level. If the price completes the target and closes below, it validates that a reversion back down to the mean might occur with a 90% probability. If it does not close below $18 after contesting it the first time, then higher targets are activated. It appears to be a major breakout from the weekly S2 level in addition to the breakout point from a bearish down flag, which is extremely bullish for the market projecting prices into the $20s and even $21/$22 levels over the short term.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure which price level traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. The price closing above the S2 level indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

