9 Reasons We Like High Crush Inc. And 3 Reasons We Are Not Buying Yet

Management seems to be meeting or exceeding the goals it set last quarter.

HCR eliminated its dividend when it went from an LP to a C-corp in May, thus freeing up cash.

High Crush Inc. is down over 97% from its high in 2013.

High Crush Inc. (HCR) sells frac sand (proppant) and services to oil and gas drillers that use fracking to access oil and gas from their wells. Basically, if you frac a well you need to inject sand in order to hold the cracks open until all the oil leaks out. There are three types of sand: brown, white and ceramic.

Brown is the cheapest and most abundant but can only be used in certain formations where the fracs are not too deep. That's because the pressure on the fracs increases with depth because of the weight of the ground above the frac. White sand is purer and more durable than brown and is used for deeper fracs where brown sand would get crushed by the weight above. The most durable, and expensive, is ceramic sand which is manufactured to different specifications and can be used in the deepest wells. HCR sells white and brown sand.

The problem with HCR is their best white sand is mined in WI while their biggest customers are in the Permian basin in TX. And Texas wells use a lot of brown sand which is much easier to find than white. So many competitors have shown up in Texas. HCR usually ships its very high-quality white sand in what is called "unit trains' which is basically a huge long train with nothing but cars carrying white sand. While this helps hold down the shipping costs it still makes their white sand expensive. HCR sells its white sand all over the US including in the Bakken in ND and Marcellus/Utica in Ohio/Pennsylvania. It also mines brown sand in Texas.

To offset competition HCR has been building up its logistics services which offer customers complete sand management for what is known as the "last mile". The idea is if you are providing services via logistics that gives you an advantage over competitors that do not provide such services. Basically what HCR says to its customers is "we will manage your sand so you will always have the sand you need at the place you need it when you need it". In drilling time is money so this is a big selling point.

The other business emphasis that HCR stresses is contracting directly with E&P companies (Exploration and Production) to provide wide-spread, long-term contracts over multiple basins. Over 65% of their business is now with E&P companies.

Bottom line is HCR is in a very competitive business but is developing a business plan that should allow it to be profitable in almost any oil price scenario.

Some history on HCR

High Crush Inc. (HCR) was formerly known as High Crush Partners LP or HCLP. This May they converted to a C corporation in order to better utilize their cash flow because the LP format requires 90% of income to be paid out as dividends. This eliminated their dividend but increases their ability to borrow, invest and grow. But conversion to a C from an LP can cause uncertainty and doubt. As an example just look at the beating giant MLP Kinder Morgan (KMI) took when they converted to a C corp. on Nov. 26, 2014 (the vertical black line).

KMI Chart from Nasdaq.com

The conversion to C-Corp is one issue with HCR's current low price but I think since KMI did the conversion, acceptance of the C Corp conversion has improved over time and will not be much if any, hindrance to HCR's price going long-term.

1. HCR's price has dropped by 97% from its high

That may be a record for stocks I have picked to turn around. From a high over $69 a share in 2014 to a low of $1.78 in June of 2019. Obviously, there is a lot of potential upside if things go right over the next 2-3 years.

HCR doesn't look good against the S&P 500 either. Not surprising for a stock that has dropped by 97% but it does show the potential upside.

Although HCR is way down, its industry group, the Oil Services ETF (OIH) is at 16-year lows and is down over 80% from its high of $74 in 2008. So a large part of HCR's decline could be attributed to the business it is in. Having said that, management has not won any kudos lately.

Any stock that has that kind of price history has large upside potential.

4. A $25 million stock buyback is in place

That may not look like much at first glance but $25 million represents 16% of outstanding shares based upon the current market value of less than $160 million. This was to start in Q2 so we should hear more about buybacks when HCR reports Q3 results.

5. Insiders are buying

In June, three insiders bought shares including 100,000 by the CEO Robert Rasmus. More importantly, over the last 12 months, insiders have bought 4.6 million shares and only sold 27,000. That's a lot of confidence by people who should know.

See insider activity here.

6. On June 20 management confirmed all their prior Q2 predictions

At the J. P. Morgan Energy conference on June 19, (see here) HCR reconfirmed their earlier commitments made at the end of Q1 including:

a. Silo systems (part of their logistics network) went from 4 in Q1 to 8 in Q2.

b. Reiterated the Q2 sales volume would be up from Q1.

c. Completed new production facilities in Kermit TX (see here) and Wyeville WI (see here).

d. Upped sales percentage to E&P companies from 51% in Q1 to 63% in Q2.

7. The pipeline backlog in the Permian Basin should start to go down by the end of 2019

The Permian is the most prolific oil field in the world but it has a problem: lack of pipelines means drillers have to move excess oil by truck or train, thus limiting output and raising costs. Well, that should end soon as six new pipelines will be servicing the Permian by the end of 2019. More pipelines mean more drilling which means more frac sand usage. See Permian pipeline data here.

8. The DUC's are all in a row once the pipelines are up and running

There are more than 8,000 DUC's (Drilled but UnCompleted) wells in the US according to EIA (Energy Information Administration) and almost half of them are in the Permian Basin.

Why are there so many DUCs in the Permian? Because without more pipelines they can't transport the oil out of the Permian. So E&P companies drill the wells but then wait for the transportation to come on-line before they actually start pumping oil.

It certainly looks like by the end of 2020 the Permian will be able to ship all the oil and gas the Permian can produce quickly and cheaply. And that will take a lot of frac sand.

How much sand does a well use? How about 6 million lbs. or 130 bulk trailers per day.

" Industry metrics indicate that Permian proppant intensities now are averaging on the order of 1,900 pounds (nearly 1 ton), but are as high as 5,000 pounds (2.5 tons) per lateral foot. A run-of-the-mill Wolfcamp horizontal consumes 12 million-14.5 million pounds (6,000-7,250 tons) of proppant, requiring a logistics infrastructure on the scale of 300 truckloads to service a single well. Given the efficiencies of multiwell pad operations, a single frac crew can place downhole 6 million pounds or more of sand a day, emptying 130 dry bulk trailers every 24 hours. "Source: American Oil and Gas Reporter So DUC's plus pipes should mean a lot more business for HCR in 2020 and beyond.

9. HCR is in good financial shape with no long-term debt due until 2026.

The ABL Credit Facility is a line of credit of $200 million expandable to $300 million under certain conditions. Note none of the credit line has been used yet.

Source: 03/31/2019 10Q

But we are not buying yet because...

1. The share price keeps dropping

Despite all the positive things about HCR's business outlined above the price has continued to drop from over $3.00 in June to $1.52 on October 4th. So despite great potential, it still has very weak share price metrics.

2. Management has projected slower sales in Q3 and Q4

Per CEO Bob Rasmus:

"We have been in constant communication with our customers regarding overall market conditions, the potential for E&P budget exhaustion and the outlook for the second half of 2019 and into 2020. Based on those discussions, we could see potential for a modest decline in activity late in the third quarter. "

and

"We would expect to see the normal seasonal slowdown in holiday related slowdown in the fourth quarter. "

3. New pipelines probably won't be a difference-maker until at least Q2 2020

Some of the new pipelines may be ready to go in the 4th quarter 2019 but they won't start to be filled until later in 2020. It takes time to hook them up to the oil fields and to get the oil pumping. This means HCR revenue may not benefit until Q2 or even Q3 2020.

Risks, red-flags, and alarm bells

Obviously, any stock that has fallen in price by 97% is extremely risky. Not only has HCR changed from an LP to a C-Corp, but it is industry-dependent, in a large part, on the volatile prices of oil. It provides a product that is non-technical in nature and has low barriers to entry. Competition can be brutal. It has yet to prove that it has long-term viability and thus should only be bought by those with a very high tolerance for risk. Among other larger competitors is US Silica Holdings (SLCA) whose revenue is more than twice HCR's.

Conclusion

Just one year ago HCR was over $15 a share. At under $2 today that makes a 10 bagger if it can just get back to where it was 12 months ago. That's a lot of potential for a company that seems finally to have its act together.

We suggest waiting and watching over the next quarter or two to see if 2020 projections are moving up. Year-end 2019 Earnings Call should give us the measure of how and when 2020 is going to move forward for HCR. Until then keep your powder dry.

