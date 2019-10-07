Strong Bounce Confirms Long-Term Uptrend In SPY

The positive unemployment data and pending trade talks triggered a technical bounce in the SPY (NYSEARCA:SPY) from oversold territory. This forced the shorts to buy and saw the big profits in weekly put options evaporate. Now, the big question is, will this technical bounce have the fundamental drivers to propel the SPY to a new high?

The earnings season will begin in a couple of weeks and will help to answer that question. Until then, the market must still face the headwinds of trade wars, impeachment, and the threat of an inverted yield curve. These factors involve the future. The market is always looking to the future, not the past. Future earnings guidance trumps past earnings. Threats of future unemployment and a recession are more important than recent, positive unemployment data.

SPY Reaching For $296.8

The SPY will not go straight up to a new high. This technical bounce needs to be tested by the fundamentals of the market. Technical bounces, lacking some good fundamental news like earnings, usually fall back to test support until and if the good earnings reports arrive. Housing is coming alive, the consumer is doing well, and earnings should be okay. However, the market is looking ahead to next June's earnings and the forward looking guidance that will come out of this earnings season. It may even be looking at next year's election. The FedEx (NYSE:FDX) disastrous earnings report is an example of what can happen with some global economy companies when they report their earnings.

There is always the possibility of a settlement with China, and that would propel the market to a new high. It is impossible to expect that in the next two weeks. So, I think the SPY pulls back to test support late this week or the following week. Then, I see earnings taking the market higher, possibly to test the old high. I do not see a new high in October. I think the Santa Claus rally might give us that new high. After that, all bets are off until the tariff wars stop, and we see inflation instead of deflation. The yield curve needs to turn positive. The Fed dropping rates will create a bounce, but it is a long-term negative. The Fed would be raising rates if the future looked bullish and inflation was picking up.

Here is the SPY chart showing price breaking above resistance and reaching for the 20-day moving average near $296.8.

Dow Fundamentals/Technicals Are Neutral

As an alternative to the SPY, let's look at the Dow stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) to see what their 30 stock sample is telling us individually and as a whole. Don't forget that the Industrial sector (NYSEARCA:XLI) of the market is underperforming the SPY, so don't expect the Dow industrial Index to be doing better than the broader market. We won't see that until the industrials turn up again like the homebuilders. The industrials look like they are already in a recession.

As you can see by analyzing each of the Dow stocks on our report shown below, as well as the column totals, the Dow is not bullish. At best, it is neutral, and at worst, it is bordering on a bear market. This is why the Dow is having such a difficult time making a new high. The best it can do is move sideways, according to our neutral rating, which is exactly what it is doing these days.

If you go down the SID column, our most important, fundamental/technical, Buy/Hold/Sell signal, you can see how neutral and bearish the Dow is. Allowing for the bearish Industrial sector, let's be generous and say the Dow is neutral based on our most important signal.

As you go down the SID column of our report, you will count 14 out of the 30 stocks have our overall Sell signal. On a price weighted basis, that is 38.6% of the Dow. That does not make a bull market nor a bear market. No Dow stock has our Buy signal, but Microsoft (MSFT), Walmart (WMT), and Home Depot (HD) have high Hold grades and Implied Return Buy signals that make them attractive.

The other stocks are rated Hold, and we have no problem having stocks in our model portfolio with strong Hold signals, provided they have a good Implied Return Buy signal. If you go down the Implied Return column on our report, you will count 19 stocks that are color-coded green, identifying the stocks with this Buy signal.

This is a bullish signal for the Dow Index as a whole, but unfortunately, 4 of the 19 have our SID column Sell signal, and that is more important. Implied Return is a lagging indicator, and our SID column signal is a leading indicator. That is why the earnings season is so important, to see if Implied Return signals drop. Five of the Implied Return Buy signals are borderline, near 10%, and could easily lose their buy signal in our system. In a slowing economy, we would expect to see these negative changes in the Dow.

Finally, if you go down the Fund column, you will only find six stocks with a plus Buy signal, +Buy, which indicates portfolio managers were buyers on balance. This lack of demand by institutions is a real drag on the Dow stocks. It is possibly offset by Index buying of the Dow stocks. However, anytime there is Index selling, there is no cushion of buying by portfolio managers to ease the drop in the Dow. Therefore, it should be no surprise when we see sharp pullbacks in the Dow.

Conclusion

The market hates uncertainty. The trade wars, the impeachment, and the 2020 elections are adding to the uncertainty of a slowing economy. Slowing growth in earnings will take the stock market lower. All of that is far off in 2020. Right now, the consumer is in good shape, with low unemployment, rising wages, and low inflation. The short term looks good, and there is always the possibility of trade settlements that would boost the market. The SPY is bouncing and reaching for the old high. Homebuilding is on the rise, and if the industrials ever moved up, that would take the market higher. Higher interest rates would kick-start the financial sector again. Short term, it looks like a retest the top, but longer term, it probably will keep retesting that long term uptrend. The market is thinking about 2020 and not 2019. Any bounce from this earnings season will only be temporary.

Use our free, 30 day training program to become a succesful trader or investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer - We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.