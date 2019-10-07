September Employment Update: The Case For Growth Improves

Still, the sluggish temp numbers, combined with yield curve inversion, are generating weak scores in the economic composite in the months ahead.

Temp employment was up a strong 10,000 for an annual increase of 0.4%. This marks the second consecutive month of improvement over primarily flat to down temp numbers this year.

The gain in nonfarm payroll of 136,000 was a little short of the consensus forecast of 145,000.

Economic Composite

I updated my economic composite to reflect the release of the U.S. Labor Department's employment report on September 5. The report showed a rise in nonfarm employment of 136,000 in September. The number was a little light of the consensus estimate of 145,000. Preliminary numbers for the previous two months were revised slightly upward.

Temp employment in September rose a solid 10,000 from the previous month, climbing 0.4% year over year. Preliminary figures for the previous two months were revised slightly downward.

This marked the second consecutive month of considerable improvement in the monthly change in temps. Earlier in the year, the trend had been sluggish, with temps declining by an average of 5,000 from month to month. As a result, the number of temps had declined nearly 1.5% from December to July. But after a couple of strong months, the comparison with December is down less than half a percent.

As I said two months ago: "It's possible this slow patch will turn out to be a not-unusual temporary pause in growth. However, the longer it continues, the less confident I am that will be the case." I think the case for a temporary pause has grown stronger with the September data.

Still, on the negative side, September marked the fourth consecutive month of yield curve inversion. The model includes a factor for the shape of the yield curve, and continued inversion in the months ahead would weigh on scores.

My estimates for the number of temps for the next six months are very modest. I also assume the yield curve becomes positively sloped by the end of the year. The effect is slightly negative economic composite scores through the end of the year, at around -1.5. But the model isn't producing negative scores in a sustained way that would suggest a recession is imminent. In fact, monthly scores approach zero at the start of 2020. In the next 12 months, the composite ranges from -1.5 to +1.5.

I think a recession is unlikely, but the situation requires close monitoring. Weak temps and yield curve inversion are a bad mix. If the economy muddles through the end of the year, the composite is set to turn positive at the start of 2020, as year-over-year comparison become easier against this year's sluggishness. A similar scenario occurred as recently as mid-2016, when the composite flirted with the x-axis while the economy continued to grow. Likewise, the composite actually turned negative in early 2003, but only for one month. In both cases, though, the yield curve was positively sloped, and not close to inverting.

The next Employment Situation report is scheduled to be released on Friday, November 1. I expect to provide an update to the economic composite shortly after the report comes out.

Figure 1 below shows the actual monthly values of the economic composite from 1991 through the present and the estimated values through the middle of 2020. In general, the composite remains positive during periods of economic expansion and turns negative during periods of recession. The vertical dashed lines mark the inflection points when the economy is poised to enter recession or has safely exited recession. It typically takes three consecutive months of a change in sign (from positive to negative and vice versa) to confirm a change in outlook.

My composite of publicly available forward P/E estimates puts the current forward P/E on the S&P of 2,952 (October 4 close) at 16.7. With a more solid outlook for the economic composite, I would consider this the low end of fair value. But given the uncertain outlook, I'm characterizing the current level as fair value. If a recession is imminent, earnings estimates will fall, and the market P/E will decline as investors turn against equities. The combination of declining earnings estimates and a falling market P/E is likely to be a considerable drag on the S&P.

For more conservative investors, I advise caution in committing new funds to equities. I would consider adjusting regularly planned dollar-cost averaging allocations to equities that investors intend to hold for the long term, such as monthly or bi-weekly contributions to a 401(k) plan, to a 50/50 mix of cash and equities.

I prefer to be a more aggressive buyer at a lower P/E, perhaps closer to 15.0, which would equate to roughly 2,700 on the S&P.

A five-year chart of the valuation composite and the S&P 500 is below. The S&P is about 2% off its high this year, while the P/E composite is down 8%.

The model's historical record is depicted in the chart below. The economic composite predicted the beginning and end of the 2000 recession and the 2008 recession. It also predicted the end of the early 1990s recession. Some of the data series used in the composite did not exist before 1990; hence, the start of the track record at that time.

In the two historical Overweight periods, the S&P rose 13% and 14% on an annualized basis. In the two historical Underweight periods, the S&P fell 18% and 9% on an annualized basis. In the current Overweight period, the S&P has been returning 10% annually.

For a full discussion of the Chartwell method, I refer readers to a description of the process in my April 2017 employment update under the heading "Methodology."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.