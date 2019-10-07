Barring surprises, the market is leaning positive for the beginning of next week, bouncing from the 200-day moving average, with an S&P 500 outlook ratio of 1.562.

This is a special contribution article by Prof. Grant Henning based on his published research on the BLM technical theory. The model, his trailing stop-loss approach, and comments are expressly based on his own proprietary methodology and forecasts in the references below.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks for Week 41 of 2019—10/7-10/11

The Bounce/Lag Momentum algorithm continues to be an effective stock-picking guide. It is essentially a numerical derivative of the ratio of the percentage bounce from the 52-week low to the percentage lag from the 52-week high. As such, it is a sensitive positive momentum measure that works well to identify stocks that are within the upper half of their momentum trajectory. Because they are often well into their momentum cycle, it is necessary to watch them closely for sudden reversals. Stop-loss orders may be useful for this purpose. On average, however, these stocks continue to show upward momentum. It is also useful to enhance bounce/lag ratio scores with money-flow index scores to sharpen timing of purchases and sales.

Over the past two weeks, momentum stocks have clearly suffered a setback. This past week BLM stock picks suffered an average estimated gain of only 0.07%. Leveraged Dow 30 stocks gained 1.98% versus a loss of 0.33% for the S&P 500 Index. Select ETFs and ETNs gained an average of 2.73%, making that the most profitable of the trading categories I follow.

In these updates I explore opportunities in three areas: individual high-momentum stocks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stocks, and leveraged exchange-traded funds and notes. This is analogous to fishing for the largest fish in three adjacent ponds simultaneously.

Performance of Picks from Last Week

Last week, stocks in general took a beating, and momentum stocks were especially vulnerable. In that period, the three BLM stock picks gained an estimated overall average of only 0.07% because of challenging market conditions. However, as the table below indicates, this performance was possible only by using 2% trailing stop-loss orders. Otherwise, the overall averages showed a loss of 0.33%. This outcome shows the practical advantage of trailing stop-loss orders. During the same period, the S&P 500 Index also lost 0.33%.

Stock Symbols - Last Week Weekly Gain (Loss) Weekly Gain (Loss) with 2% Stop-Loss* CDW Corporation (CDW) 0.50% (0.46%) Omega Flex, Inc. (OFLX) (5.96%) (1.15%) Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) 4.47% 1.82% Average (0.33%) 0.07%

*Use of 2% trailing stop-loss orders is a personal trading-style decision with the advantage of preventing large losses and the disadvantages of triggering premature sales and increased portfolio turnover. In my personal trading style, I tend to err on the side of caution by preferring to suffer a small loss and to repurchase the same stock later, rather than to suffer a large loss if the stock falls and does not return. Note that this is just a matter of personal trading style, and it does not work well at all times with all stocks for all persons.

Another reason for considering stop-loss orders for these picks is that they all have already had big momentum moves and are somewhat “long in the tooth.” The BLM method identifies stocks with positive momentum only after they approach their 52-week highs. Thus, they are often vulnerable to sudden downturns, and then capital preservation becomes a more serious issue than with picks made using some other trading strategies. High-momentum stocks are subject to more volatile price swings than low-momentum stocks. The Dow 30 and FANG stocks, as reported below, due to large capitalization, tend to be less volatile than the high-momentum picks. Thus, there is often less need to use trailing stop-loss orders with them, and consequently they involve less portfolio turnover. However, I am now reporting trailing stop-loss results for Dow 30 stocks and for leveraged ETFs as well. Therefore, estimated results tend to be conservative because I am reporting a sale of stocks at 2% below their period highs, even if the stock did not drop that much.

Please bear in mind that I do not hold positions in all of these BLM-identified stocks. Therefore, although weekly performance of the stocks from Friday close to Friday close is a matter of record, performance with trailing stops must necessarily be estimated. This is a difficult process because of two facts of life. One of these facts is “slippage”; i.e., the fact that the price at which an order is placed is not necessarily the price at which it will be executed. The other fact is that we have to deal with after-hours and pre-market trading, and intra-day volatility. News events and block trades with low liquidity can move stock prices massively between sessions. Because of this, it is not always possible to make a suitable entry purchase on Monday mornings. Therefore, in calculating the estimated gains with stop-losses, I have gone to using the mid-range trading point on Mondays as the point of entry and the point which is 2% below the weekly trading high on any subsequent day as the point of exit. These prices can be found as part of the historical record presented at Yahoo finance.

Remember also that the picks offered here represent a weekly snapshot of stock opportunities in motion. Because I perform analyses and trade daily, I often find picks that run their course during the week and are no longer viable at the weekly report time. Trading stocks is analogous to shooting an arrow at a moving target. Also, because I frequently enter trading positions not viable at the time of this weekly report, my personal trading results tend to exceed the recorded performances of these weekly picks.

Comparative BLM/S&P 500 Performance through 40 Weeks of 2019

Bounce/Lag Momentum +145.85% YTD

As you can see in the above chart, where the blue lines represent cumulative BLM weekly percentage gains, and the orange lines represent cumulative S&P 500 Index weekly gains, the estimated average performance of the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock picks is greater than seven times the performance of the S&P500 Index. BLM 40-week estimated composite gains of 145.85% compare favorably with S&P500 composite gains of 18.98%, and have exceeded my strategic objective of 10% per month. While past performance is no guarantee of future gains, I remain optimistic going forward.

For those with the temerity to trade these stocks on margin, I estimate year-to-date average gains of 335% when fully margined, to the extent that these stocks were marginable. However, note that, unlike Dow 30 stocks, I do not advocate trading many of these particular stocks on margin because they tend to be too volatile—especially during periods like the past two weeks when momentum stocks have not been in favor.

Equity Market Conditions

For this coming week, seven stocks were found to reach or exceed the critical BLM value of 30 from among more than 5000 stocks surveyed, all seven of which are reported below. In addition to noting the number of qualifying BLM stock picks, another way to gauge market conditions is to examine the ratio of the relative strength index--RSI--to the money flow index--MFI--for a major index of interest. Values above one suggest a positive outlook; whereas, values below one imply negativity. I call this ratio an “outlook ratio.” It is a very short-term indicator that often changes direction within the week. As you can see in the following chart for the S&P500 Index, the RSI Index now stands at a value of 49.21, and the MFI Index is at a lower value of 31.50. The ratio 49.21/31.50 is 1.562, which is above 1.00 and implies a positive bias for the coming week.

Note also that the market appears to have bounced off the 200-day moving average, and Friday’s action shows a long tail down on the candlestick chart. More significantly, the Fed has adopted an accommodative stance, with more than nine billion dollars of quantitative easing this past week. These are extremely positive developments. Bear in mind, however, that the most recent trend has been downward and major news events can swiftly affect market trends.

A Look at Next Week’s BLM Picks

For next week, the BLM algorithm has identified seven stocks with qualifying BLM scores above 30, from among over 5,000 stocks examined. Recall that a BLM score at or above 30 is normally required to qualify as a weekly pick. Because timing is critical, these scores are often best weighted by money-flow-index scores. In the table below the top three qualifying stocks are reported along with each stock’s BLM score and relative ranking. In this case, the BLM scores are heavily weighted by MFI scores. In bearish market conditions it is especially useful to give preference to stocks with low MFI scores in order to add value to momentum.

Pick BLM Score Relative Ranking

Stock Pick - Week 41 B/LM Score Combined Ranking Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (IMH) 58.9 1 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) 44.7 2 Zynex, Inc. (OTC:ZYXI) 39.6 3 FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) 36.4 4 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) 36.0 5 The Medicines Company (MDCO) 35.3 6 Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) 30.8 7

Charts of each of these picks are available below. The live tracking spreadsheet for the Bounce/Lag Momentum selections is available under the Tools pulldown menu for members, although it does not reflect the benefits of trailing stop-loss orders.

You can see from the following charts that all of these stocks are experiencing upward momentum surges and are reaching new annual price highs. However, it is precisely for these same reasons that extreme caution is warranted in each case. It is also useful to apply the fore-mentioned outlook ratio for individual stocks. In the case of next week’s picks, you can also see that MFI scores are below RSI scores in order to enhance opportunity for gain under bearish market conditions.

IMH

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans. Its Real Estate Services segment provides various real estate related services and loss mitigation services, including managing distressed mortgage portfolios and foreclosed real estate assets; surveillance services for residential and multifamily mortgage portfolios; loan modification services, and the master servicing on various residential mortgage and multifamily loan pools for loans. It manages its long-term mortgage portfolio, which consists of residual interests in the securitization trusts reflected as trust assets and liabilities. Its Corporate segment includes corporate services groups, such as information technology, human resources, legal, facilities and accounting.

BZH

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. is a geographically diversified homebuilder. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had operations in 13 states within over three geographic regions in the United States. The Company's segments include West, East and Southeast. The Company markets and sells its products through its Website, www.beazer.com; mobile site, m.beazer.com; real estate listing sites, online advertising, including search engine marketing and display advertising, social media, video, brochures, direct marketing and out-of-home advertising, including billboards and signage, as well as other activities. It offers lender choice and personalization. The Company's Choice Plans allows buyers to choose living areas, such as the kitchen and master bathroom. Its West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas. Its East segment includes Indiana, Maryland/Delaware, Tennessee and Virginia. Its Southeast segment includes Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

ZYXI

Zynex, Inc. operates through the Electrotherapy and Pain Management Products segment. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries and the operating subsidiary is Zynex Medical, Inc. Its other subsidiaries include Zynex Monitoring Solutions, Inc. and Zynex Europe, ApS. ZMI designs, manufactures and markets medical devices that treat chronic and acute pain, as well as activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. ZMS is in the process of developing its blood volume monitoring product for non-invasive cardiac monitoring. ZEU intends to focus on sales and marketing its products within the international marketplace, upon receipt of necessary regulatory approvals. It markets and sells Zynex-manufactured products and distributes private labeled products. Its products include NexWave, NeuroMove, InWave, Electrodes and Batteries. ZMI devices are intended for pain management to reduce reliance on drugs and medications.

FORM

FormFactor, Inc. is a provider of test and measurement solutions. The Company's segments include the Probe Cards segment and Systems segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells multiple product lines, including probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, reliability test systems, and related services. Its products provide electrical information from a range of semiconductor and electro-optical devices and integrated circuits from development to production. Probe Cards segment consists of probe card products and analytical probes. Systems segment consists of wafer probing, thermal and reliability products to enable precision on-wafer measurement of integrated circuits. Systems products are used in the early phases of the development and characterization of semiconductor processes.

STNG

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a Monaco-based company active in the oil transportation industry. The Company is engaged on the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the international shipping markets. Scorpio Tankers operates through four segments: Handymax, Medium Range, Long Range 1 /Panamax and Long Range 2 /Aframax. Each of the Company’s segments represents a different type of vessel with which it operates, with the total number of vessels being around 110. Handymax represents the smaller type of ship that the Company operates with, followed by MR, LR1 and LR2 being the biggest one. The Company operates with ships under its own ownership as well as finance leased or chartered-in.

MDCO

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin). It also has a pipeline of products in development, including Carbavance, inclisiran and MDCO-700. Carbavance is used for the treatment of hospitalized patients with gram-negative bacterial infections. Inclisiran is used for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia. MDCO-700 includes sedative-hypnotic, which is used to induce and maintain sedation for procedural care and general anesthesia for surgical care. In addition to these products and products in development, it has a portfolio of generic drugs.

MTH

Meritage Homes Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company is a designer and builder of single-family homes. The Company operates through two segments: homebuilding and financial services. The homebuilding segment is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing land, constructing homes, marketing and selling those homes, and providing warranty and customer services. It builds homes in the regions of the United States and offers a range of homes that are designed for a range of homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active adult and luxury. As of December 31, 2016, it had homebuilding operations in three regions: West, Central and East, which were consisted of nine states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. It also operates Carefree Title Agency, Inc. company. Carefree Title's core business includes title insurance and closing/settlement services it offers to its homebuyers.

DOW 30 and FANG Picks

Many readers are especially interested in large-cap, low-risk DOW 30 and FANG stocks that experience low volatility and may also pay dividends. These stocks also tend to be fully marginable, which means that it is possible to leverage gains by a factor of approximately 3.3. Dow 30 and FANG stocks also offer opportunities for options traders. However, because they do not usually produce my targeted 10% monthly growth, I tend to leverage gains by purchasing them only on margin.

For last week the five best picks among the Dow 30 and Fang stocks using combined-ranks analysis, were as follows: 1 - Procter & Gamble (PG), 2 - Home Depot (HD), 3 – Nike (NKE), 4 – Walmart (WMT), and 5 – Apple (AAPL). Note that the average weekly gain of those stocks for the week was 0.60%. When fully leveraged through margin, that gain was 1.98%.

For next week the five best picks in this category, along with their combined-ranks scores, are as follows:

1 – Apple (AAPL), 13

2 – Procter & Gamble (PG), 19

3 – Nike (NKE), 35

4 – Microsoft (MSFT), 39

5 – Walmart (WMT), 41

Recall that smaller combined-ranks scores are preferable to larger scores.

Leveraged ETF and ETN Picks

For last week, the five best leveraged ETF and ETN picks from among all listed ETFs and ETNs were as follows: 1 – Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies (NAIL), 2 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X leveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET), 3 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN (HOML), 4 – ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF (URE), and 5 – Direxion Daily MSCI Real Estate Bull (DRN). Average weekly performance for those ETFs and ETNs was 2.73%

For next week, the five best leveraged ETF and ETN picks, along with their combined-ranks scores, are as follows:

1 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Reset 2X Leveraged Homebuilders ETN (HOML)

2 - Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies (NAIL)

3 - UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X leveraged MSCI US REIT Index ETN (LRET)

4 – Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (UTSL)

5 - ProShares Ultra Real Estate ETF (URE)

Although ultra ETFs and ETNs may already be fully leveraged, it may be possible to augment their gains (or losses) an additional 10% or more by purchasing them on margin.

Weekly Comparative Performance

It is important to compare results of various strategies regularly, including individual B/L momentum stock picks, leveraged Dow 30 and FANG stock picks, and leveraged ETF and ETN picks. Comparative performances using estimated 2% tailing stop-loss procedure are reported in the following table.

Strategy Percentage Gain (Loss) Performance Rank Leveraged ETFs / ETNs 2.73% 1 Leveraged Dow 30 / FANG 1.98% 2 B/L Momentum Stocks 0.07% 3

You can see that Leveraged ETFs and ETNs outperformed the other strategies over the past week.

Procedural Disclosures

Although the BLM algorithm is a proprietary analytical procedure that is the end result of years of statistical analysis, much of its conceptual design is described in my books listed below. However, it currently involves the maintaining of a 100-column spreadsheet with daily updates including inputs from an AI expert system and a regression residual analysis. Use is made of rank statistics in the belief that a trader should not only find good stocks, but should also have a means for comparative ranking of those stocks. Computations proceed throughout each trading day, but these results are posted weekly through this medium.

An illustrative difference between these Weekly Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selections and the Weekly Momentum Breakout stocks is shown below. While both models typically have some overlap in the strong momentum growth selections, the B/LM model is looking for the strongest momentum stocks in closer proximity to 52-week highs as shown in the blue area. The Momentum Breakout model tends to look for early positive price reversals that are attracting high investor inflows for strong breakout gains as illustrated by the red area. It is not uncommon for Momentum Breakout stock selections to move into strong Bounce/Lag Momentum scores with sustaining positive momentum conditions from prior weeks.

For comparison between the two different types of momentum approaches, you can find the Week 40 MDA Breakout Stock selections available here. If you have any further questions about the Bounce/Lag Momentum stock selection procedure, you can probably find the answers in my books referenced below.

Best wishes in your trading decisions,

Professor Grant Henning, Ph.D. (Ret)

My last article is available at the link below, and each set of weekly stock selections are updated on the live tracking spreadsheets and V&M Dashboard available to members under the Tools section.

Winning Bounce/Lag Momentum Stocks For Week 40 Of 2019

References:

The Value and Momentum Trader: Dynamic Stock Selection Models to Beat the Market (2010)

Trading Stocks by the Numbers; Financial Engineering for Profit (2015)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IMH, BZH, ZYXI, STNG, FORM, MTH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.