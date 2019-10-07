Micron Technology: About That Trifecta

The Trifecta is re-examined with the passage of time, and comments are made here after perusing 213 pages of research published after earnings.

That Trifecta included 1) renewed sales to Huawei, 2) firmer NAND pricing after the Toshiba outage, and 3) Micron benefits from the Japan/Korea trade spat.

I made a lot of money on the sudden Micron Technology (MU) price increase in early July. That surge was fueled by the news items mentioned above, and detailed in my previous article "Micron Technology: A Psychedelic Iridescent Swan Event". That article has generated the second highest page views of any that I've written, and an astonishingly high 2300+ comments, some of which were even about Micron and not politics. Having made a lot of money in the stock price surge, I managed to give all of it back since I thought the surge and good news were going to continue.

What's the legacy on the Trifecta win? A mixed bag.

NAND prices have continued to firm. The effects of the Toshiba power outage, that ate a significant percentage of worldwide NAND supply, continue on.

The spat between Japan and Korea appeared to have more legs when I wrote my previous article. While it's still not clear that Samsung ( OTC:SSNNF ) and SKHynix ( OTC:HXSCF ) are getting all the chemicals they need in quantity, form, or quality it is clear from news articles posted on SA comments that they are once again getting some Japanese exports.

The recently announced Micron results, with ever higher inventory dollars if not days of inventory, is testament that Huawei did not hurl themselves into the narrowly and briefly reopened window where trade with them was allowed, as described by CEO Sanjay Mehrortra on the 3Q earnings call. I expected we'd see inventory dollars down significantly on the full year earnings report.

So what are the analysts saying? I like to bug my hedge fund friends for research. Usually they happily supply it, hoping I will read it and give back to them all the salient points. Please don't tell them that I didn't read every word of the 213 pages of reports from 17 firms that they sent me. But I definitely perused them all for punchy graphics (stay with me) and of course their gospel price targets. Here's the rogues gallery:

Table 1 Post Earnings Research Firm Pages PT Needham 9 60 Goldman 9 59 Bernstein 13 65 Citi 15 35 Jefferies 8 Morgan Stanley 14 48 JPM 14 65 Barclays 15 50 Baird 16 30 Evercore ISI 12 60 CS 17 90 UBS 16 47 Cowen 11 46 DB 13 55 KeyBanc 9 59 Nomura 14 40 Piper 8 46 213 53.4375

OK so maybe you don't like the outliers on price targets: Baird at $30 and Credit Suisse at $90. But how about an average price target of $53.4375 which gives a pretty good read out on the temperature of the sell side. I'll pull some graphics from a bunch of these and have concentrated my reading on the firms with the two highest and lowest price targets.

And what about chip spot and contract pricing? The DXI index from DramExchange continues to be higher than where it was on July 4:

And here's DramExchange on the latest contract pricing:

But my favorite rendering of spot and contract pricing are the graphs that used to appear far more frequently in the reports of Bernstein's Mark Newman. These are from Bernstein's August 30 report:

Not sure if we should be doing technical analysis on memory pricing charts but these both look to me like a bottom has formed.

What are the sellside bears saying? Baird has a price target of $30 and Citi has a price target of $35, making their reports worth a deciphering gaze.

Here's Baird's opening:

we model Micron's gross margin to decline sequentially throughout F2020 driven by continued excess inventories in the supply chain and at memory suppliers, muted production cost reductions, and weak C1H seasonality. Recent catalysts including inventory hoarding in China related to trade concerns will likely evaporate in C1H20. We expect DRAM price declines to accelerate starting late October, while modeling a cycle trough for NAND in the May-Q.

Baird is at a staggering $1 eps for 2020 (but no negative quarters!) so I hope we get a huge multiple expansion on their estimate!

And here's Citi:

Given the 60%+ run in the stock and bullish sentiment, we believe that a pullback is coming. Although fundamentals in DRAM appear to be getting "less bad", we believe a sell-off in to the $30's is likely given the "whisper" guidance was $0.70 or higher and the company just guided margins and EPS down QoQ.

At least they have $1.95 in eps for 2020!

I didn't see any "hand slaps forehead" magnificent comments from either firm justifying their low price targets.

What are the sellside Bulls saying? Credit Suisse has a price target of $90 and one of my long term favorites, Bernstein, is at $65. Here's Bernstein:

Commentary on improving supply/demand balance highly supportive of our bullish view. Management sees demand recovery in both DRAM and NAND due to customer inventory normalization following a few quarters of destocking. Mobile content growth is picking up for both DRAM and NAND, while US hyperscale inventory has normalized and is expected to resume orders.

Bernstein has a peppy earnings ramp: $2.63 in 2020 and $8.02 in 2021.

And here's Credit Suisse:

MU is currently trading at 5.9x NTM EV/EBITDA, slightly below its previous 4 trough average of 6.7x. Though our PT of $90 is 9.9x times the current annualized trough EBITDA and 36.0x the annualized trough EPS, it is only ~6x our expected upcoming peak EPS of ~$15 (compared to an average peak Price/Peak Earnings of 7.9x since 2005), which we believe is achievable given (1) the added earnings power from managements success in closing the margin gap to peers (F3Q19 EBITDA Margin was 53% vrs an average trough EBITDA margin of 15% since 2009) (2) the first expected profitable bottom with annualized trough EPS of $2.50 in F4Q19, and (3) secular growth opportunities related to the rollout of 5G and storage demands from AI/analytics.

CS is at $2.30 for 2020 eps.

A little birdy told me: Look at Micron specific NAND hurdles. Here's Baird on the topic:

In NAND, 96-layer 3D is continuing to increase as a portion of mix. Minimal costs reduction is expected for NAND in FY2020 due to the replacement gate transition.

And Credit Suisse:

MU's 96L continues to ramp up, and MU achieved its first yield dies using replacement gate - and meaningful cost reductions are expected to start in FY21 when 2nd gen RG nodes are broadly deployed.

And Goldman Sachs:

Micron expects CY20 industry bit demand growth in the high 20% to low 30% range (slightly ahead of supply growth), and expects its own bit production growth to be significantly below the market as Micron transitions to replacement gate (RG) from floating gate. Importantly, we believe that NAND revenue bit shipments will be materially higher than its production bit shipments, as Micron has built inventory to support the RG transition.

And Needham:

MU expects its CY19 bit growth to be a bit above the industry supply growth, while expecting its CY20 bit growth to be significantly below the industry demand growth largely due to its decision to transition a portion of its wafer starts to its first generation replacement gate node. Lower bit supply growth is also due to its previous decision to reduce wafer starts by ~10%. Additionally, MU is seeing some capacity tightness in its back-end manufacturing operations due to a major increase in demand for its high-capacity NAND products. Moreover, Micron believes that industry margins for NAND will begin to increase for the rest of the year, which is encouraging. The company expects the long-term NAND bit demand growth CAGR to be in the low 30% range.

My takeaway is that replacement gate is a far bigger deal than we had been led to believe. We only learned on the 4th Q earnings call that NAND is the bulk of this giant inventory build. Once again management gets poor grades on transparency and needs to be clear on the NAND situation. Blessedly, spot and contract prices seem to have stopped their swoon.

Show us the pictures! Enough of all these words! What about the punchy graphics?

Here's a graph from stockcharts.com which includes the CCI indicator.

I like this very regular sine-wave from Bernstein with uniform periodicity that may indicate good things are about to happen:

And how about this pair of memory pricing charts from Goldman Sachs:

And finally, how about these two gross margin charts from Bernstein:

Conclusions: I am still bullish, although bruised by my staying too long at the table after the July upswing. I think my Trifecta detailed in the previous article was the dynamic driving that upswing (the Trifecta news was driving it not my article!). But as detailed above the Trifecta didn't have the three long legs I thought it did at the time the article was published.

While it might be "researcher bias" most of the graphics in most of the reports I looked at seem to show favorable things for Micron trends. Obviously, these could be de-railed by a continued or deepened trade war and/or a recession.

Management needs to tell us more about replacement gate NAND and about their growing mountain of inventory.

