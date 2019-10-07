The Andersons: Don't Expect A Repeat Of Q2's Earnings In Q3

While it is tempting to see the company's recent performance as a sign that its multi-quarter slump is coming to an end, Q2 now appears to have been an anomaly.

The Andersons (ANDE) is a diversified agricultural commodities company that has historically been insulated from downturns by its exposure to multiple areas of the U.S. agricultural sector. The company owns four segments that conduct grain storage and trading, ethanol production, plant nutrient sales, and railcar operations. That insulative effect has broken down over the last year as the Trump administration's combined attacks on global trade and U.S. biofuel consumption have negatively affected investor sentiment with regard to the company's various operating segments, however. The result has been a 44% decline to the share price of The Andersons over the last year (see figure).

Data by YCharts

Investor bearishness has been predicated on two novel and major macroeconomic developments. The first is the substantial weakening to the U.S. revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] that has occurred since President Donald Trump took office. That weakening has seen U.S. biofuels demand reduced by an estimated 4.6 billion gallons since 2016 at a time when low gasoline (and consequently ethanol) prices were already negatively affecting ethanol producers' production margins. The Andersons operates 475 million gallons of corn ethanol production capacity, making it one of the country's larger consolidated producers. This status has weighed on the company's share price in recent years, especially as corn ethanol production margins have hovered around zero over the last year (see figure).

Corn ethanol producer return over operating costs, 2013-2019. Source: CARD (2019).

The company's ethanol segment has historically been both supported by and diversified against its other segments, of which the Trade (Grain) Group and Plant Nutrient Group have been especially important contributors to consolidated earnings. The former segment operates a large network of grain storage units through a wholly-owned subsidiary as well as merchandising and origination activities. That segment's operations benefit from the type of commodity price volatility that often hinders ethanol production margins. Likewise, high grain prices often prompt greater harvest volumes in the subsequent growing season that result in higher demand for storage and rail units. The Plant Nutrient Group also benefits under such situations since demand for that segment's products is supported when farmers increase their planting acreage.

The benefits provided by this segment diversification have weakened over the last year as Mr. Trump's trade wars with major economies such as China have heated up. The imposition by other countries of retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural commodities such as corn, soybeans, and wheat have caused the prices of all three to fall sharply since Mr. Trump took office, and the declines only accelerated in the first half of 2019 (see figure). While the lower corn price provided some much-needed relief for the company's ethanol segment, the overall effect of the price declines has been to cause farmers to remove large amounts of land from the production of the three commodities since 2016 (see second figure). Smaller overall harvests have in turn reduced demand for both storage and rail activities.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

The result has been a sustained slump in the earnings of The Andersons that has only recently begun to abate (see figure). The company's recent Q2 EPS beat was only its second such beat since Q3 2015, and large misses on both quarterly EPS and revenue have been far more common in recent years. Even the very recent earnings recovery has been due to a fortunately-timed expansion of the company's trading group that happened to coincide with a period of increased grain commodity price volatility. That segment's improved earnings masked the effect of reduced earnings across its other segments in the first half of 2019 on a YoY basis.

Data by YCharts

The recent earnings bump has coincided with a sharp decline in the share price of The Andersons (see figure). This has led the company's share price to look increasingly undervalued; it receives a value grade of 'A' here on Seeking Alpha, for example, including component grades of 'A-' and 'B+' for non-GAAP forward P/E and forward EV/EBITDA. In this specific case I believe that current market sentiment is justified, however, and that investors should be wary of the apparent undervaluation shown by the metrics. My conclusion is based on three different factors.

Data by YCharts

First, the substantial grain commodity price volatility that existed in Q2 largely subsided in Q3. The Andersons will struggle to repeat the earlier quarter's strong trading segment performance as a result. While the consensus analyst estimate for the company's earnings should be taken with a grain of salt given that it is based on just two analysts, it is reasonable for the consensus to project that diluted EPS in the second half of 2019 will be slightly lower on a YoY basis due to the most recent quarter's comparative lack of grain price volatility.

Data by YCharts

Second, this year's harvest looks to be small relative to the last several years, constraining demand for storage and rail activities. This year's estimated U.S. corn production of 13.8 billion bushels would be the lowest output since 2015. Similarly, U.S. soybean output is projected to be the lowest since 2013 and wheat output to be the lowest since 2016. Worse, while small harvests have historically resulted in higher prices and increased planting in subsequent seasons, the combined effect of the Trump administration's trade wars has been to keep grain prices at multi-year lows. For The Andersons this is likely to mean constrained demand for its Plant Nutrients segment during the 2020 growing season.

Finally, I don't see the U.S. ethanol sector recovering anytime soon. April's gasoline price rally turned out to be very brief, and the price of gasoline has moved substantially lower over the last year than has the price of corn. This kept corn ethanol production margins in Q3 relatively unchanged from Q2's dismal average number. Mr. Trump's much-publicized relief package for the U.S. ethanol sector is turning out to be much less than advertised, and that is even when making the optimistic assumption that it will go into effect prior to 2021. Barring rising geopolitical turmoil in the Middle East that causes a major sustained rally in petroleum prices, there is little reason to believe that the corn ethanol operating environment will improve drastically in Q4.

Data by YCharts

The Andersons is very much a victim of circumstances that are entirely out of its control. Its management has done much to insulate the company's earnings against the normal vagaries of the U.S. agricultural sector by operating diversified segments that are operationally supportive yet comparatively non-correlated in terms of earnings. Unfortunately for the company's investors, however, it is facing an unprecedented federal policy environment that has been uniformly detrimental to most of the U.S. agricultural sector. Under normal circumstances I would be tempted to view The Andersons as an undervalued investment opportunity that is just waiting for the normal agricultural business cycle to recover. Under the prevailing circumstances, however, there is much in its outlook that is bearish and little that merits near-term optimism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.