BioCryst: Much At Stake In Next Phase I Results Of BCX9930

I am still optimistic about the future of BioCryst, and I hope to see it at higher levels in the coming months.

However, I believe that the next phase I results of BCX9930 will be comparable to those of ACH5228.

In my previous article on Biocryst (NASDAQ:BCRX) I explained the reasons why, in my opinion, the market negatively overreacted to the positive results of phase III of BCX7353. As I explained, even having reached a statistically lower efficacy ratio than the competing drug Takhyro, a serene and in-depth study of the results revealed that the efficiency rate could not be considered entirely bad, since it managed to produce a substantial improvement in a good proportion of the set of patients selected for the trial. In addition to all this, BCX7353 will be the only drug administered orally to prevent HAE in the market.

For all this I argued that the chances of commercial success were to be reasonably good, removing, once gets approved by the FDA, a good part of the market sales of HAE to Takzyro.

The company plans to request FDA approval of BCX7353 by the end of the year and intends to start marketing for next year. Sales of between $300M and $400M per year are expected.

But BCX7353 is not the only catalyst that BCRX has shortly. The company recently presented the preclinical results obtained by BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor discovered and developed by BioCryst for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases and expects to present the results of phase I for this last quarter

The expectations of these results are very high due to the excellent obtained in preclinical trials.

BCX9930 preclinical results

The results in the preclinical trials achieved by BCX9930 can be summarized in:

Preclinical Profile of BCX9930

• In preclinical oral dosing studies, BCX9930 completely suppressed complement-mediated hemolysis in laboratory assays of complement activity.

• In preclinical in-vitro studies of red blood cells from patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), BCX9930 completely suppressed complement-mediated hemolysis, and completely blocks the deposition of C3 fragments on PNH red blood cells.

• In preclinical in-vitro studies, BCX9930 demonstrated significant activity at low drug concentrations in several well-established complement activity assays.

• In preclinical in-vitro assays, BCX9930 was more potent on Factor D by approximately 200-fold to more than 3000-fold compared with other serine protease enzymes outside the complement pathway.

• In preclinical oral dosing studies, drug exposure increased in proportion to dose, and high drug levels were achieved.

• In preclinical in-vivo safety pharmacology and toxicology studies, drug concentrations at the no observed adverse event level (NOAEL) doses of BCX9930 were more than 500-fold greater than the estimated therapeutic target level.

Source: BCRX presentation

As can be seen, BCX9930 has shown a very high efficiency of 100% in preclinical: "completely suppressed complement-mediated hemolysis, and completely blocks the deposition of C3 fragments on PNH red blood cells .."

In addition, no adverse events have been observed at high doses, more than 500 times the recommended therapeutic dose.

Competitors in the field of complement-mediated diseases

In the field of treatments for complement-mediated diseases we find several companies with drugs in different stages of development and/marketing.

The following table summarizes the current status:

Biopharma Drug % efectiveness Current stage Regimen dosis Alexion Soliris 85 % Commercialized Intravenous Alexion ALXN1210 77 % Phase III Intravenous Alexion Ultomiris 85 % Commercialized Intravenous Achillion ACH-4471 74 % Phase II Oral Achillion ACH5228 95 % Phase I Oral Apellis APL-2 Results in 4 quarter Phase III Intravenous BioCryst BCX9930 100 % Preclinic Oral

Source: Author's elaboration

Currently Soliris and Alexion’s Ultomiris (NASDAQ:ALXN) are the only drugs available on the market in the field of complement-mediated diseases. ALXN launched in 2007 Soliris: Initially targeting rare diseases like typical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, the therapy has expanded to other indications and now generates + $3.5 billion a year in revenue. It is currently the most expensive drug on the market, because it treats very rare diseases and is the only existing drug for this type of diseases. It is administered intravenously with two monthly doses of $8,000 each (about $ 200,000 per patient per year). But this situation could end for a year or two, as can be seen in the previous table, there are several biopharmaceuticals experimenting with promising drugs in the field of Factor D. Therefore, the monopoly that Soliris has held in recent years, and that has reported great revenues to Alexion, will probably end in the coming years with the entry of new drugs.

But I want to focus on a new participant, BioCryst who, with his BCX9930, wants to enter strong in the market and get a good share of it.

As can be seen in the previous table, BCX9930 has presented excellent results of effectiveness (100%) in preclinical, which will now have to refute in phase I. It is also a drug administered orally, unlike the current Soliris that is injectable. It should be noted that the results are based on preclinical tests obtained in the laboratory with mice

Most likely, the preclinical results obtained in the laboratory should be now transferred to phase I, because the conditions in which the laboratory works with in vitro techniques reproduce very well the blood conditions in patient's body. For BioCrist, the next phase I results are going to be a fundamental milestone since, apart from being able to confirm the excellent results obtained in the preclinical and become a tough competitor for Soliris (currently marketed), and for ALXN1202 and ACH5228 (in trial phase), it will determine the therapeutic objectives on which they will focus. It seems likely that initially the objective given to BCX9930 will be the PNH (paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria), although according to the results that will be obtained in phase I, it is expected to transfer to other objectives. “We are very excited to begin enrollment of our Phase 1 trial of BCX9930, another proprietary BioCryst oral medicine for rare diseases. With complement-mediated diseases, we can rapidly gather important data from our Phase 1 trial regarding the effect on the complement system, and we will use these results to direct our plans to generate proof of concept data in PNH patients next year, ”said Jon Stonehouse, chief executive officer of BioCryst.

Taking into account that the Achillion ACH5228 drug obtained a 95% phase I efficiency rate, BCX9930 should show a similar or even better phase I effectiveness rate so that it became the most promising drug in the field of Factor D inhibitors. There is a lot of optimism about it because of the incredible efficiency it has shown in the preclinical results, and now it has to repeat this success in the phase I human trial.

BCX9930 market potential for PNH

There is a potential market of more than $7B for all diseases encompassed in the field of complement-mediated diseases in the US, and the same for the rest of the world (Europe, Japan, etc.) so it is understood that the next phase I results will be so important for BCRX.

As previously stated, there are two drugs currently marketed by Alexion, one is Soliris to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) with an annual revenues of about $3.6B per year, and the other one is one recently marketed by Alexion, Ultomiris, to treat only PNH and that has reported about $36M in the last quarter.

In principle, these pathologies would be the initial objectives of BCX9930 although there are other additional indications to which the drug could be indicated. Additional potential orphan indications for complement inhibitors include, but are not limited to, optic neuromyelitis (NMO), ANCA-associated vasculitis (AAV), C3 glomerulonephritis (C3G), IgA nephropathy (IgAN), warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), focal Segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and cold agglutinin disease (CAD). Each of these pathologies has an revenues potential of more than $1B.

For BCRX with a current market capitalization of about $290M, entering this market would mean multiplying its current valuation.

Treasury Status

According to the financial statements as of June 20, they had $98M in cash. In addition, they have just signed a contract with the government to provide the National Strategic Reserve with 50,000 doses of the Rapivad antiviral drug for an amount of $35M for the next 5 years, which will mean the entry of an average of $7M in cash annually. On the other hand, an additional Rapivad order for $14M payable during this last quarter of 2019 has just been signed. In terms of credit facilities and thanks to the $100M secured loan facility with MidCap Financial Trust signed early this year, BCRX may have an additional $30M in this last quarter of the year based on the good results obtained in Apex-2 trial, and an additional $20M when BCX7353 gets approved for next year. Presumably, by the second half of next year, BCX7353 will be already marketed so BCRX will start to earn revenues for this concept

As for the burn cash ratio, they have spent $53M in the first half of 2019 and expect to use around 105M$ for the whole year, so the cash expense for the second half of this year would be around $52M. Considering a semiannual expense of cash of about $52M, for next year BCRX would have some cash balances as described in the following table:

Treasure status 2H 2019 1H 2020 2H 2020 cash income +44M$ +20M$ +7M$ cash outflow -52M$ -52M$ -52M$ Initial balance +98M$ +90M$ +58M$ Net balance 90M$ 58M$ 13M$

Source: Author's elaboration

As can be seen from the table, there is enough cash to support the operative expenses until the beginning of the second half of 2020. It is likely that they will have to resort to capital increase by then or increase the credit line they currently have with Microcap Trust. It must be taken into account that the BCX7353 will be already being commercialized for the second half of next year, so it is presumed that it will generate cash revenues, but this data is still very premature to calculate.

Anyway, my opinion is that although BCRX will likely have to resort to a public offering for the middle of next year, for an investor who is thinking of entering BioCryst, now is a very good time due to the low price of the stock shares, and the important catalysts that will be presented in the short term: BCX9930 phase I results and BCX7353 approval request to the FDA. By the time they undertake the probable capital increase during the next year, BCX7353 will already be commercialized and the BCX9930 phase II trial will be undertaken, so the share price will likely be above the current level.

Inherent risks in BioCryst

Although in my opinion BioCyst is currently undervalued and presents a good opportunity to enter at current prices, it is not without risks as is normal for any biopharmaceutical company.

-Of course, one of the risks to emphasize is that the results of phase I of BCX9930, which will soon be presented, will not be those expected and move away from the awesome results of its competitor ACH5228. This would make it to move away from being able to enter the market for Factor D inhibitors and lose an important market of several billion dollars. In this regard and considering the exceptional results obtained in the preclinical trials, it is expected that very good phase I results will be achieved. Here it is important to see if BCX9930 will be able to overcome ACH5228.

-Another risk to consider would be that the FDA finally failed to approve the BCX7353. I do not consider this risk probable because BCX7353 has obtained reasonably good results in phase III and it will be the only oral drug for HAE.

-As we have stated in the treasury section, a capital raise during the middle of the next year 2020 is very likely, which would imply a dilution of the shareholder value.

Conclusion

We are seeing in the last days that there are many doubts in the market regarding BCRX as the price seems not to take off. The results of phase III of BCX7353 were not well received as they moved away from their competitor Takzyro, and on the other hand, the good results of phase I of competitor ACH5228 for Factor D have set the bar very high for BCX9930.

However, in my opinion, BCX7353 once approved, will have a market share in the field of HAE of between $200M and $400M, as I published in my previous article: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Represents Good Entry Opportunity At Current Prices" which for a company of $290M of capitalization is very good. On the other hand, for the next results of phase I BCX9930, I hope they will be excellent, comparable to those of ACH5228, although it would be desirable to overcome them.

For all this I am still optimistic about the future of BioCryst, and I hope to see the stock price at higher levels in the coming months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCRX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.