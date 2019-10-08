Seeking Alpha
Retirement Advisor: Still Working After All These Years (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

Two new retirement surveys seem to be speaking to each other.

The first, by Provision Living, finds that most senior citizens who continue to work do so out of financial necessity.

The second, by TD Ameritrade, finds that Americans of all ages prefer to maintain their current consumption and cut back during retirement.

Financial advisors ought to share these findings with their clients.

Two new retirement surveys seem to be speaking to each other. One comes from Provision Living, and seeks to find out why senior citizens remain in the workforce. The second, a Harris Poll commissioned by TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) asks Americans if they’d rather cut back on expenses now or later during retirement.

This podcast (4:25) proposes that clients share these findings with their clients, and make their own experience-based contributions to the discussion.

