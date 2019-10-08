Retirement Advisor: Still Working After All These Years (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).
Two new retirement surveys seem to be speaking to each other. One comes from Provision Living, and seeks to find out why senior citizens remain in the workforce. The second, a Harris Poll commissioned by TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) asks Americans if they’d rather cut back on expenses now or later during retirement.
This podcast (4:25) proposes that clients share these findings with their clients, and make their own experience-based contributions to the discussion.