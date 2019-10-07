EDAP Is At An Inflection Point

Given the growth, the large margin expansion and profitability, and the additional HIFU treatment opportunities further away in time we think the shares are cheap.

Its other business is more steady, but also had a good quarter.

The company is in the first inning with its HIFU treatment of prostate cancer, enjoying near triple-rate growth in Q2.

EDAP TMS (EDAP) is a medical device company which is in the first inning of substantial growth with its HIFU treatment for prostate cancer, which produced 97% growth in Q2 (y/y). Given this growth and its steady second business, and given substantial margin expansion and profitability, we think the shares are undervalued.

The company has two lines of business:

UDS devices offering Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (ESWL) to remove stones from urinary tracts.

HIFU (High Intensity Focused Ultrasound) for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Their UDS business has been mature for some time, although Q2 produced considerable growth. The company has been active in HIFU with their Ablatherm but, recently, introduced their new device called the Focal One.

Here is how the company has been doing:

It's clear that there is an upward trend in revenues that, if anything, seems to be accelerating, and operationally, things are improving as well, and the company has moved into the black with Q2 being the third consecutive profitable quarter.

Growth

Their mature UDS business probably has some growth left in it, but it serves mainly as a cash cow for their HIFU business, especially with the new Focal One. Growth will come from:

Treatment of prostate cancer

Other applications

Treatment of prostate cancer depends on the stage and situation (Q2CC):

Focal HIFU is bridging a significant void between i-sys surveillance, or a watch and wait approach, which can be stressful, and radical treatments like code 9 removal or radiation.

But this range for HIFU treatment has expanded significantly, from the November 2018 IR presentation:

HIFU is the most advanced ablation technology available, from the November 2018 IR presentation:

The company has the Ablatherm but is now marketing their newer Focal One. From the November 2018 IR presentation:

There is solid clinical evidence buttressing the efficacy of HIFU treatment. From the November 2018 IR presentation:

Selling devices isn't the only revenue stream, there are recurring service contracts ($60K) and supplies ($800 Hand pieces).

The Focal One is not necessarily a replacement for the Ablatherm as there are hospitals, like Houston Methodist, that use both (Q2CC):

They wanted to upgrade to a Focal One and upgrading [ph] the Ablatherm. However, the hospital later decided that they wanted to offer a broader HIFU program using both Focal One and an Ablatherm. Houston Methodist wound up buying back the Ablatherm for another of their hospitals and are now one of our biggest customers

While the company is already selling the Focal One (3 in the US and one in Brazil in Q2, where they have an installed base of 6 already), things are likely to accelerate with the reimbursement CPT code, which will come into effect at the start of 2021.

The fact that we have to wait a good 14 months for the CPT code to come into effect isn't all that much of a deterrent for hospital engagements, given the long (12-18 month) sales cycles of hospitals, by the time that cycle has finished, the code will be in place and reimbursement secured.

But there is already some reimbursement in place. At present, the device has just a C-code which (Q2CC) "is covering the technical fee, which is basically the machine cost to the hospital, and then the surgeon and the physiologist could be paid privately or could use an unlisted code to get reimbursed from there on their work, on the job".

Management argues that the economic case for the Focus One is simple. Three patients a month (two Medicare, one private) would lead to break-even. What's more, Houston Methodist Hospital argued that they recovered their investment in the Ablatherm in less than two years.

The learning curve for the Focal One is very short. Operators will be very comfortable after the first 10 patients (which is what they have in their training program). And the more training, the more difficult cases operators can take on.

The company has "increased tremendously" their pipeline of projects and leads and can manufacture additional devices quite flexibly without major CapEx efforts.

The excellent articles (here and here) of SA contributor Paul Nouri gave a stab in the latter article at what the market for HIFU prostate cancer treatment could be and he arrived at procedures 49,000 a year, although this is a rather inexact number depending on a several assumptions.

Adding up the equipment sales, service contract, and supplies, he calculates this at roughly $170M a year for the US alone and another $75M for Europe.

Additional HIFU applications

It's not just prostate cancer, but a host of other applications

Rectal endometriosis

Liver cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Breast cancer

Gynecology

Basically, HIFU is a therapeutic tool for any condition requiring soft tissue ablation

The most developed solutions are for the first two of these, from the Q2CC:

we continue to refine plans for both the multicenter Phase II study of Focal One for the treatment of rectal endometriosis and a Phase II study using [indiscernible] HIFU prototype to treat liver metastasis. These are both high need indications. And if we're successful, these activities will further expand our position as the global leader in minimally invasive therapeutic Ablatherm.

From the November 2018 IR presentation:

There are pre-clinical trials going on for the use of HIFU in pancreatic and breast cancer. Here is an overview of their market opportunity, from the November 2018 IR presentation:

Q2 results

Revenue was EUR 12.5 million (+45.1%).

Revenue for the HIFU business was EUR 4.6 million (+97.1%).

Revenue for the UDS division was EUR 7.9 million (+25.9%).

The company sold 5 HIFU devices and 8 lithotripsy devices.

The Q2 results produced solid beats, the GAAP EPS by $0.04 to $0.05, and revenue by almost 20%. However, the GAAP EPS was boosted by a one-off adjustment of fair value in the outstanding warrants.

This was obviously a stellar quarter, driven by a resurgence in UDS growth and rampant HIFU growth. The company enjoyed the third consecutive profitable quarter. Management summed it up,

we're very excited and encouraged by the following, one, the steady growth of our HIFU installed base; second, the second growth rate of our HIFU revenue; third, the third consecutive quarter of profitability for EDAP; fourth, the positive outcome from the CPT panel for HIFU reimbursement in the US; and finally, a full pipeline of potential sales activity in the US and world.

Noteworthy is that their HIFU service business (which comprises of selling service contracts and consumables) increased 50% y/y. This is dependent on the size of the installed base.

Margins

There is a pretty dramatic margin expansion going on in both gross as well as operating margins. Gross margin is boosted to 50.7% versus 41.3% a year ago by the mix shift towards the HIFU business, which generates considerably higher gross margins. Management expects the margin expansion to continue.

Cash

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents, including short-term investments, were EUR 16.3M, which is down from EUR 18.6M at the end of Q1, but there was a strong investment in working capital (for instance, they had an inventory of 15 HIFU machines in inventory) in preparation for H2, especially Q4, which usually is the high season.

Valuation

Given the acceleration in revenue growth, it's not surprising that the valuation has ticked up quite a bit in the last couple of months, as has the share price:

Curiously, the one analyst producing EPS estimates argues an EPS of $0.16 this year falling to $0.12 the next. We have a feeling these estimates might be old. It's pretty hard to see the momentum in HIFU slowing down anytime soon.

On the other hand, given the lack of guidance from management and the volatility of their UDS business, it's sort of difficult to feel where this is going.

Conclusion

The company has one steady business and one that looks like being in the first inning of a major growth trajectory, not only in the US but also abroad. Given the 97% acceleration in the quarter, the start is quite promising, and the risk of the promised growth not materializing is receding.

Additionally, an installed base of devices generates substantial service contracts and a flow of recurring revenue from supplies, and we're only at the beginning here.

What's more, there are multiple additional applications which have the potential to dramatically increase the TAM. While these opportunities will not emerge overnight and they do require significant investments, work is already well underway on a couple of these.

Given these prospects and the fact that the company has moved into profitability for three quarters in a row already, we think the shares are actually really quite reasonably priced, if not to say downright cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EDAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.