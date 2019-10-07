Energizer Holdings: Still Not Seeing Bottom-Line Growth Or Even Stability

It's a great company to invest in, but it might be more prudent to wait until there are signs of bottom-line stability that point to healthier future free cash flows.

We'll have to wait for Q4 2019 to see if the adjusted FCF issue will be adequately addressed, as management has stated.

Energizer Holdings is still under pressure from acquisition-related costs, and that's seen across the bulk of the company's profitability metrics.

SA authors seem to have skipped analyzing Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) after the third-quarter 2019 results came out nearly two months ago, so I feel it’s time to take a look at their numbers to see how they’re doing on debt leverage, margins, and top-line growth after completing key acquisitions and divestitures over the past year. Unfortunately, the analysis below will show that the stock is a Hold for now, at least until Q4 2019 plays out.

Energizer reported a 3.6% growth rate in organic revenues and an overall net sales increase of 64.8% primarily driven by a 63.1% gain from net sales reported by the acquired assets. While the growth in organic sales is certainly encouraging, the new revenue streams from acquired brands are putting significant pressure on gross profit margins. Gross profit for Q3 2019 was $246.3 million against top-line net sales of $647.2 million, representing a margin of 38%, or much lower than the 44.8% gross profit margin the company reported for the prior period. Even excluding the impact of current-year acquisitions, gross margin was down 480 basis points.

The acquisitions of the prior year are also putting pressure on SG&A and R&D, both of which have increased in proportion to the gains at the top line. In a further hit to the bottom line, interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 was reported at $51.9 million against the prior period’s $17.7 million, which is reflective of Energizer’s high debt levels associated with the acquisitions of the past year. As a result, earnings attributable to common shareholders net of mandatory preferred stock dividends were reported at $3 million against $23.8 million for the prior period.

The net result of such margin pressure can be seen in core profitability metrics like levered FCF margin (-22.24%) and net income margin (0.29%), not to mention EPS:

“Adjusted diluted net earnings from continuing operations per common share was $0.37 for the third fiscal quarter as compared to $0.54 in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 31.5%.”

Source: Q3 2019 Earnings Report (10-Q)

For the nine months ended June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was reported at $206.4 million at the end of the period against $1,768.3 million at the beginning.

The company’s cash position is a lot weaker now than it was at the start of the fiscal year 2019, especially when you consider the net leverage ratio of 4.9x and net debt of $3.3 billion at the end of Q3 2019. However, the company has said that it will address the lower adjusted free cash flow issue in the fourth quarter; it was down to $137.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2019 compared to the prior period.

For full-fiscal 2019, Energizer is guiding for adjusted FCF of $220 to $250 million and deleveraging to $3 billion or under. The Varta divestiture, once closed, will bring down net debt ratio to approximately 4.7x. Meanwhile, the acquisitions will continue to put pressure on gross margins, which are expected to come in at between 42.5% and 42.9%, lower by 330 to 370 bps on the back of a 340 bps hit from lower-margin profiles from acquisitions.

On the organic net sales front, the final number for FY 2019 is expected at between 3% and 3.5%, equating to $2.48 to $2.5 billion. Guidance for adjusted EPS is between $2.90 and $3.00.

Investor’s Angle

ENR is now trading at about 15% lower than at the start of the calendar year. The stock plummeted after the earnings surprise of -75%. Most of the company’s profitability metrics are well below their respective sector averages, the cash position is tight, and debt is still quite high. Although the recent acquisitions have bolstered the top line admirably, they haven’t made the company more profitable in the short-to-medium term. With that being one of the core objectives of any acquisition, especially in the consumer staples space where margin expansion is extremely difficult to achieve, it sort of defeats the whole purpose.

The only silver lining might have been the 3.6% organic net sales growth rate the company posted in Q3 2019, but even that is dampened by below-expected EPS for the period. To make investing in the company a little more attractive than it really is, the company continues to buy back shares and pay dividends.

If you’re a dividend investor, you might think it’s a good time to consider picking up some ENR, when the stock is trading at 14 times non-GAAP forward earnings compared to the sector average of +21, and about -15% on a YTD basis. However, the juicy 3% yield on a forward annual payout of $1.20 might not be complemented by any significant capital appreciation until the company can bring in some stability and growth to its bottom line, so you’ll need to consider that before making a decision.

My recommendation is to wait until the VARTA deal is closed so we can see how it impacts the bottom line. That should happen sometime in Q4 2019, after which we can revisit ENR. I believe this is a great stock to consider as a long-term, defensive investment - just not right now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.