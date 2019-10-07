Cirrus' Apple ASP Increase Certainty; Its Meaning Plus More

We expect the extent of the Cirrus' content growth from flagship phones to become evident in the next 6-12 months.

A recent comment from Jason Rhode, Cirrus Logic's (CRUS) CEO, relating to margins, likely confirms a coming major content gain with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rhode commented, "From a margin perspective, we think our model obviously works at margins lower than that and so we would certainly be supportive of taking - of growing up revenue in a way that could conceivably not be that - as high as what we're guiding for the current quarter, but we think that's a great result."

Margins Can Speak Loudly about Future Apple ASPs

At the following investor conference with Key Banc Capital Markets, Thurman Case, Cirrus' CFO, offered a slightly different comment on future margins, "Well, just to start that off from a long-term basis, we would still say that 50% type of range is something that is sustainable for us in the long term. I mean there are a lot of different things, they can affect margins and we feel good that that’s a sustainable level." Margins at or above 50% continue to be Cirrus' long-term goal. How are both comments rationalized?

Cirrus' Margin History

Prior to winning content with Apple mobile products, Cirrus' margins ranged between 55-60%. With content growing and Apple unit sales increasing, margins continued to drop modestly to the 55% range. Cirrus' Apple ASP averaged slightly above a dollar in this early period. In 2012, Cirrus' Apple content jumped to above $3.00. The September quarterly report held in October 2012 contained this comment, "we expect our overall gross margins to remain in the low 50 percent range for the foreseeable future, due primarily to a combination of product mix and increased pricing pressure."

With the huge ASP increase came margin pressure. Margins continued near 50% until May 2014 when an announcement at the BarClays conference stated that continued price pressure would lower margins into the mid-40s. Afterward, margins remained greater than 45% slowly increasing for the next 5 years finally reaching more than 50% in recent quarters. The company offered several explanations, volume discounts and better yields brought the increases. When Apple significantly increases content with Cirrus it can come with lower margins. It is important to also note that with the $2 ASP increase (headset DACs) from Apple a few years ago, margins remained unchanged.

A Reminder of What Could Come

In recent conferences, Cirrus management has continued to discuss new wins in voice biometrics and with a new closed loop device.

"And then longer term, kind of just opportunity that we don't get into too much detail just because of the nature of who we're engaged with, but suffice to say, content we've not provided previously for functions that we've not addressed previously for some of our high-volume handset opportunities kind of in the roughly year from now time frame." This timing lines up with Apple launches. "And then longer term, kind of just opportunity that we don't get into too much detail just because of the nature of who we're engaged with, but suffice to say, content we've not provided previously for functions that we've not addressed previously for some of our high-volume handset opportunities kind of in the roughly year from now time frame." Again this timing lines up with Apple launches.

Modeling ASP And Revenue Growth

"In a note to investors today, Deutsche Bank explained that the average iPhone selling price could drop by between 4 percent and 6 percent during the fiscal 2020 year." The firm estimates that the iPhone 11, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus could account for 40 percent of iPhones sales over the next 12 months. "Theoretically, that would mean the iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max would account for 60 percent of iPhone sales." With this mix iPhone estimate and other information, we created the following table.

Apple Growth ASP %Phones 1st Year %Phones 2nd Year %Phones Long term Closed Loop $1.5* 70 90 90 Voice Biometrics $2** 50 70 90 Total Phones 200 200 200 Added Revenue (millions) $400 $550 $650 Margin 0.47 0.47 0.47 Profit $190 $260 $300 Earnings*** $3.25 $4.5 $5

* Cirrus hasn't formally stated the ASP for the new Closed Loop part. The basis for our calculated estimate uses two methods. Cirrus' lowest cost existing closed-looped device, a codec, is $1.50. Second, Cirrus estimates the entire market potential at 1.1 billion. With a targeted mobile device (smartphones) targeted unit market size of 850 million, an ASP of $1.35 yields 1.1 billion in revenue.

** In several past conferences, management stated that the ASP for voice biometrics will approximate $2.00.

*** 59 million shares.

More?

One Android customer, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) might add both the voice biometrics part and closed-loop device to its flagship phones, the Galaxy and Note. The following table summarizes the potential revenue gain from Samsung's flagship phones.

Samsung Growth ASP %Phones 1st Year %Phones 2nd Year %Phones Long term Closed Loop $1.5 70 90 90 Voice Biometrics $2 50 70 90 Total Phones 60 60 60 Added Revenue (millions) $125 $160 $200 Margin 0.47 0.47 0.47 Profit $60 $75 $100 Earnings $1 $1.25 $1.75

The Earnings Impact

In total, $7 in earnings might be added from very soon upcoming Samsung and Apple wins. The bulk of it coming from Apple. This estimate excludes revenue growth from microphones, haptics and digital amps devices. It also excludes closed-loop additions to high-end mid-range devices. We also left out revenue from new digital headset wins, wearable devices, home device and others. Adding $7 to the FY-2020 estimated earnings at approximately $3, Cirrus' earnings could easily pass $10/share in a couple of years. A stock price above $150 might be considered cheap.

Once early design wins become recognized, price/earnings ratios may become extreme. Sometimes stock prices reflect close to full value significantly earlier than full earnings are achieved.

In our experience, comments from Rhode have meaning and past history suggests that the likelihood for a major content increase with Apple is coming. We expect Samsung to follow. We believe that Rhode's comment on lower margins coming strongly signals significant content increases will follow.

This analysis on Cirrus Logic might be our most important.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRUS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.