The Twin Ghosts of Classical Liberal Economics Haunt China

Nobel Laureate F.A. von Hayek

Source

Ludwig von Mises, von Hayek's Mentor and Founder of the "Austrian School of Economics"

Source

Introduction

China is an enigma. Who else can build a modern city in the desert (which no one needed) for one million people, at a cost of over $1 billion, only to see it remain 90% empty (Stephy Chung, 2016) long after it was built? What other country could pour more concrete in three years than the US did in the entire 20th Century (Niall McCarthy, 2018), and more than the entire rest of the world combined in the year 2017? Who else but China could run up corporate debt from 85% of GDP to almost 150% of GDP (Ma Guanon, 2019) or about 3x US corporate debt in a single decade? Who else (again) but China, could run up their total non-financial debt from 124% to 303% of GDP, an increase of about 150% (Chart 1), in just twenty years?

Who else but China could run up their central bank ("PBOC") balance sheet (via "QE") to over $5 trillion (Chart 2), keeping it at that level even in the "best" of times, and yet still be seen by many observers as some kind of economic miracle (e.g., John Auther, 2019) instead of the gradually declining old aunt she actually resembles nowadays? And ironically, who else but China's deluded cheerleaders in the West would have the complacency to think that the Chinese can get away with all this excess unscathed? Even the Chinese finally seem to know better than that since they appear to be preparing for economic hardship, and even political turmoil that might result from future shortfalls from rosy predictions (Michael Mandelbaum, 2019; Christopher Whalen, 2019).

Ordos Kangbashi, China's Biggest Ghost City in 2016

Source

Chart 1: China's Total Debt/GDP Has Soared

Source

Chart 2: China's Central Bank Balance Sheet Is Already Over $5 Trillion (As Their Economy Heads Into A Major Slowdown)

Source

These observations and some lessons from economic history suggest that China's miracle of outstanding growth is now over, and indeed its gradual decline has been going on for some time; it is also quite probable that China's decline will continue until a major crisis point is reached. This is, of course, not the conventional wisdom. Thus, it may be that global markets could potentially be caught completely unprepared by the sudden decline or even collapse of China. Few investors have allowed for the possibility that not only will China's former, admittedly miraculous economy never return, but an economic collapse (much like that of Japan after its asset bubble peak in 1989; Chart 3) also is far more likely in the next few years than any sort of happy ending. Indeed, there are even some strong Chinese parallels with the structural failures that led to the collapse of the USSR (Chart 4) in 1990. Late last year, the condition of Chinese stock markets was compared to that of Wall Street in the fall of 1929 by Professor Xiang Songzuo of Renmin University (Christopher Whalen, 2019; Op. cit.). Thus, there may be ample risk that has not been discounted by global equity markets. Yet at present, I can find no standard valuation data (cf. Chart 5) that would support this alleged current overvaluation in the Chinese markets. Either way, the Chinese real estate market has actually long been considered frothy by many, and prices have risen so high that the middle class has almost completely been precluded from home ownership in major cities (Chart 6).

Chart 3: Collapse of the Japanese Economic Miracle in 1989

Source

Chart 4: Collapse of the USSR's Economy Beginning in 1990

Source

Chart 5: "CAPE" Analysis Doesn't Support Huge Over-Valuation for Chinese Stock Markets

Source

Chart 6: Chinese Real Estate Bubble Leaves the Middle Class Behind

Source

Regardless of the current equity market valuation (which probably has no significant correlation to economics), in what follows I will present evidence to support the notion that China will likely enter, or already has entered, into a long period of economic decline. This hypothesis is based on the lessons learned from the semi-parallel economic histories of Japan, the USSR, and other totalitarian socialist failures. It pulls freely also from the ideas of Freidrich von Hayek and Ludwig von Mises regarding the inevitability of the failure of central planning. Indeed, I will argue that China's "socialism with Chinese characteristics" now represents the main threat to its continued success as an economic system. A major but perhaps secondary threat is the risk of a debt-deflation episode when their great credit bubble collapses. Yet, another threat is declining demographics, as China's low birth rates suggest that it stands to lose an astonishing 200 million workers over the next 30 years; this is equivalent to the combined working-age populations of Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Switzerland (Joe Myers, 2016; J. Stewart Black & Allen J. Morrison, 2019; Yi Fuxian, 2019). China's unanticipated failure as an economic system would easily represent the largest single threat to the global economy since the Great Depression.

Investors who accept the logic of this argument (as presented below) may want to evaluate global economic data in light of this possibility, going forward. Such investors would probably at some point become concerned about China's deepening economic problems and poor growth prospects, and that might make them want to avoid investing in the stock markets of China (e.g., iShares China Large-Cap ETF [FXI]); Hong Kong (e.g., iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF [EWH]); and Taiwan (e.g., iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF [EWT]). They might also want to avoid investing in natural resource export-dependent trading partners with China like Brazil (e.g., iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF [EWZ]); Australia (e.g., iShares MSCI Australia ETF [EWA]); and Canada (e.g., iShares MSCI Canada ETF [EWC]). Eventually, the progressive economic decline of such a large economy (about $11 trillion of GDP, as estimated by the Brookings Institution; Helen Raleigh, 2019) would reach a point where it would have a huge negative impact on all global equity markets (e.g., Wilshire 5000 Index Investment [WFIVX]). Any such decline, if prolonged, would be intrinsically deflationary as well as acting as a driver of volatility. This could, in turn, drive investors to seek safety in bonds (e.g., the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund [WHOSX], and the iShares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF [TLT]). It is also possible that wealthy Chinese could try to get some of their wealth out of the country and transferred into strong currencies, which would, of course, boost things like real estate (e.g., Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLRE]). But before you make any snap decisions (yay or nay) about whether such a contrary take on China could be right, please examine the arguments I make in the sections below.

"Uncle Xi: Chairman of Everything"

China's president, Xi Jinping, recently consolidated his power and got approval from the Chinese Communist Party ("CCP") to stay on as president-for-life. State-sponsored propaganda has sponsored a cult of personality around President Xi and even refers to him as "Lingxiu" or "(Revered) Leader," a title previously held by Mao Zedong (Nectar Gan, 2017; Daniel Blitz, 2018). He has also been referred to as "Xi Dada" or "Uncle Xi," which sounds ominously like our friend Kim Jong-un, the "Dear Leader" of North Korea (Wikipedia, 2019a). Chinese newspapers have long called President Xi the "Chairman of Everything" because he has "subsumed so many formerly autonomous departments and bureaucracies" (Chris Buckley, 2018; Firstpost.com blog, 2019). There is even something called "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era" (Kevin Carrico, 2018). You can get certified in it through EdX/Tsinghua University if you want (unless you are a Chinese student, in which case it is likely mandatory). Its apparent purposes are the promotion of Chinese nationalism, ideological purity, and the Xi cult of personality. There are even TV game shows to make learning about Xi Thought even more fun than it already is (The Economist, 2018).

The 700 million users of the Chinese internet are protected behind what some have dubbed "the Great Firewall of China," which is the government's attempt to screen out unwanted Western influences (Simon Denyer, 2016). While some of these Western influences are worth skipping, the resemblance to George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four is alarming (Wikipedia, 2019b). Users have also recently received an online guide prepared by the government regulator which encourages them to spread "Xi Thought" and avoid criticism of the "CCP" leadership (Gao Feng, 2019). This same government internet regulator is claimed by some to employ as many as two million people to police internet content and maintain the Chinese internet as "a vehicle for Party propaganda" (Michael Mandelbaum, 2019; Op. cit.), although others suggest it is only "tens of thousands" who are employed as censors (WSJ Editorial Board, 2019). A Chinese law professor, Xu Zhangrun, in 2018 sharply criticized the Xi personality cult, the existence of party nobility (like Xi), and so-called "Special Needs Provisioning" (of luxury goods) for the Party elite (Firstpost.com blog, 2018; Op. cit.). He has since been suspended from his position at Tsinghua University and placed under investigation (Chris Buckley, 2019).

The "CCP's" long-held fears about the existential threat to the Party from dissent have led to a number of counter-measures applied not just in China but all over the world (Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, 2019). Previous uprisings, especially the one led by Sun Yat-sen in 1911, were actually cultivated abroad before being "planted" in China. Thus, the "CCP" maintains a range of programs in foreign countries to suppress dissent amongst Chinese students and ex-patriots. This includes over 100 "CCP"-supported Chinese Students and Scholars Associations in the US alone. Speeches on campuses by those critical of China (e.g., regarding the treatment of Tibetans) are sometimes met with organized protests suggested to student groups by the Chinese government's local consulates. Beijing has acquired widespread ownership in overseas Chinese-language publications in order to regulate the content they produce. In Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland government owns a huge portion of the existing bookstores.

All of this suggests that the leadership is somewhat fearful about the political stability of China, especially in light of the significant structural problems faced by the Chinese economy. Indeed, political risk would naturally increase greatly if China's economy started to decline substantially enough to harm the newly-minted Middle Class. In fact, another Chinese revolution or civil war could ultimately result, as it has repeatedly in China's long history. For example, there was Huang Chao's successful revolution against the oppressive Tang Dynasty in 907 AD (Yi-Zheng Lian, 2018); Sun Yat-sen's successful 1911-1912 revolution against the corrupt and oppressive Qing Dynasty (Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, 2019; Op. cit.); and Mao Zedong's 1945-1949 successful civil war with the Kuomintang or Chinese Nationalists (Rana Mitter, 2013). Attempts at great change in China have often been accompanied by violence, as the government's suppression of the pro-democracy protests of 1989 in Tienanmen Square clearly demonstrated. Indeed, it is estimated that as many as 10,000 people were killed by the "PLA" on June 4, 1989 (Kris Cheng, 2017).

The "CCP" wants no repetition of these revolutionary crises, and they have taken strong actions to prevent any such reoccurrence. For example, to this day, any mention of the many deaths at Tienanmen Square, even by the families of the slain, can land people in jail (Ryan Krull, 2019). There is also massive newspaper and online censorship of any mention of the Tienanmen Square troubles, and strong censorship and a propaganda campaign are being applied against the current demonstrations and riots going on in Hong Kong (Evan Osnos, 2019). Troubles in the Northwest region of Xinjiang involving the Turkic-speaking (Muslim) Uighurs in the last few years have brought a strong reaction from Beijing, with massive surveillance of every non-Chinese ethnic group in the region, and the probable incarceration of at least 500,000 Uighur people (James A. Millward, 2018), and perhaps many more than that.

The recent elevation of President Xi Jinping to "president-for-life" and "Lingxiu" are almost certainly measures taken because the economic outlook is declining and the risk of political unrest is rising as a result (Yi-Zheng Lian, 2018; Daniel Shane, 2018; Daniel Blitz, 2018; Op. cit.; Minxin Pei, 2019; Christopher Whalen, 2019; Op. cit.; Dawn.com blog, 2019; Knowledge@Wharton blog, 2019). The sweeping reforms instituted since President Xi came to power in 2012, including the Belt and Road Initiative, the national anti-corruption campaign, the militarization of the South China Sea, and the recent attempt to transform the economy to a consumption-driven model, all reflect concerns about China's future and its place in the world. These actions thus have been taken in part to keep China's economic miracle going, and in part to bolster Chinese nationalism and maintain the power of the Party.

There is also, of course, a component of propaganda, as President Xi has dismissed from service or arrested some 1.5 million members of the Party for rampant corruption, claiming he is acting on the common man's behalf; yet, miraculously the vast majority of these miscreants have been his political opponents within the Party (the "Plebeians"), who have long acted as rivals to power for Xi's generation of "Red Aristocrats," i.e., the 40,000 or so children of the 1949 crop of revolutionary leaders (Yi-Zheng Lian, 2018; Op. cit.). The Party leadership apparently recognizes that there are serious structural economic challenges ahead that could trigger unrest, and they (and of course Xi) wanted President Xi to have enough authority to deal with whatever happens. In China, that is a whole lot of authority. If this interpretation is true, it doesn't sound to me like a glowing report on China's brilliant future. Rather it reflects rising concerns about their own futures on the part of the "CCP" elite.

China's Structurally Driven Economic Decline

There are several components to China's presently observed and future expected economic decline: 1) a stupendous debt overhang, especially in State Owned Enterprises ("SOEs") and private corporations; 2) a deeply troubled banking sector; 3) a daunting demographic challenge; and 4) weak and declining total factor productivity. I've written previously about China's declining economic growth and also its absolutely enormous debt problems (Kevin Wilson, 2017), which can best be described as completely unsustainable (cf. Chart 1 above; Chart 8 below). Not only has China's contingent "SOE" debt/GDP ratio risen to a level of 96%, but this is an amazing 2.5x the level reached by the Fannie/Freddie "SOE" contingent debt/GDP ratio in the US in 2008 when both US financial firms had to be nationalized (Daniel Blitz, 2018; Op. cit.). Chinese aggregate government and contingent "SOE" debt reached a disturbing 142% of GDP recently compared to the approximately 101% ratio observed for the US on the eve of the Great Financial Crisis. The efficacy of Chinese government stimulus spending and easy monetary policies have been waning as well (Chart 9), which is exactly what might be expected from both theory and empirical observations in other debt-burdened economies (Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019a; Van R. Hoisington & Lacy H. Hunt, 2019b). Effectively, this means that $1.00 of additional debt in China now produces only about $0.36 of GDP growth compared to $0.71 in 2008. This represents a drop in the efficiency of debt (or an increase in the credit intensity of GDP) of 49% in just over 10 years.

Chart 8: Chinese Corporate Debt Soars Beyond US Corporate Debt (With the Latter Near Its Highest Level Ever)

Source

Chart 9: Chinese Credit Intensity of GDP Is Soaring

Source

China's decline in economic growth started years ago, long before the recent trade war even began (Chart 10). Note also that China's official GDP numbers are inflated, according to The Conference Board (Dawn.com blog, 2019), and the actual numbers are as much as 2.4% of annual GDP lower, meaning that China's GDP growth per capita is as much as 37% lower than what has been reported. So, the standard of living is still improving rapidly, but it is far lower than generally believed. This suggests that a major slowdown in the economy could push many Chinese back into relative poverty. Nor is this situation expected to improve anytime soon. Indeed, the forward path for China's economy will likely either track (with a big lag) that of Japan over the last 30 years (cf. Chart 3 above), or that of the former USSR in the period from 1985 to 2000 (Chart 4 above). These alternatives may seem like equally extreme or bold prognoses given China's huge outperformance as a growing economy in recent years. Indeed, China's economic performance looks very strong when compared to Japan's rather weak recent growth (Chart 11). However, that's because Japan already had their crisis many years ago and have never fully recovered. What's missing from this easy present-day comparison then, is any sense of the recent macroeconomic momentum shift in China (cf. Charts 1, 2, 8, & 9 above; Chart 10 below). The rising credit intensity of GDP will make future stimulus far less effective, and much of the gain in recent years was due to such stimulus, especially in the aftermath of the Great Financial Crisis.

Chart 10: China's GDP Growth Is Still Declining

Source

Chart 11: China's GDP Growth Since 2000 Has Far Outstripped That of Japan

Source

China's banking sector is in shambles due in part to massive amounts of non-performing loans ("NPLs"), many of which have been issued to China's regional "SOEs" (Peter Pham, 2018). These loan problems are covered up by rolling over huge volumes of loans with new terms that wipe out the "NPLs" and even paper over outright defaults, in a process that has been described sarcastically as "cooking the books with Chinese characteristics." China also set up four asset management companies ("AMCs" or "bad banks") to absorb the bad debts of large regional banks; these assets were often bought by the "AMCs" at face value in spite of essentially zero actual book value. The "AMCs" were financed with 10-year bonds sold to the bigger government-owned banks, but since the "NPLs" couldn't be recovered in that amount of time, the bonds were extended for another 10 years; thus the bailout is still in play.

New problems with "NPLs" continue as well, with some $380 billion in "NPLs" either sold to the "AMCs" or otherwise disposed of last year alone (Christopher Balding, 2019). Yet, even after dumping their entire stock of existing bad loans, the Chinese banking industry recorded a net increase in "NPLs" to some $420 billion by the end of last year. Non-performing debt ratios at banks like Industrial & Commercial Bank of China were reported at a low 1.53% in 2018, yet some 43% of first-half profits were allocated to loan loss reserves; clearly, the reported "NPL" numbers are fudged.

However, the troubles in the Chinese banking sector go far beyond the issue of "NPLs." Two regional banks (Baoshang Bank and Bank of Jinzhou) have recently been forced to re-capitalize, and some observers believe that this may represent the beginning of a major banking crisis (Tho Bishop, 2019; Nathaniel Taplin, 2018). There are also plenty of moral hazards built into the Chinese banking system, and it appears to be causing some damage. For example, the "SOEs" borrowed some 83% of total Chinese corporate loans in 2016 (Chart 12), but more than a quarter of all "SOEs" are really "LMEs" (loss-making enterprises; Chart 13). Then, there are the extremely shadowy non-bank trust companies, now being forced into the light by President Xi's reforms. These reforms have already caused a loss (cf. Chart 14) of some $170 billion in assets (and who knows how much in write-offs) in just the First Quarter of 2019 alone (William Pesek, 2019). With total Chinese debt at some $34 trillion, and most of that issued by shadow banks under dubious conditions, or owned by "LMEs," there is reason to fear a debt implosion like that of the US in 2008. Perhaps adding to the risk of contagion is the fact that Chinese banks have loaned some $530-650 billion to 150 small emerging economies like Tonga and Djibouti; this figure is bigger than the total lending by the "IMF" or the World Bank. The impending global recession could cause many defaults by these small countries, imperiling further the Chinese banking system (David Uren, 2019).

Chart 12: China's "SOEs" Took 83% of All Loans in 2016

Source

Chart 13: Some 27% of China's "SOEs" Are Really Loss-Makers ("LMEs")

Source

Chart 14: China's Shadow Banking Reforms Have Reduced Credit Supply

Source

Chinese productivity growth has long been supported by its increasing urbanization of the formerly poor rural masses. However, this urbanization trend, which has strongly boosted Chinese economic growth for decades, appears to have long-since peaked (Henry H. McVey, 2013) and is now apparently in relatively steep decline (Chart 15). China's rural population that could be absorbed in manufacturing centers has mostly already moved and gotten jobs, and the rate of urbanization may no longer support productivity growth the way it once did (Chart 16). Actually, China's waning productivity growth is due to several factors: 1) the declining urbanization rates just mentioned (cf. Christopher Kent, 2016); 2) a declining (Chart 17) working age population (David Fickling, 2019; J. Stewart Black & Allen J. Morrison, 2019; Op. cit.; Yi Fuxian, 2019); 3) gross capital misallocation (Chart 18) via white elephant government infrastructure projects (with total estimated losses of some $6.8 trillion), the funding of additional factory over-capacity, corruption, and the slow pace of some technological advances (Jamil Anderlini, 2014; Daniela Marconi & Christian Upper, 2017; Guiying Laura Wu, 2018; Yan Bai et al., 2018; Yen Nee Lee, 2019; and 4) drag from a crushing level of debt service (Chart 19) that is increasingly acting as a constraint on growth and productivity; it also acts as a key component in the generation of conditions that historically have led to financial crises (Policytensor.com blog, 2017).

Chart 15: China's Urbanization Trend Is Now Waning

Source

Chart 16: China's Total Factor Productivity Declining Due to Capital Misallocation

Source

Chart 17: China's Working Age Population Is Plummeting

Source

Chart 18: China's Declining "ROAs" Partially Caused by Capital Misallocation

Source

Chart 19: China's Debt Service Ratio Has Soared to a Level 38% Higher than that of the US, Both Now and in 2008

Source

The Twin Ghosts of Classical Liberal Economics Haunt China

Many people believe that in spite of China's massive structural constraints on its growth, the Chinese leadership will shrug off their economic problems and crushing debt load in time to reboot their long-lived and impressive expansion (e.g., Chi Lo, 2017); Nick Leung, 2019; Jonathan Woetzel et al., 2019). However, economic history does not support such confidence, and there are strong practical reasons to doubt that China will bounce back this time. In fact, there is an argument to be made that China has already seen its best days under the "CCP" (cf. Charts 1, 2, 6, 8-10, and 12-19 above), and she will enter into a prolonged period of decline that will end in economic (and possibly political) collapse (Shuntian Yao, 2002; Brad Plumer, 2013; Kevin Wilson, 2017; Op. cit.; Peter Guy, 2018; David Fickling, 2019; Op. cit.; Christopher Whalen, 2019; Op. cit.; George Magnus, 2019; Logan Wright & Daniel H. Rosen, 2019).

The theoretical reasons for believing that China faces an eventual economic collapse include the deleterious effects of very high debt on future growth, the inevitable slow-down in growth caused by demographic decline, the debilitating effects of massive capital misallocation under a central planning regime, and the unmeasurable but significant costs of low creativity and innovation in centrally planned economies (Ludwig von Mises, 1922; F. A. von Hayek, 1944; The Road to Serfdom, University of Chicago Press, Chicago, 283pp; Hyman Minsky, 1992; Regina M. Abrami et al., 2014; Steve Keen, 2017; Can We Avoid Another Financial Crisis?, Polity Press, Malden, MA, 148pp.; Van R. Hoisington and Lacy H. Hunt, 2018; Antony P. Mueller, 2018; Lacy H. Hunt, quoted by Taps Coogan, 2019).

The primary issue is not just the mistakes already made, but the continued application of "non-market socialism" in China, which involves a relentlessly counterfactual faith in the efficacy of a centrally planned economy under tight "CCP" control. In essence, the elimination of private property and free markets destroy "any chance of rational calculation under 'non-market socialism'" (Antony P. Mueller, 2018; Op. cit.; see also Kevin Wilson, 2019). Furthermore, inefficiencies in production are not corrected because there is in general no "Darwinian" culling of poorly run businesses (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2019). As a result of these two main flaws in the structure of a centrally planned "non-market socialism" (such as that seen in China), massive misallocations of labor and capital have already caused and will continue to produce, lasting damage to the economy's long-term prospects.

The empirical evidence as to the causes of the well-known historical collapses amongst centrally planned (totalitarian) economies is quite compelling. Examples would include the USSR under Stalin and others (Marc Trachtenberg, 2018; Paul R. Gregory, 2018); Italy under Mussolini (Wikipedia, 2019; Germany under Adolf Hitler (F. A. von Hayek, 1944; Op. cit.; Samuel Gregg, 2016); China under Mao Zedong (George Walden, 2009; Tom Phillips, 2016; Council of Economic Advisors, 2018; John Sudworth, 2019); North Korea under the communist monarchy of the Kim family (Michael J. Deane, 2005; Wikipedia, 2019); Cuba under the Castros (Tim Worstall, 2016; Terry Savage, 2016); and Venezuela under Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro (Santiago Perez, 2019; Ricardo Hausmann, quoted by Colleen Walsh, 2019). Although each country or case has unique features, all were operating under some form of socialism, communism or socialistic fascism; all were totalitarian states; and all had centrally planned economies.

We can look for an indication of what's coming someday for China by examining the Soviet Union's experiences. Indeed, the USSR serves as an exemplar of the failure of central planning, even when practiced by a great power. Although there were famous political criticisms of the intelligence community's and economic profession's efforts at analyzing the Soviet economy, new evidence suggests that in general they actually got it right (Marc Trachtenberg, 2018; Op. cit.). As early as 1966 a slowdown in Soviet growth was noticed at the "CIA" and this observation was confirmed by economists (Chart 20) and reported in the news media. President Khrushchev's 1961 official goal was for the Soviet economy to surpass the American economy by 1970 (as it was then growing rapidly), but that simply did not occur (Chart 21). The USSR's "GNP" was only 51% of US "GNP" in 1969 and it never got significantly better. Indeed, by as early as 1975 the USSR's sharp (and politically terminal) economic decline had begun, as evidenced by a falling standard of living (Chart 22). Western analysts in the "CIA" and academia recognized that there was a structural problem with respect to the USSR's productivity (Chart 23) by 1967 (US National Intelligence Estimate, 1967). There were also signs that this was caused (in part) by a winding down of the Soviet urbanization trend and a declining rate of population growth (Abram Bergson, 1978), just like what we see in China's case today.

Chart 20: Declining Soviet Income Growth Indicated Structural Problems after 1975

Source

Chart 21: Soviet GDP Growth Never Caught Up With That of the US

Source

Chart 22: Declining Soviet Standard of Living after 1970 May Have Contributed to Political Collapse in 1989

Source

Chart 23: Declining Soviet Average Annual Productivity Growth

Source

From the mid-1970s onward there were diminishing levels of Soviet capital investment, diminishing returns on capital, wildly inefficient energy use, agricultural problems, industrial production bottlenecks, cuts in defense spending (in spite of the Cold War), and the increasing occurrence of shortfalls relative to the Five Year Plan that were ignored or papered over (Philip Hanson, 2003). In fact, the USSR was suffering significantly from rising capital intensity (falling capital efficiency), just as the Chinese are now (Marc Trachtenberg, 2018; Op. cit.). The Soviets tried to import Western technology through both legal and illegal means, much like their Chinese brethren try to do now, but the Soviet barriers to technology transfer (i.e., barriers to the movement of publications, products, and people) managed to defeat these efforts.

The increasing sophistication of the Soviet economy over time also led to problems because of the rigidities and inefficiencies of the Soviet system. That is, these rigidities and inefficiencies were less of a problem in a simple economy, but an increasingly severe constraint on growth in a complex and sophisticated economy. As early as 1962 some Western analysts had noted that the basic features (e.g., absence of a market mechanism, limits on labor mobility, etc.) of the Soviet command economy were self-defeating (Gregory Grossman, 1962). And at the end (1989), this proved to be the case. I believe that the same logic applies to China today and that it is only a few years at most from an economic decline that could lead to political collapse.

Eastern Europe's Revolution of 1989

Source

As Nobel Laureate F. A. von Hayek noted long ago, "Socialism can be put into practice only by [coercive] methods of which most socialists [claim they] disapprove" (F. A. von Hayek, 1944; Op. cit.). He also stated that, "The unforeseen but inevitable consequences of socialist planning create a state of affairs in which, if the policy is to be pursued, totalitarian forces will get the upper hand." Von Hayek also believed that, "planning, because it is coercive, is an inferior method of regulation, while the competition of a free market is superior." His mentor von Mises said (in 1922), " Once society abandons free pricing of production goods, rational production becomes impossible. Every step that leads away from private ownership of the means of production and the use of money is a step away from rational economic activity." These statements taken together certainly seem to have accurately described the case for all of the examples noted above. Still, compared to all of the other socialist experiments in the USSR and elsewhere, China does appear to be the most successful socialist economy ever. Indeed, to many observers, it still appears to be the exception to the rule that socialism has always failed everywhere. However, as Orson Welles famously said, " If you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story." Right now, in spite of China's significant challenges, many people believe that in the long run her prospects still look great (e.g., Nick Leung, 2019; Op. cit.).

It is my contention, however, that when the story of Communist China's central planning regime reaches its final chapter in only a few years hence, there will be little crowing about its purportedly manifest success, because by then it will have actually ended in disaster, just like all the others. On the contrary, China will someday be pointed to as yet another spectacular example of the failure of central planning in general, and especially in those cases where it was done under totalitarian regimes. Von Hayek and his mentor von Mises (Wikipedia, 2019e) would both say that this presumed ignominious end to the grand Chinese experiment was always inevitable. The empirical observations about many other national failures of central planning (discussed above) suggest that von Mises's argument in 1922, and von Hayek's argument in 1944, were both prophetic and they remain relevant to this day. Indeed, it would appear that the twin ghosts of von Hayek and von Mises haunt the Chinese central planners even now, as they pull all of the central planning levers available to try to get their economy going again. The data suggest they will meet with only muted success in the short run, and abject failure in the long run.

Conclusion

When we compare the economic decline of the USSR to the current situation of China (Charts 4, 9, 10, 15-17, and 20-23 above), it would appear that it took about 14 years from its peak economic performance for the USSR to reach its terminal crisis. China started its more or less parallel decline arguably in 2007, and at the latest by 2013. So we might expect to see a Chinese economic and/or political crisis sometime between 2021 and 2027 if the Chinese trend actually follows that of the former USSR. However, in addition to the structural economic problems that clearly parallel those of the former USSR, China also faces severe balance sheet recession risk (cf. Richard C. Koo, 2011) from a debt-deflation episode that will rival that of Japan in 1989 and the US in 2008, in my opinion (cf. Charts 1-3, 6, 8, 12, 14, and 19 above). This may very well speed up the process of decline relative to that experienced by the much less indebted USSR. If that turns out to be the case, then the collapse of the Chinese economy could arguably be less than two years away.

Investors may want to evaluate global economic data in light of this possibility, going forward. Such investors would probably at some point fairly soon become concerned about China's deepening economic problems and poor growth prospects, and that might make them want to avoid investing in the stock markets of China (e.g., iShares China Large-Cap ETF [FXI]); Hong Kong (e.g., iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF [EWH]); and Taiwan (e.g., iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF [EWT]). They might also want to avoid investing in natural resource export-dependent trading partners with China like Brazil (e.g., iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF [EWZ]); Australia (e.g., iShares MSCI Australia ETF [EWA]); and Canada (e.g., iShares MSCI Canada ETF [EWC]). Eventually, the progressive economic decline of such a large economy (about $11 trillion of GDP, as estimated by the Brookings Institution; Helen Raleigh, 2019) would reach a point where it would have a huge negative impact on all global equity markets (e.g., Wilshire 5000 Index Investment [WFIVX]). Any such decline, if prolonged, would be intrinsically deflationary as well as acting as a driver of volatility. This could, in turn, drive investors to seek safety in bonds (e.g., the Wasatch-Hoisington Treasury Fund [WHOSX], and the iShares 20+ Yr. Treasury Bond ETF [TLT]). It might also make sense with all the uncertainty associated with a Chinese collapse to invest some money in a gold fund like SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), but only as a short-term hedging trade, not a buy-and-hold position. The iShares Gold Trust (IAU) or the Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) is alternative ETFs that may be safer for those who want to hold a gold position for a somewhat longer period of time. It is also possible that wealthy Chinese could try to get some of their wealth out of the country and transferred into strong currencies, which would, of course, boost things like real estate (e.g., Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLRE]).

Police Facing a Burning Barricade in Hong Kong, 2019

Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long WHOSX, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks or other securities mentioned or recommended. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific recommendation or an offer of products or services. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.