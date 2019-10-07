Time's Up: Why I Lost Faith In Tanger Factory Outlet

With Tanger barely developing any new properties and retailers continuing to close down, if you own Tanger stock, how exactly do you see its operating performance turning around?

If you spend much time reading dividend articles here at Seeking Alpha, you're probably familiar with Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT). The outlet shopping center REIT has a high dividend yield, a long streak of annual increases, and a huge number of fans in our investing community. I joined in on this, taking a small position in Tanger in my IMF portfolio.

However, over the past year or so, it's become increasingly clear that the bull thesis simply isn't playing out. That said, while Tanger stock has dropped quite a bit, the story hasn't completely fallen apart yet. The company has still managed to keep its dividend growth streak alive and operating metrics haven't gone too far into the negative. Combined with a recent rebound in "value" stocks in September, SKT bounced more than 20%, allowing anyone with concerns about the company to get out at a more reasonable price. I took advantage of said opportunity, selling my stake at $17. Here's why.

The Quick Bull Case For Tanger

The bullish case for Tanger generally runs as follows. The company has for many years dominated the outlet shopping niche where it has relatively little competition. It's the only pureplay listed outlet operator, though Simon (SPG) has a large outlet business as well. Tanger's focus on outlets there has differentiated it from other shopping center and mall REITs and given it unique opportunities to grow over the years. It, in turn, has rewarded shareholders with an unbroken string of dividend increases - it even managed to keep going strong during 2008-09 when so many other retail REITs imploded:

Source: Tanger presentation

In recent years, Tanger's performance has really trailed off. Key metrics such as NOI growth have turned flat or even slightly negative. Sales per square foot also rolled over, which is never good news - if your stores aren't selling more stuff, they can't afford any rent increases either. However, Tanger's sales per square foot has shown some uptick lately, lending credence to the bulls' arguments that this was just a short downturn and things are now turning back up:

Source: Previously linked presentation

However, the more I looked at the data, I don't think this is the start of a big turnaround - Tanger is facing a long-term decline in the quality of their business model rather than a short-term hiccup.

Numbers Have Clearly Turned Downward

To be clear, Tanger's numbers aren't atrocious, and some - like sales per square foot above are slightly positive again. But on balance, Tanger's key figures such as NOI and FFO are now trending negative. And that's in a good economy. It's a worrying sign. Reminder - 2018 U.S. retail sales had a great year with the all-important holiday period in particular up more than 5%; their strongest readout in years. Overall, retail sales are up nearly 50% since the end of the financial crisis. So you should be nervous when your retail REIT is showing far less growth of sales per square foot over the same period.

Still, flat to down ever so slightly down results aren't that bad, right? I see people modeling distressed REITs like CBL & Associates (CBL) with a steady-state 5% decline in NOI every year, or similar such models. But given the tremendous amount of leverage in a REIT, even small declines can hit your FFO and dividend coverage hard.

CBL was reporting -7% year-over-year NOI in 2018. Seven percent declines may not sound awful. Yet, a dividend suspension and 80% drop in share price followed shortly thereafter. Washington Prime (WPG) is reporting a 7% decline in year-over-year FFO now, leading to a drastic decline in its share price, a 25% dividend yield, and widespread speculation of a dividend cut over the next year. Tanger is in no danger of reporting a 7% decline in FFO at the moment, but what happens when the next recession hits and a few key apparel retailers shut down? Once you start reporting those high single-digit declines in metrics, the share price caves in.

You may think it's "too late" to sell SKT stock now, but things can get even worse, as other struggling retail REITs have proven.

Flat to down slightly is not a healthy place for Tanger to be when the economy is good – Tanger can't just hang out in a holding pattern forever. With retail in particular, your properties get more dated and less competitive with every year and Tanger isn't building much new at the moment, so as time passes, the situation worsens, all else held equal.

And there's a huge network effect in malls and shopping centers. A full property creates more traffic and buzz. You get better tenants wanting to move in. It's a virtuous cycle. By contrast, as you start losing stores, it's like an infection that makes everyone else sicker. Foot traffic drops. Reviews get worse. Your food court tenants start shuttering. Management may cut back spending on landscaping, bathroom cleaning, and so on. Stores stop spending so much on sprucing up their interiors as sales at that location decline. And so on.

We can see this cycle seemingly starting to play out at one of Tanger's top five properties by size, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Occupancy has steadily dipped from the mid-90s to just 78% in recent years, and reviews are starting to note more empty storefronts and slowing activity. Now, the hammer appears to be hitting, as DressBarn was a prominent tenant that is liquidating this year, and the Forever 21 may be in danger as well. This particular Forever 21 isn't slated to close yet, but it appears Tanger will be losing nine other Forever 21s shortly. Here's a Google streetview of the center of Tanger's Atlantic City property last year:

Tanger Outlets - Atlantic City, NJ

As you can see, that's one bankrupt retailer on a prominent corner to the left and another retailer that is closing all its locations on the other side of the street, right next to the Starbucks which presumably enjoys a good deal of foot traffic and what appears to be a public transit stop for the outlets on the corner. Additionally, there's a Gap (struggling as well) right behind the DressBarn. Overall, a local newspaper reported earlier this year that nearly 30 businesses have vacated the outlets in recent years including Ruby Tuesday's, Longhorn Steakhouse, and The Melting Pot. If the area can no longer support prominent restaurants, it's no surprise the retailers are struggling to hold on as well.

I haven't been to this property personally, and Tanger could certainly turn things around there. But it serves as a reminder that these failing store brands are more than just a line item on an annual report - they used to be centerpiece attractions across much of Tanger's portfolio. I'm sure they can fill the space with something if the price is right - but will it have the same sort of draw for shoppers that these reputable chains used to? And will the replacements be able to pay the same levels of rent?

Apparel Isn't The Place To Be

"We still think that there is a lot of growth with apparel and we're focused on that." - Steven Tanger, May 2019.

Tanger, for better or worse, is heavily reliant on apparel. In that conference call I cited above, management explains why it is doubling down on apparel rather than pursuing more mixed use redevelopment. Management is sticking to its long-running strategy. Given the outlet style model, it's much harder to redevelop the properties for other issues – at least for the more rural/tourist-driven locations.

However, there's a clear argument to be made for the apparel-driving outlet shopping model simply not being as relevant with consumers anymore. Consider that even in 2008-9, Tanger was able to grow its same center NOI during an economic calamity. The core driver of business, big bargains on merchandise, still drew folks despite the terrible retail climate.

Now same center NOI is slightly negative in a growing economy with strong consumer confidence and great retail sales overall. Tanger's business model previously held up even during the financial crisis, now it's not prospering in a good economy that is enjoying a large round of tax cut stimulus.

At its heart, this is the crux of the bull/bear debate on Tanger. Is the company currently experiencing a cyclical trough, or is this a secular trend that will continue running against the company regardless of how the economy goes? Increasingly, I think it's the latter, and a big part of the reason boils down to the apparel focus. People love a good deal on clothes, and in the past, they would drive a ways to get it. Tanger properties didn't need as much diversity in store offerings or experiential draws (restaurants, movies, etc.) because cheap clothing from name brands itself had a huge appeal.

Arguably some of that has diminished as the outlet model has matured and name brand outlets don't offer the same levels of discounts as they used to. But more broadly, the internet has done a number on the price advantage that outlets used to have. You no longer have to drive a significant distance to get the best deal, now you can order online or go to one of the many off-price discounters such as Ross (ROST) that have exploded in recent years.

Reduced Flexibility

I'd like to thank Conviction Capital Research for making a great point in a recent article. Conviction wrote, regarding Tanger, that:

"Management does not have much flexibility with capital allocation. Unlike shopping centers which are relatively liquid and exchange hands frequently, outlet centers are rarely bought and sold. It is much easier for a shopping center REIT to reposition a portfolio by disposing of assets. This lever is more difficult for management to pull as a capital allocation strategy."

We've seen this play out with low-end mall REITs. Take CBL & Associates for example. Despite mostly owning malls, CBL has been selling off its shopping centers lately. When you need liquidity, you sell whatever has a decent bid. Or take Washington Prime and its efforts to raise capital from selling restaurant parcels outside its malls or, last quarter, ground leases. That's all fine and well, and the market has already priced those stocks as distressed assets, given that buyers have largely dried up for B and C tier shopping malls. But the market hasn't (yet) priced Tanger like CBL or WPG.

But as Conviction Capital noted, Tanger may find itself in this same dilemma as its assets also don't have a wide pool of natural buyers. Particularly for the more rural outlet properties, it's less clear what sort of redevelopment or alternative use you'd have if you didn't intend to run the site fully as an outlet. When outlets were doing well, Tanger's status as the exclusive pure-play outlet shopping REIT was a plus. But it may leave them the owner of stranded assets given the relative lack of operators for this asset class.

Notably, Simon Property Group (SPG) just disposed of one of its outlet properties. Simon, as you may know, operates dozens of outlets, making it another significant player in the space, though it is far from a pureplay given its traditional malls, Mills, and international properties as well. In any case, Simon just sold its Lebanon, Tennessee outlets property for a measly $4.5 million. We don't know how much it paid for it (it bought it in a package with many other properties years ago) but it works out to a terrible price per square foot, was sold to a less reputable operator, and folks have speculated that it may stop being used for retail soon.

Tanger owners should view this as a particularly bad sign. For one, the Lebanon property is still reasonably well-tenanted, and speaks ill of what Tanger's lower-end properties would be worth if it tried to sell them. Additionally, the one and only new outlet property Tanger is planning to build now is not that far from Lebanon on the same side of metro Nashville. If Simon is selling off an outlet there, it's unclear why Tanger should plow substantial new money into a nearby site.

If Tanger Recovers, Here's Why

I'm extremely bearish on the low-end mall REITs. As such, you might be asking why I owned Tanger and am less pessimistic about it in the short-run. There are cosmetic similarities that make Tanger seem like another CBL or Washington Prime.

However, one huge advantage is that Tanger doesn't have department store problems. It's difficult and expensive to deal with all the dark anchor store locations. It's not an easy fix because the locations are often multi-story with odd layouts that were built for a specific retailer. Additionally, in today's retail environment, it's hard to find single tenants that want 100,000+ square feet of space as an old Sears or JC Penney (JCP) used to take up. That requires more modifications to split the anchor space into many smaller units. Tanger, by contrast, tends to rent more uniform smaller rectangular spaces that makes it easier and cheaper to swap out one tenant for another.

There's also the possibility that Tanger's business model will prove to be recession resistant again in the future, as it has been in the past. While Tanger's retailers have been struggling more than you'd expect recently, many of the brands that locate at their properties tend to still have good reputations for discounts and bargains and may be able to hold up better during a downturn than mall retailers will.

Don't rule out the government taking significant action against Amazon as well. I wouldn't base an investment thesis on the government successfully employing monopoly laws against Amazon - that said - Congress is clearly starting to work in that direction right now and the market isn't pricing any of this in yet:

There's much more in that thread as well, however the second tweet gets at the main point - if the FTC claims that Amazon has crushed other retailers with uncompetitive pricing thanks to AWS subsidies, things could get interesting for brick and mortar in a hurry. Tanger is in much better shape than low-end malls to be able to benefit if Amazon is taken down a notch.

Finally, Tanger has a decent balance sheet - at least compared to several other retail REITs. This gives it a chance to try to make things work, and it may be able to find opportunities that aren't apparent yet. Perhaps they can buy other struggling outlet centers from Simon or independent operators for example - or they could open international outlets as Simon is currently and successfully doing. Tanger does have a JV in Canada, but why not expand further?

Why I Sold SKT Stock

I don't believe Tanger is heading for a big cliff imminently. Whereas the likes of CBL and Washington Prime are showing huge AFFO declines in recent years, Tanger has had roughly flat performance. It's not apparent that anything is going to go bust with the story this next quarter or even next year.

But I have to ask myself, what is more likely? If I had to guess, in five years, would I be more surprised if Tanger returns to steady growth, or if its FFO starts to decline significantly, leading to a dividend cut? The latter probability seems more likely.

The nearly 10% dividend is great. I really enjoyed receiving the yield, even while SKT stock's price kept declining, it cushioned the loss to a significant degree. But the yield alone isn't enough to hold the stock while the company's fundamental outlook continues to erode, even if it is gradual for the time being. SKT stock may trade in the $13-$18 range for awhile while it fights to maintain its current levels of NOI and FFO. It may be able to hold this dividend for a few more years. Ultimately though, I see a real risk of Tanger cutting the dividend and causing a massive bout of selling sending the stock down to the single digits. Meanwhile, even if things went reasonably well for Tanger, I find it hard to argue that the stock should be worth more than $18.

To be clear, it's not impossible to make that case – Dividend Sensei made a reasonable if optimistic argument for Tanger being the “most undervalued blue chip REIT in America" earlier this year. He bases this largely on Tanger's historical yield and analyst projections for future FFO growth. It's true that Tanger has historically yielded less than 4% on average and Dividend Sensei suggested SKT stock will again trade back to that yield once this cycle ends.

I'm not sure that this is just a cycle, though, and even if it is, I don't think this goes back to a 4% yield. Retail REITs simply aren't going to get the same valuations going forward. Simon's yield nearly hit 6% recently, and it has a rock solid balance sheet and much better diversification and high-end properties than Tanger. In a world where Simon is yielding 6% and luxury mall REIT Macerich (MAC) is paying 10%, I can't base my upside case on Tanger being a 4% yielder.

Tanger has by far the lowest sales per square foot of this bunch of retail REITs in the above chart. Sure, if all retail goes back to 2015 valuation, maybe SKT stock goes back to yielding 4-5% again. But that requires a huge leap of faith.

Also, I think the analysts are simply making unrealistic estimates (they're forecasting close to 5% annual FFO growth over the next five years). There's nothing that unusual in estimates being a little too high; Wall Street likes giving out buy ratings after all. In this case in particular, the odds of hitting these growth targets seem fairly low given that FFO growth is currently around -1%. If you base the future off what happened in the past, faster growth might make sense – Tanger has historically shown strong growth. But that's not happening now during a good economy.

Think about how Tanger can boost FFO going forward. It could build more units. However, they've pretty much stopped on that front, they have only one project in the works (Nashville) which is far below their historic building pace and even that isn't likely to open until at least 2021.

In the past, they could raise rents at existing properties to increase their cash flow. This is no longer working however, with occupancy tipping slightly negative and lease spreads showing some strain. Think about it, sales per square foot have been flat (down accounting for inflation), so retailers logically can't afford to pay higher rents, particularly as other costs such as labor continue to rise. Without growth from building new properties or raising cash flow at existing ones, Tanger can only get FFO growth from financial maneuvering such as refinancing debt or cutting costs. Given its lackluster credit rating (S&P downgraded it from BBB+ to BBB not too long ago), I wouldn't expect much benefit on interest costs. The share buyback may help at the margin, but it's too small to move the needle.

That sets up a rather unattractive risk/reward profile. The market is unlikely to bid the stock up unless NOI growth turns strongly positive again - but how would that happen with little new development and existing large retailers like Forever 21 continuing to fail?

The recent short squeeze gave former SKT stockholders such as myself a chance to get out of the stock up in the $17 area. Shares are now sliding again, but they still above their August lows. With tax loss selling on the way, don't be surprised to see the share price reach new lows shortly.

This is an excerpt of an Ian's Insider Corner report published September 16th for our service's subscribers. If you enjoyed this, consider our service to enjoy access to similar initiation reports for all the new stocks that we buy. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.