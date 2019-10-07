Charles Schwab: Risks Persist Beyond Zero Commissions

SCHW probably is too cheap, but it may not yet be compelling, even at a multi-year low.

Last week's decline in SCHW does seem odd given that commissions have become of minor relevance to the operating model.

At first glance, the recent sell-off in discount broker Charles Schwab (SCHW) seems like an opportunity. SCHW stock dropped almost 10% on Tuesday after the company cut its online trade commissions to zero from $4.95. It kept falling, too: even with a minor bounce on Friday, Schwab shares fell nearly 15% in four sessions, touching its lowest level in nearly three years.

At those lows, SCHW shares are as cheap as they've been since the financial crisis. And the sell-off on its face doesn't make a ton of sense, given the relatively immaterial role commissions play in the company's revenue structure. There's thus an intriguing "buy the dip" case for SCHW at the moment.

That said, there are risks here. The commission cut highlights the possibility of competitive effects on other aspects of the Schwab business model. The outlook in terms of both interest rates and the macroeconomic environment appears questionable. The sell-off this week is odd in context - but I'm not 100% convinced it was wholly unjustified.

An Odd Decline

There are two reasons why the decline last week seems strange. First, as Patrick McKenzie detailed in an overview of the industry this summer (h/t Matt Levine), commissions are a relatively small part of the discount brokerage business model. McKenzie noted that 57% of Schwab's revenue actually comes from net interest: interest on customer cash balances, only a portion of which the company passes along. Levine cited the Schwab 10-K (p. 67) in pointing out that less than 7% of 2018 revenue came from commissions. The relative share has been even lower in the first half of 2019.

The second issue is that the cut really shouldn't have been much of a surprise. McKenzie predicted in June that commissions among discount brokers would go to zero. It wasn't exactly a stunning forecast, as commissions (and bid-ask spreads) have been declining for decades even on a nominal basis. Indeed, Schwab cut its rate to $4.95 back in the first quarter of 2017. Robinhood clearly has taken share with its zero-commission model, adding to the pressure on rates. Bank of America (BAC) unit Merrill Lynch also offered $0 trades. No reasonable investor should have believed that commissions would generate even 7% of revenue (or close) five or ten years from now. Indeed, as Schwab CFO Peter Crawford wrote in announcing the move to zero commissions, "it has seemed inevitable that commissions would head to zero."

And yet the 15% sell-off suggests that the market indeed was pricing in sustainable commissions at more than 6% of revenue (the 1H 2019 share, per figures from the 10-Q). Pre-tax margins are running at 46%. Remove 6% of revenue, with no associated cost help, and profits only come down about 13%. A 15% sell-off might make sense if the ~13% bottom-line impact of zero commissions was unforeseeable. But, again, no reasonable investor should have seen commissions as a long-term source of revenue. It's been clear, as analysts, observers, and Schwab itself all knew, that commissions were going to zero.

The Case for SCHW

The decline leaves an intriguing bull case. Schwab has been an outstanding business: as a Value Investors Club article last year pointed out, return on equity has averaged 20% annually for three decades. That impressive ROE has come despite constant pressure on commissions: as Schwab wrote in the 2018 10-K, trading revenue (which is mostly commissions) peaked at 50%-60% of total revenue in the early 1990s.

In fact, in 1993, Schwab commission revenue was $552 million, 57% of that year's total. The first-half 2019 run rate was $636 million. Over that stretch, with commissions declining on a real basis, total revenue has increased from under $1 billion to nearly $12 billion (on a trailing twelve-month business). Net income was $118 million in 1993; it's been $3.76 billion over the past twelve months. Quite obviously, Schwab has prospered, and so have shareholders: the stock has returned over 14% annually over the past 25 years, according to data from YCharts.

Meanwhile, the sell-off has moved SCHW firmly into value territory. The stock trades at under 14x trailing twelve-month GAAP EPS. That's its lowest multiple since the financial crisis, by a good stretch:

Data by YCharts

15-year chart

So the 'buy the dip' case here is simple, and relatively clear. This has been a fantastic business to own in terms of shareholder returns. It's been a leader and innovator in its industry. A 15% sell-off seems unjustified, and SCHW also is down 32% from its 52-week high. Valuation is not only the lowest it's been in a decade, but is comparable to what SCHW received when the financial industry was near collapse.

I'm sympathetic to that case, and don't entirely understand the recent sell-off. (For what it's worth, both Wells Fargo and Barclays downgraded the stock after the zero-commission announcement. How to read that likely depends on an investor's attitude toward the Street. I find both rather confusing given that, presumably, both analysts should have been modeling in lower commission revenues at some point.) That said, there are risks here that perhaps make last week's decline a bit more logical than it seems - and may justify a valuation that on its face seems far too low.

The Interest Rate Problem

Again, ~60% of Schwab revenue - and, going forward, almost two-thirds - comes from net interest revenue. That's good news in the context of the commission cut - but it hardly seems like good news in the context of the current interest rate environment.

After all, rate hikes in 2017 and 2018 were enormously helpful to Schwab's top and bottom line. Net interest revenue nearly doubled between 2016 and 2018, thanks largely to a total of 7 Federal Reserve rate increases. Schwab did grow assets - both through appreciation and by bringing on new accounts - but the normalization of rates appears to be the major factor in EPS growth of roughly 100% over the past ten quarters. It boosted returns and allowed the company to transfer sweep money market funds to bank and broker-dealer sweep ($72 billion in 2018 alone), further increasing returns.

To be sure, net interest revenue growth isn't necessarily free. Schwab spent up the last two years: expenses excluding interest increased 12% in 2018 and 11% the year before, before moderating to a 6.6% rise in the first half of this year. Salaries, wages, and incentive compensation all have contributed.

Still, Schwab benefited from the higher rates. Those rates, of course, are reversing. The Fed has cut rates twice, and futures suggest another cut at the end of this month is all but guaranteed.

From a near-term standpoint, that colors the seemingly cheap P/E multiple. SCHW is trading at a decade-low valuation - but in the context of pending rate movements, it probably should be. Earnings, driven by net interest revenue, are potentially at a peak. Indeed, the Street sees earnings declines in Q3, Q4, and 2020 (though next year's outlook remains somewhat mixed on that front).

From a long-term standpoint, there's an obvious question as to when rates will ever rise again. Rates are negative in Europe. Domestically, the end of the GOP's criticism of low interest rates under the previous administration leaves little political will for higher rates from either party. (Yes, the Fed is independent, technically, but it's hard to argue, particularly after the recent cuts, that it's not susceptible to political forces.) At the very least, the current environment certainly seems like the 'new normal'.

And that alone suggests the multiple assigned SCHW should compress. After all, in 2011 or 2013, investors should have (and did) pay up for shares, given that interest rates were going to rise at some point. 30x+ depressed earnings is not a particularly onerous valuation. But by the same token, 13x+ elevated profits isn't necessarily cheap.

The Cyclical Issue

Of course, interest rate sensitivity isn't the only factor that suggests a lower multiple on trailing earnings. This remains a cyclical business, even beyond the impact of net interest revenue. U.S. equity markets remain just off all-time highs. The economy is in its 11th year of expansion, and fears of a recession are mounting.

Big banks like JP Morgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) are trading at 10-12x earnings - due to both interest rate and macro worries being priced in. To be sure, SCHW is not the same stock - and I don't believe merits the same valuation - but those stocks, too, have seen multiple compression of late.

Whether those factors necessarily suggest that SCHW should trade at 14x earnings is up for debate. But the multiple here should have compressed of late. There are significant external risks to earnings. Net interest revenue likely will be pressured by lower interest rates. Asset management and administration fees (~one-third of revenue) could take a hit in a market downturn. It simply seems like SCHW, at least from a P/E standpoint, should look 'cheap' at the moment.

What Comes After Zero?

Admittedly, even in that context, 13-14x earnings does seem a bit too cheap. 2016 earnings, normalized for current effective tax rates, are about $1.60 per share. 22x that figure - generated before any of the seven Fed hikes in 2017-18 - hardly seems onerous. And both the interest rate worries nor the cyclical fears existed well before last week; neither seems to have played any role in the 15% pullback over the past four sessions.

That combination does suggest that SCHW should be back above $40. It assumes last week's sell-off was an overreaction. It values the stock at ~16x 2020 consensus and ~25x 2016 tax-normalized earnings, neither of which looks all that aggressive.

But there's one more aspect of the move to zero commissions to consider. It's true that commissions themselves aren't that material, and that the impact is manageable. It's not necessarily true that competitive effects end now that most of the industry's players have followed suit and moved to zero-cost trading.

The next battleground may well be in net interest revenue - which bulls would note is Schwab's most important revenue stream. While the move didn't get nearly the coverage of the commission change, Fidelity announced in August that it would automatically move customer cash to higher-yielding options. The impact for investors, the company noted, would be substantial:

source: Fidelity August press release

Again, it's been obvious for some time that commissions were heading to zero. Just because that level has been reached doesn't mean that price-based competition is ending. And the issue isn't just that commissions are heading to zero; it's that the cost of investing is declining. With commissions at zero, rivals are going to find new fronts on which to undercut one another. Returning more net interest margin is perhaps the simplest.

Pre-tax margins for Schwab still are over 40% - with roughly similar levels for E*TRADE (ETFC) and TD Ameritrade (AMTD). There is plenty of space left for competitors to trade margin for revenue - and plenty of incentive to do so in a business with relatively high fixed costs.

All told, there are significant external risks here. To be sure, Schwab has managed through - and succeeded through - all sorts of environments. The stock simply may be cheap enough to trust that it will continue to do so. But there are real questions as to whether the stock necessarily is that cheap - and there will be real pressures on earnings for at least the foreseeable future. I do believe SCHW will rise from here, and the risks by no means create a short case. But as weird as last week's sell-off was - and it was weird - SCHW doesn't necessarily look compelling on the dip.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.