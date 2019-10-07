My Stinky Bonds Are Back From The Dead

With the return of volatility and the suspicions that the stock market party is wrapping up, bonds are back baby! As George might shriek on Seinfeld.

For many, bonds were left for dead. But we should always remember why we hold an asset.

For so many years bonds did nothing but deliver a puny yield and often, decline in price.

Back in early 2018 I wrote of my stinky bonds with the article entitled What's That Smell? My Bonds.

I was growing tired of watching my bond ETFs deliver that wonderful 1-2 punch of decreasing yields and falling prices. Something was supposed to work in bondland, right?

Nope it was a double downer. And perhaps I was just blowing off a little steam. I couldn't take the smell. And it was all in good fun; I did and do remember why we hold those bonds, they are the adult in the room.

Here's my Seeking Alpha bullet point summary from that article posted in January of 2018.

And from that article content …

Off the top, let me state for the record that I am a big fan of bonds. They are a wonderful tool for portfolio diversification and a wonderful asset for risk management. I often refer to them as portfolio "shock absorbers". That's a wonderful analogy (if I say so myself) that allows unsophisticated investors or newbie investors to quickly understand the roll of bonds in a Balanced Portfolio. We can think of the high flying stocks as the growth vehicle while those bonds deliver that potential shock absorption along that sometimes rocky road of investing. Of course those bonds might be heavy, and they can slow down the vehicle. We might get a smoother ride, but that ride might be at a slower pace. It's a useful and needed tradeoff for most investors.

And overall no worries on the stinky bond funds for the period, the stocks were mostly doing their thing. And it is about that team work. Offense and defense.

Here's US and Canadian markets from 2014 to end of 2017. Portfolio 1 is the US market represented by iShares (IVV) while Portfolio 2 is the Canadian market represented by iShares TSX 60 ETF XIU. Keep in mind that a Canadian investor would have also experienced a wonderful currency bonus courtesy of that strong US dollar.

It was a period when it was OK for the defense (bonds) to be napping or simply hanging out on the bench not even taking the field. They weren't needed. And often, bonds will not come off of the bench until there is real trouble.

And certainly not all bonds and bond funds are the same. Some types of bonds are better at playing defense. As a paradox the bonds that hold greater price risk (longer dated) usually make for better risk managers with respect to delivering on that inverse relationship to stocks during periods of meaningful stock market corrections.

I did make an adjustment and decide to mostly hold those better risk managers. Here's Maybe Bonds Don't Make Much Sense These Days. Here's What I Did With My Stinky Bonds.

I mostly moved to a core bond fund, Vanguard's Bond Universe ticker VAB. For US investors the equivalent would be that core iShares bond ETF (AGG). I also shaded in a Hybrid corporate bond fund that offers some greater yield while taking on slightly more risk. But any heavy lifting (of the portfolios) will be done by that core bond fund.

Bonds are giving it a go.

Here's the 1-year chart for AGG.

And here's that 5-year chart that shows that mostly slow grind down and then the eventual take off courtesy of the 2018 Grinch who stole the Santa Clause rally.

Those bonds then took off like Santa's sled.

And here's 1-year chart of that VAB vs the Canadian Total market ETF VCN. The period is to end up September 2019. There have been some additional robust gains into October as well.

And even that Hybrid fund, ticker XHB has delivered some nice gains over the last year and more. It has delivered over 9% over the last year.

What about those US Treasuries?

For many years I have penned on the longer dated treasuries as wonderful market insurance. At least historically they have lived up to that promise.

In 2014 I asked Portfolio Keeping You Up At Night? Take One Of These.

And a telling chart that displays the 'cure' for any painful markets.

And true to form those Treasuries have been doing their thing as well over the last 18 months or so.

From January of 2018 to end of September 2019, here's TLT as Portfolio 1 and IVV as Portfolio 2.

We are still witnessing that inverse relationship when 'needed'. TLT is negatively correlated to US markets for the period. And we have not experienced any real stock market trauma. While there's no guarantee, one might expect that the inverse relationship has even more potential to take hold during a real market correction or recession.

These days those bonds are simply telling us that there is more fear of the future.

Remember why we own 'em

Certainly core bond funds don't deliver much by way of yield. So perhaps their job title is now Risk Manager. We can rip off the Income tag.

There has been no serious need for bonds to do their thing and play defense. Our portfolios (thanks to the stocks) have been performing very well.

I'd suggest that the recent move of the bond markets is reminding us that they're still there and they're ready to do their thing when REALLY needed.

Got bonds? Or do you think they still stink?

Fire away in the comment section.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. Don't invest like me, this article is not a recommendation. As per the Seeking Alpha mantra, Read. Decide. Invest. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Happy investing,

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT, TXN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.