Hongkong And Shanghai Hotels Ltd. - Peninsula Hotels At Under 30% Of NAV

Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd. (HSH) (OTC:HKSHF) [HK:00045] is the world's finest luxury chain of hotel real estate assets, which is selling at potentially the largest discount to NAV amongst major hospitality asset owners internationally. As the owner of the Peninsula chain of hotels, HSH is selling at a more than 70% discount to NAV. As an asset play, I view it offers long-term upside of more than 70% to fair value from its current price, limited long-term downside due to its underlying prime real estate assets, and an aligned long-term value creation with the controlling shareholder being the founding family of the company. HSH is listed OTC and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. For the purpose of this article, references will be to its Hong Kong listing, due to illiquidity in the OTC listing.

Amidst the significant economic slowdown and market correction in Hong Kong due to the ongoing protests (now in their 17th week, and touched on further in the article), the hotel sector has been significantly hit. Hong Kong tourism is suffering its worst downturn since SARS in 2003, with arrivals down 40% from the same time last year, following a 5% drop in July. The stock price of HSH presently reflects this difficult current operating environment and the bulk of its income contribution coming from the Hong Kong market. As of 3 October, 2019, HSH closed at HKD7.63, close to the year low (52-week range HKD7.40-12.50) and the lowest level range in five years. It trades at a price to book of 0.316x based on current share price.

Per the company's annual report, HSH was incorporated in 1866 and is the owner and operator of a small number of high-end luxury hotels under the Peninsula brand, as well as a number of strategic real estate and tourism assets including the Repulse Bay, Peak Tower and Peak Tram, one of Hong Kong's major tourism attractions. The Peninsula chain is arguably the most luxurious group of hotels in the world, having won numerous hospitality awards and being the only hotel group to have Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating for every hotel in its portfolio. It is also one of the oldest listed companies in Hong Kong.

The group owns some of its hotels outright, majority percentages in other locations and minority in two locations - for a total of 10 hotels worldwide; four - Hong Kong, Tokyo, Chicago and New York - are 100% owned. The group has upcoming locations under development in London, Yangon, and Istanbul. It also has commercial properties (residential, office and retail), mostly in Hong Kong, but also in Paris and Ho Chi Minh. Lastly, the smallest segment is clubs and services; assets like the Peak Tram and Thai Country Club in Bangkok come under this segment. These are detailed further from the annual report extracts at the end of this article.

HSH is controlled by the Kadoorie family which owns 54.531% of the stock. The Kadoorie family, one of the wealthiest in Asia, also controls Hong Kong electric company CLP Group. Per Wikipedia: "Originally Mizrahi Jews from Baghdad, from the mid-18th century they were established in Mumbai (then known as Bombay), their businesses were subsequently centered in Shanghai from the mid-19th century, and then in Hong Kong from 1949 onwards". Sir Michael Kadoorie is estimated to have a net worth of USD11.3 billion last year by Bloomberg, making him the sixth richest man in Hong Kong. The family's residential properties in Hong Kong on the Kowloon Peninsula (which have an estimated value of over USD4 billion) have been held by the family for more than 80 years, illustrating the approach the Kadoorie family has to its hotel group HSH to hold and nurture prime assets over a very long-term horizon.

Whilst HSH is geographically diversified in hotel locations, the bulk of the company's asset value and income is from Hong Kong.

Per the image below, 75.46% of book value is from its Hong Kong assets.

Revenue is more evenly distributed, with 39% coming from Hong Kong, 35% from rest of Asia, and 27% from US and Europe.

However, due to the significantly higher EBITDA margin of Hong Kong vs. other regions, Hong Kong accounts for 69% of the company's EBITDA.

In the financial year ended 31 December 2018, HSH recorded an underlying profit after tax (excluding revaluation gains from investment properties) of HKD765m. At the current market capitalisation, it trades at a price/2018 earnings of 16.25x.

In the six months ended 30 June 2019, HSH recorded a lower underlying profit of HKD148m (vs. HKD241m in the corresponding period of FY2018) due to i) a decrease in revenue recorded by two hotels in Hong Kong and the US resulting from softer market conditions and new room supply, and ii) temporary service suspension of the Peak Tram for major upgrading. The six months ended 30 June 2019 was prior to the worst of the Hong Kong protest impact that has taken place since July, and it is expected that the second half of the year performance will be significantly affected. Annualising the half year profit to date for a full year, HSH would trade at a price/trailing earnings of 41.99x. Note that these earnings and price-to-earnings ratio figures are excluding revaluation gain on investment property (for conservatism, as these revaluation gains are unrealised until the investment property is sold for the realised value).

Price-to-earnings ratio of HSH has always traded with relatively high multiples, once one excludes the revaluation gains from the investment properties. With what can be expected to be a significantly lower full-year 2019 operating profit, the price-to-earnings ratio based on forecast FY 2019 would reflect a very high multiple.

The better indicator of the stock's valuation and value currently is the price-to-book ratio. HSH has shown a long-term track record of growing its book value, with adjusted net assets per share having grown 22.8% in the nine years since 2010, from HKD21.55 per share to HKD26.46.

HSH's price-to-book ratio is 0.32x based on current price of HKD7.63 and book value per share (at 30 June 2019) of HKD23.82. However, the accounting treatment for hotels is that they are stated at cost less depreciation, whereas the actual fair market value of hotel properties is often higher, reflecting property price appreciation. This is the case for HSH hotels, wherein the total book value of its hotels is HKD24,562 vs. the assessed market value of its hotels of HKD30,831. Therein, the adjusted net assets per share reflecting market value of the hotels are HKD26.15. Price to adjusted net assets is 0.291x, reflecting this market value of total net assets, a steep discount to book value.

The ongoing protests in Hong Kong

At the point of this article, the protests in Hong Kong are now into their 17th week, taking its toll on the hospitality and tourism sector along with other sectors and the broader Hong Kong economy. Since July, HSH's business and the stock price have been significantly affected by the protests. There is a good background to the protests in the following article; it is a complicated underlying issue Hong Kong faces to resolve.

Protests and clashes are mostly taking place on weekends presently (compared to a few weeks in August where both weekday and weekend protests took place). The weekly occurrences of weekend protests and clashes show no sign of immediate dissipating or resolution. The Hong Kong administration has started public dialogue, with a public dialogue session conducted on 26 September. After some of the worst clashes earlier this week and the first violent protester being shot by a live round by a police officer, there are reports that the first use of Hong Kong's emergency law to deal with the protest violence will be announced this Friday. This new law will ban masks during public assemblies in an attempt to end the spiralling violence.

One cannot pick the exact time when the protests may end, a resolution to the situation can be reached and, inter-dependent on this, to predict the end of the market slump for the hospitality sector in Hong Kong, which is dependent on the protests ending and simmering down for tourist arrivals to return. However, HSH presents a highly attractive valuation at historical five-year lows. The hospitality industry will continue to see challenges in the near- to mid-term. However, a slight turn in market sentiment such as a simmering down of protests or a commencement of some form of communication between the administration and protesters will be a significant positive turn for the market. In the long-term, Hong Kong will return to see a rebound in tourist and business arrivals, and it has the attractions as well as transport linkages recently in place providing a faster transport connectivity to China (high speed rail to Guangzhou and Shenzhen and Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai bridge).

Investment thesis conclusion

For an investment into HSH, the approach of the family and its majority control of the company have their (mostly) advantages as well as disadvantages for investors.

HSH is very well run, and as the family is a majority shareholder, there is a comfort of long-term value creation for the business which is in alignment with investors. As described, the family takes a very long-term (one could say multi-generational) approach to holding and nurturing its property assets. The group holds prime hotel and real estate assets in excellent locations in their respective cities and are amongst the finest in the world, which in the long-term will retain and grow their value. The balance sheet is well-managed and debt to asset levels (12.18%) are conservative.

At the same time, the approach of holding very long-term and nurturing the properties also means that it is highly unlikely there will be any realisation of asset value via a sale of any of the hotel properties, which trade at a massive discount to book value. Neither can one expect that the family would seek to privatise the company even when it is significantly undervalued - it is one of the oldest listed companies in Hong Kong. Dividends at 2.62% are decent but not especially high.

Essentially, for an investor investing into the company, the potential for very significant, outsized upside comes from buying into the stock at a highly depressed valuation, which is massively below book value at present, with the current Hong Kong market downturn and continuing protests.

The low valuation entry point provides the benefit of long-term downside protection due to the quality, tangible prime real estate assets, and solid stewardship of the company, and also selling when the market situation normalises in the long-term and the market assigns a more typical valuation multiple to it. Think 0.5x price to market adjusted book, which would translate to a more than 71.8% upside price target excluding dividends.

The stock will likely always trade at a discount to book value, due to the company being controlled by a single shareholder, lack of realisation of the hotel asset value via sale, and relative stock illiquidity. However, in a return to a long-term normalised operating environment, I view a 0.5x price to market adjusted book as being a conservative fair value.

Furthermore, in the long-term, as new Peninsulas become operational (London, Istanbul, Yangon), one can expect the company to grow its net asset value and revenue, providing further upside potential to valuation targets. The long-term price upside is to come from i) a recovery in the operating environment and market sentiment in Hong Kong; ii) a continuation in the long-term growth in net assets of HSH; and iii) the stock price reflecting a rerating in valuation (price to book) multiples and the continued net asset growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HKSHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.