Buy The Alteryx Dip

The current dip of Alteryx to ~$110 per share provides an opportunity for long-term growth investors to enter, although value investors should look elsewhere.

AYX management is continuing to support through strong investment in sales and marketing which will limit profitability in Q3 2019.

Introduction

For our Global Technology Growth Star investment strategy, we are back in the US this time to look at the data analytics company Alteryx (AYX). Alteryx is a data analytics tool provider that is providing the pick-axes for the big data boom. After several years of strong gains Alteryx’s stock price has joined the momentum sell-off of September 2019 falling by more than 25%. But how much is AYX worth? Is the high revenue growth and recent profit inflection point a strong sign of things to come, or just a head fake? Has a buy price been reached?

What do they do?

Alteryx’s business is providing data analytics tools via a variety of methods. The world is producing ever more data in a variety of formats and sources, but combining that data is nothing like the movies or your favorite version of CSI. Data analysis often involves up to a dozen hours working with a spreadsheet to prepare the data ready for processing. AYX’s workbench combines 250+ tools that simplifies the whole process to give the option of code-free drag and drop data analysis. However, if you are more technical, Alteryx’s platform is also flexible enough to allow code from R, Python, Apache Spark & Hadoop to provide as much power as you need.

Test 1: Strong growth for years

Alteryx has one of those multi-year revenue growth curves that investors love. Revenue growth has averaged a compound rate at better than 68% p.a. since 2015. Whether growth is accelerating or declining is not yet clear with 2018 achieving 92% growth over 2017. That’s a big jump over the still impressive 53% growth in 2017. Company forecasts at the end of Q2 for the full year 2019 are for 46-48% p.a. growth. This seems in line with trend performance, but based on historical performance it is quite possible it may yet be beaten.

Source: Alteryx Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth is from both new and existing customers.

Alteryx’s revenue growth is from a combination of new and existing clients. This combination is an excellent sign as it shows that existing clients are using the product in more areas of their business, yet there are still many more companies finding their way to Alteryx's data preparation tools.

Customer Growth

Source: Alteryx Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

Stock Price Growth – Also Exceptional

Data by YCharts

Test 2: Growing profit

Alteryx is relatively new to profits having reached the profit inflection point just in the last 4 quarters. There is some seasonality with 4th quarters being particularly strong from a revenue and net profit perspective, so some pull-back in Q1 and Q2 is quite typical.

Source: Caterer Goodman from Alteryx filing data.

No, profit wasn't a once-off event.

If you are a suspicious investor (and all investors should be), you'll want to understand whether the bounce to profit in 2018 is a one-off aberration or part of a wider trend. The good news is that there is nothing exceptional like a business unit sale or change in cost/revenue recognition that created the bounce. Further if you re-work the profit/loss numbers as a percentage of revenue, you can see a clear trend at work.

Source: Caterer Goodman Partners from Alteryx filing data.

What's a reasonable margin to expect in the medium term?

A common feature of successful software firms is strong scalability. Essentially, costs grow quite slowly with size, which means that once revenue passes the cost threshold, net profit and the associated margin expands quickly. We believe Alteryx has just crossed this threshold and provided cost containment isn't abandoned, it should be able to achieve its forecasts in the following table at some point in the next few years.

Image: Alteryx Q2 2019 Investor Presentation

2019 Forecast: Increased spending on investment.

It is notable that the operating margin forecasts for 2019 are 1% instead of 19% for 2018 due to a forecast spending increase, particularly focussed on sales and marketing expenses, but also increases in R&D and also G&A outgoings. Investors should take this forecast seriously because spending is mostly under the control of management. It will be interesting to see how this increased sales and marketing spend impacts on revenue growth.

Test 3: Sustainable competitive advantage

Several players in data analytics.

Alteryx competes with several players in what is variously called data analytics, data visualization or business intelligence (BI).

Who is the competition?

Alteryx's main competitors in data analytics include Looker (a recent Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) purchase) and Tableau (now part of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)). It is important to note that competitors aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. Analysts often use more than one tool and Alteryx itself estimates that the average analytical process uses 4-7 tools. A quick summary of a couple of these closer competitors is as follows.

Looker's strength: Real-time analytics

Looker has a strength in real-time data analysis but suffers from a proprietary language (LookML) that steepens the learning curve for new users. Being integrated into Google’s platform will give it great access to Google’s customer base and a direct feed into Google’s cloud platform data feeds.

Tableau screenshot

Source: Softpedia.com

Tableau's strength: Data visualization

Tableau’s - Helping people understand their data visually with beautiful dashboards. Alteryx lists Tableau as a partner on its website and sees their strengths as complementary. Other Data Visualization tools include Infogram, ChartBlocks, Datawrapper, Plotly, Visual.ly

Alteryx's Strength: Blending and Preparing Data

Alteryx – The strength of the platform is that it's easy to use to discover, prep, blend, enrich, and analyze data from various sources. This can integrate nicely with other services, like the data visualization of Tableau. Alteryx also lists Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon AWS (NASDAQ:AMZN) as partners with integrations with SQL server, Microsoft Power BI and Redshift amongst others. The weakness of AYX that is mentioned online is pricing. For smaller businesses it can be prohibitive at $5,000+ per year, minimum. The medium and large business space is clearly a focus for AYX.

Alteryx Screenshot

Source: Softpedia.com

Alteryx is strong in the data blend preparation space, for now.

There is a niche for an independent data preparation/blending tool that sits in the middle and links to cloud providers and their tools on one end, and visualization tools on the other. The world is drowning in data, but that doesn't mean it all comfortably works together, so Alteryx provides the links. We believe that the above-average sales growth AYX has seen so far, shows that it is providing a quality easy to use solution and solving a problem for those who find existing tools too hard to use without training.

Alteryx is a leader, but the race isn't finished.

To use a baseball analogy, we are still in an early innings (say the 3rd?) of the big data industry expansion with much left to play for. The cloud, Internet of Things, industrial data collection and AI are all strong trends producing data. Alteryx is in a good position now but it remains a smaller although growing player, with Google, Salesforce, AWS and Microsoft amongst others are devoting significant resources to BI and data analytics. Alteryx may yet be bought by Microsoft, AWS or even IBM (NYSE:IBM). From where we sit, AYX seems to be in the lead in their niche and growing rapidly, but much can still change over the coming years.

Test 4: Is the TAM big enough?

The total addressable market for Alteryx is growing every year although growth has slowed to 11.7% in 2018, down from 15.3% growth in 2017. The growth of Alteryx at around 50%+ p.a. then is a clear sign that it is taking market share from others.

Exceptional growth supports the thesis above that AYX's product and solution is easier to use than other competing products and is attractive to data analysts (as opposed to trained statistical data scientists). Still with $375 M projected in sales in 2019 Alteryx has slightly more than 1% of the business intelligence market based on this estimate. There is still plenty of upside.

The market is $60 billion if you include spreadsheet processing.

Another way of looking at the potential market size is the time wasted in humble excel spreadsheets, processing data by hand. This time and investment isn't captured by business intelligence market estimates, but it is an opportunity and a problem to be solved nonetheless. According to IDC, 6 billion hours are spent in spreadsheets annually. This amounts to estimates of some $60 billion in wasted time doing repetitive manual spreadsheet data processing work. Replacing this wasted work is also part of Alteryx's goal which does separate it from other companies focussed more on data science specialists.

Test 5: Management philosophy

Capital Management

At the end of Q2 2019 Alteryx had $332 M in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet which is more than sufficient for the next few years given current cash flow trends. Despite this Alteryx raised, net of offering costs $781 M USD from a private offering of two convertible notes in early August 2019. The details are here on Alteryx's website but a summary is as follows:

Alteryx Debt Offerings Amount Coupon Convertible Price 1 Aug 2024 Convertible Note $400 M USD 0.5% $189.36 1 Aug 2026 Convertible Note $400 M USD 1.0% $189.36

Source: Alteryx

Support from institutions for investment in growth

The debt offering shows a couple of things. That there is strong support amongst institutions for Alteryx given the offering size was increased by $50 M per note from an initial $350 M and the coupon rate is low for a company with a limited history of profits. It also shows that Alteryx management is fully committed to a brisk rate of growth through both investment in organic growth and M&A. Speaking of M&A...

Alteryx buys Feature Labs

On October 4, Alteryx announced the purchase of Feature Labs, a startup from MIT's Computer Science and AI Lab. According to the press release, Feature Labs "developed an innovative set of algorithms to optimize the manual, time-consuming and error-prone process required to build machine learning models."

Buying technology and talent, but not customers

This fits a pattern of buying small technology companies that have features that can be added into and extending Alteryx's feature offering. Alteryx has completed 5 acquisitions and only Alteryx ANZ (a master distributor of Alteryx in Sydney) could be called a purchase of a customer base. Acquired companies tend to be privately owned, small and usually early stage but with attractive technology.

Acquisitions to date:

Feature Labs ML suggested data models Boston MA October 2019 Clear Story Data Data profiling and auto inference Menlo Park CA April 2019 Alteryx ANZ Australasia Master Distributor Sydney AUS February 2018 Semanta Collaborative Data Analytics Czech June 2017* Y-Hat Self-service data science tools Brooklyn NY June 2017

Data Source: Alteryx Press Releases *Date announced.

Customer focus: Large companies with few data scientists

Looking through the haze of data points such as public statements and M&A actions it is clear that Alteryx has a focus on companies it calls the Global 2,000 companies. It does not have a pricing strategy for small businesses. This helps keep prices from sliding and helps sales and R&D teams focus, but does run the risk of competitors building market share in the easy-to-use end for small businesses.

The second part of the vision is to build an easy-to-use tool that average business analysts can use without a background in coding and/or advanced statistics. Yet powerful enough that data scientists won't feel constrained. Where acquisitions make sense and help buttress this vision, they are made.

Test 6: Valuation

Revenue multiple or forecast earnings?

Alteryx is a tricky company to value. It is clearly growing very fast in a fascinating sector and has proven that it can make money, when it tries. However, the current historical level of profit doesn't represent the earnings power of the future. However, we aren't a fan of using revenue multiples to value companies on a relative to similar company basis. We believe such a methodology is self-reinforcing and helps blow speculative bubbles whilst also distracting attention from a question of profits and profitability.

How much could Alteryx earn in 2022?

We think given the current trajectory and management's focus on increasing growth that a fair assumption is that AYX can continue growing at 50% this year and 2020/2021 and slow to 40% growth in 2022. If we assume that aggressive investment in growth starts to fall in late 2020 as international office hiring starts to slow, then based on trends an operating margin of 30% should be very achievable. It would still be below the margin goal of 40%.

Based on these assumptions then Alteryx in 2022 could produce earnings of $359 M on revenue of $1.2 B. Based on a current market capitalization of around $6.75 B that would be 18.7 times earnings. Still, that's 4 years in the future and much can happen between now and then.

Do you believe in growth?

The question then becomes one of belief. If you believe, as we do, that AYX can continue strong growth for at least 3.5 more years, then the current sell-off is a good entry point. If not, then Alteryx is too expensive for you. We do recall however, waiting on the sidelines for many years until Amazon became definitively cheap. We missed out on years of gains before finally leaping at $400 per share. Alteryx too has always been expensive but we think a $6 B big data company could yet become a $12 B or even $20 B company since the market is big and growing fast.

A takeover target in a consolidating industry?

Alteryx could also be a takeover target itself, as Salesforce buying Tableau for $15 B and Google buying Looker demonstrates. But this competition also shows that the path to massive success isn't completely clear with so many giants playing the field. Risks do exist and for most investors Alteryx is still too expensive at around 18 times forecast revenue for this year.

Bottom line

Alteryx's valuation tests your bravery but the growth trajectory is clear in an exciting sector. If you are a patient investor an entry point at ~$110 after the recent sell-off could be a very rewarding investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We have holdings in AYX and Google.