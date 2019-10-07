International Seaways: The Winning Continues

This morning, INSW announced the sale of their LNG joint-venture for $123M in cash. I had previously valued this venture at $100M, making this a huge win for our investment.

Company Overview

International Seaways (INSW) is a crude and product tanker shipping company, which was formed in late-2016 as a spinoff from Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG). They have a fleet of 40 vessels along with ownership interests in two joint-ventures- one focused on FSOs with Euronav (EURN) and the other focused on LNG carriers with long-term contracts.

INSW has historically traded at much cheaper valuations than its peers due to a dearth of coverage and the overhang from legacy private equity investors. I believe both of these major investors (Blue Mountain & Paulson) have now exited (Blue Mountain filings confirm exit and the most recent Paulson filing shows a drawdown), which both explains the significant weakness YTD. See below for a clear view of this difference:

I’ve followed this company closely since their spin-off from Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) and have round-trip traded this name for significant profits twice, both in 2017 and again in 2018. I am currently on my third ownership round, starting in March 2019, adding in mid-July, and again in late-September. Amazingly, I was able to buy shares on 25 September at just $17.84. I'm not sure what the market was thinking (it's already up 16% in less than 2 weeks), but I’m always glad to take advantage of these types of opportunities!

INSW has approximately 29.2M shares outstanding for a market cap of about $605M. The rest of this review will cover the current tanker markets and the specifics of their recent joint-venture sale.

Surging Tanker Rates: INSW Poised to Benefit

Crude tanker rates have been surging the past few weeks, initially due to IMO 2020 preparations and related VLCC drydocks to install scrubbers, but recently rates have been further super charged as a result of US sanctions on COSCO Shipping, which has further exacerbated the supply shortage. VLCC rates have recently surged past $100k/day with at least one voyage chartered at $12M. These are among the strongest rates seen in the past decade and the last time the market turned up this strong was in late-2014, which led to a 2.5 year bullish run.

The latest chart from our Analytics Platform highlights rates hitting the strongest levels in over 3 years, albeit following the same seasonal lifts we saw in both late-2016 and late-2018. In late-2017, the market was clearly oversupplied and rates moved far less on seasonality.

Crude or Product Moving Higher?

Right now the primary movements have been in crude tanker rates, but product tankers typically follow similar patterns of strength, and we saw a huge spike in product tanker rates in the latest weekly Clarkson’s report.

I just posted a recent Podcast including an interview with Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers (STNG), in which he discusses the markets and the outstanding prospects running into IMO 2020. I like the product tanker sector as well, but our top two picks today both have direct crude tanker market exposure and also have more attractive valuations, both in terms of price to net-asset-value (“NAV”) and projected EV/EBITDA. Furthermore, with the crude tanker rates already running strong and fast, both Q3-19 results and expected Q4-19 guidance should be stronger, potentially leading to trading gains in the coming weeks.

INSW Managed to Near-Perfection

Although INSW stock has heavily underperformed in 2019, this isn’t the fault of INSW’s management, but rather due to heavy selling pressure from legacy investors who had entered the position as part of a debt restructuring at OSG way back in 2013-2014. Both of these funds were hitting the end of their investment horizon and also weren’t necessary interested or intune with shipping market developments. Management actually has done a fantastic job renewing their fleet and they added nine new vessels near all-time lows.

My only criticism of management, and I think it’s an issue that is being addressed, especially considering our recent meetings and discussions with management, is that they have been slow to refinance their legacy debt and they also haven’t repurchased shares (yet) despite trading at baffling discounts to NAV. They can do a little better going forward, which will both strengthen long-term valuations while driving a good trade for us.

Joint Venture Sale: $123M vs. Our Value of $100M

I've covered INSW since their spin-off and it has been a super profitable position due to a lack of market coverage on the name. Part of this lacking coverage includes analysts not previously giving the firm credit for its joint-ventures. INSW themselves recently held the book value at $116M (reference slide 12 from their Q2-19 presentation), but in our private models, I had previously estimated the LNG JV as worth closer to $100M (see recent public notes below also):

Source: J Mintzmyer, Seeking Alpha Report, 21 February 2019

This sale represents nearly $0.80/sh more for NAV than I had previously estimated and it's worth noting that I currently estimate NAV around $28/sh before any of the cash flows for Q3-19 or Q4-19 (i.e. YE19 pro forma NAV likely well into the $30s). More importantly, this sale gives INSW more than $4/sh in direct cash, which they can utilize to speed up their debt refinancing and hopefully also to repurchase more shares.

Removing the joint-venture from their books also simplifies their reporting and allows INSW to be more directly compared to peers like DHT Holdings (DHT) and Frontline (FRO). As of Friday's closing prices, I estimate INSW trades at about 75% of NAV versus 121% for DHT and 194% for FRO. Keep in mind all of these values are prior to Q3-19 or Q4-19 cash flows, which are expected to be enormous for all firms involved.

If INSW traded at DHT's valuation range, INSW would likely be around $33/sh. If INSW traded like FRO, we could be seeing the $50s. My personal 'fair value estimate' is much more conservative, at $30.00, which is a recent increase from my previous estimate of $25.00.

Conclusion: INSW Roaring Ahead, $30/sh Estimate

I believe this recent news is very attractive for INSW and will allow them to finally start to trade towards peer comp valuations. I've recently increased my 'fair value estimate' from $25.00 to $30.00 as the result of surging tanker strength and this recent joint-venture monetization. My $30/sh estimate is in the general range of where I expect current NAV as of October 2019.

I am also looking forward to strong Q3-19 earnings and even stronger Q4-19 market rate guidance.

