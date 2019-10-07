PepsiCo Is Offering An Almost 10-Year Low Dividend Yield After Its 33% Rally

In my previous article on PepsiCo (PEP), I recommended purchasing the stock for its attractive expected returns. PepsiCo has rallied 33% since it bottomed at the end of last year and is now trading at an all-time high. While it is an exceptional stock, its growth trajectory has been fairly predictable and hence its almost breathless rally in less than 10 months is unusually steep for this stock. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock remains attractive.

Business overview

PepsiCo is facing some headwinds in its flagship business. As consumers have become more health-conscious, the consumption per capita of carbonated drinks has fallen to its lowest level since 1985. In addition, some U.S. states and some countries have imposed heavy taxes on sweet beverages in order to reduce their budget deficits while other states consider enforcing warnings on the advertisements of sweet beverages. All these headwinds are likely to continue weighing on the growth prospects of the beverage segment of PepsiCo, which lags the growth rate of snacks.

On the other hand, it is critical to note that PepsiCo has pronouncedly reduced its dependence on its flagship products. The Pepsi-Cola trademark currently generates only 12% of the total revenues of the company. The company also takes advantage of the inelastic demand for these products and raises its prices faster than the rate of the consumption decline. The use of price hikes to offset the declining sales volumes has also been witnessed in the tobacco industry, where Altria (MO) has achieved an enviably consistent growth record despite the continuing decline in the percent of smokers.

Despite the above challenges, PepsiCo has been growing its earnings per share at a significant pace, primarily thanks to its Frito-Lay North America segment. This segment has grown its revenue 5% this year and has ample room to keep growing for several years. That’s why management has repeatedly stated that its primary focus is on this segment. To this end, PepsiCo recently announced its first-ever cash-back loyalty program, which will reward the consumers who will purchase a beverage and a Frito-Lay snack together.

In the last six years, PepsiCo has grown its organic revenues by 3.8% per year on average and has enhanced its operating margin by 1.6% per year. As the company has also repurchased its shares at a 2% average annual rate and has implemented some acquisitions, it has managed to grow its core currency-adjusted earnings per share at a 9% average annual rate over this period. This is an exceptional achievement, particularly given the relatively mature character of the company and the current phase of the economic cycle.

Growth prospects

As mentioned above, the primary growth driver of PepsiCo is Frito-Lay North America. In addition, the company pursues growth in emerging markets, which are characterized by higher growth potential than developed markets. PepsiCo recently agreed to acquire South Africa’s Pioneer Food Group for $1.7 billion in the most expensive deal outside the U.S. in the history of the company. Thanks to this acquisition, PepsiCo expects to enhance its already strong growth in sub-Saharan Africa by boosting its manufacturing and distribution capabilities in the area.

PepsiCo has provided promising long-term guidance. Its management expects to continue growing organic revenues by 4%-6% per year on average. Moreover, the company expects to enhance its operating margin by 20-30 basis points per year and thus grow its earnings per share at a high-single digit annual rate. Such a growth rate should satisfy even the most demanding investors.

Source: Investor Presentation

Dividend - valuation

PepsiCo is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. This exceptional dividend growth streak is a testament to the strength of the brands of the company and its exemplary execution.

Many investors were disappointed by the 3% dividend hike that management announced this year. The hike was indeed much lower than the 8% average annual dividend growth rate of the company over the last decade. However, it is important to note that the lackluster hike resulted primarily from the high restructuring costs incurred this year.

Thanks to the strength of its brands, PepsiCo needs to spend minimal amounts on capital expenses. As a result, it enjoys excessive free cash flows. To provide a perspective, the free cash flows of the beverage giant have averaged about 70% of its operating cash flows in the last decade. Thanks to its excessive free cash flows and its reasonable 69% payout ratio, PepsiCo is likely to accelerate dividend growth from next year, in tandem with its earnings-per-share growth.

On the other hand, income-oriented investors should note that the impressive rally of the stock this year has taken its toll on the dividend yield. More precisely, PepsiCo is currently offering an almost 10-year low dividend yield of 2.7%.

Data by YCharts

The above chart shows that the dividend yield of the stock has remained within a narrow range in the last decade, between 2.5% and 3.4%. The current dividend yield is much closer to the bottom of the normal range and hence it signals that the stock may be somewhat overvalued right now.

Indeed, the stock is now trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.5, which is much higher than the average P/E ratio of the stock over the last decade (18.9). The rich valuation of PepsiCo has mostly resulted from the recent cuts of interest rates by the Fed and its dovish outlook. Lower interest rates render the dividends of dividend aristocrats more attractive and thus boost their stock prices. Investors should realize the primary reason behind the steep rally of PepsiCo and keep in mind that the stock will have significant downside risk whenever interest rates begin to rise again. While no-one knows when that will happen, investors should keep this risk factor in mind.

Resilience to recessions

Thanks to the strength of its brands, PepsiCo has proved markedly resilient to recessions. In the Great Recession, when most companies saw their earnings collapse, the earnings per share of PepsiCo dipped only 4%, from $3.34 in 2007 to $3.21 in 2008. Whenever the next recession shows up, PepsiCo will prove resilient once again, as consumers do not curtail their consumption of the products of the beverage giant even under the most adverse economic conditions. Consequently, whenever the next economic downturn shows up, the stock of PepsiCo will have limited downside risk, merely due to a compression of its P/E ratio.

The bottom line

PepsiCo is an exceptional company, with above-average earnings growth in the dividend aristocrat universe. I recommended purchasing the stock early this year thanks to its attractive expected returns. However, the stock has enjoyed an almost breathless rally this year and thus it has become somewhat overvalued, mostly due to lower interest rates. Therefore, while the positive stock price momentum is likely to remain in place in the short run, investors with a long-term investing horizon should probably wait for a better entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.