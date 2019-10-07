More Bad News From The Architectural Billings Index

The Architectural Billings Index ("ABI") is a diffusion index that tracks growth in billings for design work at architectural firms from month to month across the United States. It is computed from survey responses from thousands of architectural firms throughout the U.S. who are asked to report if billings went up or down compared to the prior month. A value above 50 shows growth in billings, while any value beneath 50 indicates shrinkage. Any growth or contraction in billings will naturally lead to corresponding construction spending or lack thereof, as the buildings designed by architects will eventually result in the hiring of contractors, breaking ground, and buying materials. All that economic activity in the construction sector has natural implications for the economy in general, and the ABI reliably predicted the last two recessions with approximately eleven months of lead time. The survey also measures the growth in value of design contracts (which precedes billing) and inquiries into new work (which precedes design contracts), both of which are less sure than billings but are nonetheless indicative of the overall economic climate. For more detail on the design and inputs of the index, along with a thorough explanation of it's strengths, limitations, and predictive power, please read this article where I introduced the ABI to the SeekingAlpha community. Feel free to visit my page to read the other updates I have written as well. Today I am going to give updates on what the ABI revealed this last month.

August 2019

In March of this year, the ABI flashed negative for the first time in a long time, 18 months to be exact. The reading was 47.8. The next two months showed meager growth, but growth nonetheless with readings of 50.5 and 50.2 for April and May, respectively. Then it went negative again in June, but just barely at 49.1. A tiny rebound up to 50.1 occurred in July, and the most recent read for August saw things plummet down all the way to 47.2. Now, any dip in any give month is no cause for concern, especially if it isn't deep. But when several negative reads in a relatively short time span pop up, and when the index starts reaching lower and lower, the cause for concern increases. Here are the charts:

*Data from aia.org

Inquiries into new work is the first step in the process towards getting something ultimately built. Then a design contract is drawn up, then billing begins. As can be seen in the chart above, it is rare for all three indicators to move in the same direction in the same month for several month in a row. But since April of this year, things have been almost exclusively down trending. Most concerning to me in the constant sequential drop of the design contracts. Design contracts lead billings, so if those contracts aren't being drawn up, the decrease in billings is still yet to occur, which doesn't portend well for coming months.

One of my favorite features of this survey is that various firms are asked to remark specifically on business conditions in their region. This gives us a real boots on the ground perspective. Here is what folks across the nation had to say about August:

*From aia.org

Interpret these remarks how you will, but the added color is useful especially on a regional basis.

Conclusion

Recession fears are coming to dominate headlines. Are all these just more bricks building the wall of worry the stock market allegedly climbs? Or are there real cracks in the foundation? However you might answer those questions personally, my work tracking the ABI has helped my position my portfolio in advantageous ways since it first flashed negative in March. I have moved more and more to cash, and that protection has allowed me to handily beat the S&P over the prior twelve months. In addition, with this most recent read, I have elected to buy a call option expiring in May of next year with a $30 strike price on the ProShares Short S&P 500 ETF (SH). While I am not going to try and time the market and I continue to buy securities that offer compelling value, I will nonetheless take risk mitigating steps to protect my portfolio. Call options are an inexpensive, risk-less way to hedge. Given the climate surrounding trade and the like coupled with the ABI, risk mitigation is paramount for those looking for alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.