50 Worst-Performing Small Cap Stocks In Q3

An overview of these sagging stocks can provide some insight into the trades that did not work for investors over the past three months.

This article details the 50 stocks in the S&P Small Cap 600 that had the worst performance in the third quarter.

After highlighting the 50 worst performing large cap and mid-cap stocks in a pair of articles, this piece details the 50 worst performing small cap stocks. For this article, I use the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (IJR), which I structurally prefer over the more oft cited Russell 2000 (IWM). Below is a list of these 50 laggards, sorted by largest loss, with some key summary statistics:

Below are a few observations from this list:

Small cap stocks posted modestly negative returns in the third quarter, trailing the large cap index by roughly 2%. In a quarter with a rise in volatility, it is unsurprising that the 50 worst performing small-cap stocks (down about one-third), lagged the 50 worst performing mid-cap stocks (down about one-quarter), and the the 50 worst performing large-cap stocks (down about 18%).

Energy stocks were most likely to be the laggards in the large cap and mid-cap space, but in the small-cap space they shared that distinction with healthcare and consumer discretionary stocks. Each sector featured 10 companies on the laggards list. On a market capitalization basis, consumer discretionary represented 27% of the laggards list versus its 14% weight in the small-cap index and was headlined by underperforming retail stocks. Healthcare represented 25% of the laggards list versus its 12% weight in the small-cap index headlined by underperforming biotech stocks. Energy was nearly 5x more represented (15.3% weight in laggards index versus 3.6% weight in index). Some market participants have decried that having a view on oil and gas prices matters less to performance given declining index weights of energy stocks, but picking the wrong names hurt performance across the capitalization spectrum in 3Q.

As we saw in the large cap sector, no Utilities or REITs were on the laggards list in the small-cap sectors. These rate sensitive sectors benefited from the notable interest rate rally on the quarter and continue to be a successful form of defensive posturing.

The median market capitalization of the small-cap index is $1.8B, but the median market capitalization of this laggards list was just $569M. Smaller stocks underperformed amidst market volatility in 3Q, and even within the small cap sectors, smaller firms tended to be over-represented amongst the worst performing stocks.

In The Updated Chart All Dividend Investors Must See, I illustrated that non-dividend payers have generated lower absolute returns with higher variability over time. In the third quarter, 40 of the 50 small cap stocks on the laggards list do not pay a dividend. I would suspect that these small cap companies in large part do not have the financial wherewithal to pay a dividend or are focused on their potential growth prospects at the expense of returning a portion of operating cashflow to shareholders. I still believe that a dividend can be an effective screening method for financial stability, and that appears to show in this data on quarterly laggards.

Within small-caps, I have tended to lean towards low volatility (XSLV) and dividend growth (SMDV) with both strategies posting positive total returns that outperformed the broad small-cap index on the quarter. I have also leaned opportunistically into value (VBR), which modestly underperformed in 3Q, shedding around 1%. I hope this quick overview of lagging performers in 3rd quarter is valuable to Seeking Alpha readers as you put recent market changes into broader context. Some readers may also use this as a screen for potential opportunities in companies that have sold off sharply over the past three months.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,XSLV,SMDV,VBR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.