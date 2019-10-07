CenturyLink: The Major Opportunity

A couple of weeks ago, I detailed how the financial situation was improving for communication services company CenturyLink (CTL) as the name continued to reduce its debt pile. After taking on a large amount of debt to finance a major acquisition, management is working to significantly reduce its leverage over time. As global interest rates continue to come down, that presents a major opportunity for the company to meaningfully reduce its interest costs.

With some increasing worries over a slowing US economy along with central banks around the globe continuing to provide easy money, interest rates have come down since I first looked at CenturyLink back in August. In the charts below, you can see how the 10-Year Treasury yield (first chart) is trying to dip under 1.50%, while the one-month LIBOR rate chart (on a one-week delay) showed that rate trying to break the 2.00% level, which it actually dropped below last week.

(Source: cnbc.com, seen here)

(Source: St. Louis Fed page, seen here)

The company has already started bringing down its debt pile, from over $37.7 billion at the end of 2017 to $34.8 billion at the end of Q2 2019. If you were to assume that the company's average interest rate remains unchanged, just for a mathematical exercise, obviously lowering your debt pile will lower your interest expense. As I detailed in my previous article, interest expense on the GAAP income statement was $518 million in the June 2019 quarter, down from its $557 million high in Q3 2018.

It will likely be another month until we get the fully updated picture on the balance sheet, which will show the numerous debt moves that happened in Q3 2019 as I've previously detailed. In the graphic below, you can see where things stood at the end of June for reference purposes. The key number I want to point out here is the interest rates on these debts.

(Source: Q2 10-Q filing, seen here)

The term loans with the 275 basis point spread had an interest rate of 5.152% at the end of Q2, while the one with the 225 bps spread was 4.652%. As the above graphic showed, however, the company had a lot of debts where rates were much higher than that, with a fair amount in the 7% to 9% range. That's a high rate to pay when a 10-Year Treasury doesn't go for too much more than 1.50% in today's market.

If we go back a couple of weeks, CenturyLink issued $1 billion in notes for its Level 3 Financing subsidiary. These were 8-year notes that priced with an annual coupon rate of 4.625%. If we go back to the close of the day prior to the one where the notes priced, the 10-Year Treasury yield has come down about 20 basis points while the one-month LIBOR rate is down about 5 bps.

In theory, CenturyLink could potentially issue more debt at or below a 4.50% rate on a comparable maturity security now, or perhaps even lower if there is strong demand for a corporate debt yielding about 300 bps above treasuries. If I were running the company, I would look to any debts I could pay back at or close to par currently and issue new notes that would contain much lower rates and perhaps have maturities pushed out further in the future if possible.

Current interest rates coming down by a few basis points here and there may not seem like much, but the numbers can really add up if you are able to refinance several billion worth of debt. To show what the current situation looks like, I put together the following table to show what the company's theoretical average interest rate is per quarter.

(Data sourced from 10-Q/K filings, seen here. Dollar values are in millions, and average % is annualized from quarterly interest expense divided by average quarterly debt level.)

Using the Q2 2019 average debt level of more than $35.1 billion, if the company could get that theoretical average rate down to the 5.70% seen in Q1 2018, it would save about $70 million per year in interest expenses. LIBOR rates coming down are already going to help the situation, but when you can issue debt at 4.625% and repay notes back with coupon rates well above that, getting down 20 basis points isn't that hard to do.

Management has guided to GAAP interest expenses of $2.1 billion for the full year in 2019. The debt level is coming down, and further repayments are likely as free cash flow remains a few billion above dividend payments, and management is still above its long term leverage target. With interest rates continuing to be low, more refinancing could easily lower the average the company is paying, and I could see a bull case where interest expenses dip to perhaps $1.90 billion next year, or even lower if global rates fall much more.

A $200 million reduction might not seem like much for a company projected to do more than $21.6 billion in revenues, but that could easily be 10-15 cents per share in earnings for a name only projected to do about $1.37 in adjusted EPS. A lot of that savings goes directly to the bottom line, which also helps cash flow, then allowing for either more investments in the business or further reducing the debt pile and lowering interests costs even more.

In the end, CenturyLink is in good position to take advantage of the fall in global interest rates. Not only does the company pay less for its variable rate notes, but it can refinance existing debts and save tens of millions each time. With Treasury and LIBOR rates continuing to decline, management's continued focus on the balance sheet will likely result in major interest savings in 2020, helping profitability and cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

