Alphabet: To Protect And Grow Your Capital

Investment Thesis

Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG) continues to work tremendously hard to diversify its operations away from its just search towards YouTube operations.

Furthermore, while Alphabet's top line continues to increase at a steady pace of close to 20% year over year, at the same time investors are not being asked to pay too much for this highly cash-flow-generating asset.

As the market becomes increasingly shaky, savvy investors will start to move away from high-flying growth stocks which are focused on ‘selling the dream’ to investors, towards companies with leading market positions, which are backed by strong balance sheets.

Consequently, I contend that Alphabet makes for a superb investment.

Growth: The Details Matter

The past 5 years have been met with immense technological disruption. Amidst this innovation, we have seen plentiful evidence from cloud and SaaS companies delivering strong revenue growth rates on the back of land-grab 'visions'.

These high growth companies have doubled down and emphasized their strong narratives to distract investors' focus away from their close-to-break-even profit lines.

This is certainly not the case with Alphabet. Alphabet's revenues consistently hit 20% growth rates, with GAAP operating margins which oscillate around mid-20%s. Now, why to highlight GAAP operating margins? Because GAAP operating margins take into account these companies' substantial stock-based compensation.

Moreover, for a considerable period of time, investors have been only too happy to turn a blind eye on these pesky costs which weigh down corporate profits. And companies also play their role, highlighting to investors their strong and consistent cash flows from operations. But this game, designed to keep Wall Street ticking along works well until it doesn't!

Next Wave Of Growth?

For Alphabet, even though mobile search remains highly profitable, Alphabet's management has never been one to rest on their laurels.

Moreover, it is highly likely that the next era of growth will come from YouTube. Admittedly, YouTube has so far struggled to turn a profit. However, I believe that it is only a matter of time before this management team has a breakthrough and YouTube becomes highly profitable - we can be very sure of that.

Also, let's remember that as of Q2 2019, this is the second consecutive quarter where YouTube was the second largest contributor to revenue growth. Will it still be the second-largest contributor in Q3 2019? Alphabet releases earnings on the 28th of October.

Common sense dictates that Alphabet, with its long track record of being an astute capital allocator, will be wise enough to know at which point to stop 'investing for growth'

Meanwhile, Alphabet carries approximately $115 billion of net cash, affording Alphabet plenty of maneuverability. To be fair, it should be noted that shareholders have been fairly dissatisfied with Alphabet's capital allocation strategy of keeping too much cash on its balance sheet. But is that such a problem? Many companies have squandered their capital through unwise acquisitions. I cannot foresee a situation where that capital will continue to build indefinitely.

Valuation - The Most Important Characteristic

For a prolonged period of time, investors obsess over the minutiae of movement in the share price, but over time these small movements closely reflect intrinsic value.

Source: Author's calculations

As the table above reminds us, many tech juggernauts have seen their valuation stop for breath. Asides from Microsoft (MSFT), the rest of the peer group in the table have seen their multiples compress.

Further, even though many analysts tend to group FAANG+M stocks as one group, I strongly declare that any generalization in the stock market often leads investors down perilous avenues, which are met with the infringement of the Sage’s number one investment rule (don’t lose capital).

Alphabet is not like the rest. Alphabet continues to grow at enviable growth rates while generating strong cash flows along the way - yet it remains amongst the cheapest in its peer group. I do not believe it will remain this cheaply priced for too long.

The Bottom Line

Charlie Munger reminds us that investing is not complex but complicated. Great investing is about being extremely selective when deploying one's capital and seeking out undervalued opportunities.

The most important facet of any investment is capital preservation. After that critical attribute is addressed, investors can let the upside take care of itself.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.