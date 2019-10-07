HP Inc.: True Diamond In The Rough Yielding 4.2%

The company is boosting both its dividend and share buybacks in FY20. Its forward dividend yield is 4.2%.

This announcement follows the retirement of CEO Dion Weisler, to be replaced by president Enrique Lores.

Shares of HP have shed more than 15% after the company announced a massive restructuring that will lay off 16% of the company's workforce.

It hasn't been an easy year for HP Inc. (HPQ). Though the company's PC division has produced solid revenue growth, its higher-margin printing business (which contributes two-thirds of its profit, while generating only one-third of HP's revenue) has seen secular declines, as HP struggles with both genuine competition and counterfeit manufacturers for its cash-cow printing supplies business. In August, HP also announced that its CEO since the HPE split, Dion Weisler, would be retiring due to health issues; and most recently, the company announced that it would be laying off 16% of its global workforce.

Year to date, shares of HP have shed nearly 40%, which makes its dividend yield look even more appealing:

Data by YCharts

As usual, investors reacted negatively to the restructuring news as is typically the case for any layoff news. We forget that in most cases, massive restructuring has built up more profitable companies without a hit to growth, as in the recent case of Autodesk (ADSK), which laid off 13% of its workforce in 2018 and still maintained strong earnings and revenue growth. Technology companies have grown into behemoths, and restructurings offer a unique opportunity to slim the business down to size and beef up long-term margins.

In my view, HP Inc. is a strong buy after its recent meltdown. Buy HP into the weakness and hold on for a rebound.

All-time low valuation

The bullish case for HP rests on a value argument. HP trades at absurdly low valuation multiples. For FY20, the company has updated its pro forma EPS projection to $2.22-$2.32 (which excludes $0.22 to $0.24 of restructuring costs that figure into GAAP earnings). The midpoint of this range is still above Wall Street's $2.24 consensus pro forma EPS, and HP's new valuation multiple of 7.4x forward P/E (based on the midpoint of the company's new FY20 pro forma EPS guidance) is a new all-time low.

We note as well that HP Inc. now trades at the lowest valuation among a peer bucket of "legacy" technology companies:

Data by YCharts

Markets are frothy again as we enter the last quarter of 2019, and true bargains are difficult to find - especially in the technology sector. Investors would be wise to take advantage of this bargain while it lasts.

Dividend boost and $5 billion buyback are two major confidence signals alongside the restructuring announcement

HP has long been a dividend stock, but alongside its restructuring announcement, the company has also promised to boost its dividend yield by 10% in 2020. The company's current quarterly dividend yield is $0.1602, indicating an increase to $0.1762. At a current share price in the mid-$16s, this puts HP's current dividend yield at 4.2% - a generous reward for patient investors willing to wait out the rebound.

HP's dividend increase is also accompanied by a fresh $5 billion share buyback authorization, which at current share prices would retire about 20% of HP's existing market cap:

Figure 1. HP share buyback authorization

Source: HP Inc. press release

The company isn't breaking the bank to achieve these increased capital returns, either. As of the end of Q3, HP's balance sheet was approximately cash-neutral, with $4.9 billion in cash and $5.1 billion in debt. HP is funding its capital returns through strong free cash flows - in the first three quarters of FY19, the company has generated $2.1 billion in FCF, up 54% y/y.

Figure 2. HP Q3 balance sheet Source: HP Inc. Q3 earnings materials

It has also estimated FY20 FCF at $3 billion, which puts the company's current forward FCF multiple at 8.3x EV/FY20 FCF - which, alongside a low P/E ratio, further cements HP's low valuation.

HP's dividend increase and increased buyback authorization increase our confidence in the fact that HP's business is still solid, if not exactly thriving. The company is executing its restructuring from a position of strength, not as an effort to stave off cash burn. Even the company's pro forma EPS guidance points to 3% y/y growth over FY19 EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.22.

Another data point that shows us that HP Inc. isn't in immediate risk of seeing its business fall off a cliff: revenues are still growing, especially in its Asia Pacific region, where the majority of the S&P 500 have cited China-related slowdowns. In HP's most recent quarter, the company reported 2% y/y constant currency revenue growth, while Asia Pacific revenues grew double digits in constant currency:

Figure 3. HP Inc. Q3 revenue growth by geography Source: HP Inc. Q3 earnings materials

HP's strong growth in Asia solidifies the fact that on the PC side of the house, it's been nabbing market share from Lenovo and other cheap Chinese brands that are popular in Asia, thanks to its strategy of providing a broad lineup of PCs at every price point.

Don't forget that restructuring has long-term upsides

Though restructuring and layoffs have negative connotations and certainly human costs, HP will benefit over the long term. Upfront, HP's restructuring plan will cost $1 billion - $100 million in 4Q19, $500 million in FY20, and $400 million in FY21. However, going forward, the slimmer corporate structure will benefit HP to the tune of $1 billion in annual savings.

Figure 4. HP Inc. restructuring details Source: HP Inc. press release

On a per-share basis, this translates to $0.65 in annual EPS gains - or ~30% of the company's FY20 pro forma EPS guidance. Even though HP's top-line growth has stagnated due to a slowing printing division, the company can still generate robust EPS growth over the long term through cost savings. It also translates to just under 2% of operating margin increases based on HP's current annualized revenue base of $58 billion.

Key takeaways

While HP Inc. certainly carries a decent amount of risk as the company executes through a challenging printing landscape, we recognize that the company is also still the #1 leader in both printing and PCs. Don't let the restructuring announcement faze you - there's a lot to like about HP at its new lower price, including a boosted dividend yield, share buybacks, and long-term cost savings. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HPQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.