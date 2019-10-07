Sandstorm Gold: It's Not Time To Buy Yet

Cash margins were $1,200 per ounce in the quarter, its highest yet.

Sandstorm Gold Update

Data by YCharts

As the company does every quarter before earnings, Sandstorm Gold (SAND) has provided investors with a production and revenue update.

The company says that it sold 17,300 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 (quarter ended September 30, 2019), realizing revenue of $25.8 million. That production comes with very high margins of $1,200 per ounce, so Sandstorm is likely to earn close to $20-21 million in EBITDA this quarter.

It's yet another record-breaking quarter for the streaming and royalty company (every quarter seems to be a record-breaker lately).

For some background, here's what Sandstorm's production and revenue have looked like for the past 6 quarters.

The trend is definitely positive, with records in every category this quarter and production trending up since the start of the year:

Q2-2018 Q3-2018 Q4-2018 Q1-2019 Q2-2019 Q3-2019 Production (GEOs) 14,465 14,314 14,182 14,071 16,356 17,300 Revenue (millions) $18.9 $17.3 $17.5 $18.2 $21.5 $25.8 Realized gold price $1,309 $1,208 $1,231 $1,291 $1,314 $1,450+ Margins (per ounce) $1,013 $960 $991 $1,050 $1,013 $1,200

(Source: Quarterly production releases and earnings releases)

You'll see above that revenue and margins were very high this quarter ($1,200/oz), due to higher gold prices (likely averaging over $1,450/oz+ for Q3) and its low costs per ounce since most of its costs are fixed (which is a key benefit of owning royalties and streams).

The below chart shows you how Sandstorm's revenue and cash flow have grown since 2015.

Data by YCharts

Things are going really well for Sandstorm. Its business model was created in part to benefit from higher gold prices while avoiding most of the risks of mining gold, and we're seeing the company benefit right in front of our eyes. I think this will result in record-breaking cash flow and earnings for the quarter.

For Q3 earnings (to be released next month), we're likely to see strong production and cash flow from its core assets, such as from Yamana Gold's (AUY) Chapada and Cerro Moro mines, and the Karma and Hounde assets, operated by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF).

Why you shouldn't rush to buy shares just yet

Sandstorm Gold is doing great, and its business model is benefiting from higher gold prices. Long term, I am bullish on the stock and continue to own shares. But outside of strong financial results, I'm not sure there are any specific catalysts ahead that would lift its share price higher in the near term.

For 2020, the guidance calls for 70,000 ounces of gold equivalent production, a slight rise from the 65,000 ounces expected this year. That figure won't make a significant gain until 2022-2023 when the Hod Maden mine is producing gold (and Relief Canyon, to a smaller extent). Sandstorm owns 30% of Hod Maden, plus a 2% NSR royalty.

While Sandstorm is likely to continue producing strong cash flow, a lot of its future depends on one single asset in Hod Maden. This asset alone will bring in an estimated 50,000-60,000 ounces of annual production. That's almost all of the production expected from its asset this year alone.

You'll see above that most of its 2023 cash flow forecast is based on Hod Maden (big tan bar in the middle).

(Source: Sandstorm Gold presentation)

Recently, it was announced that we're most likely looking at a Q4-2022 start date for Hod Maden compared to the original estimate of early 2022.

Unless we see some positive updates out of Hod Maden - such as an earlier timeline to production, newly discovered gold and copper, higher expected production (or perhaps a sale of its royalty interest?) - I think Sandstorm's stock is likely to perform in-line with its peers.

The next big update out of Hod Maden is expected to come in Q2 2020 when a feasibility study is released, and it should be carefully analyzed by all Sandstorm investors. I plan on providing full coverage of the study to my marketplace subscribers, once it's released.

For Sandstorm to outperform its peers, I think we need to see a positive update somewhere - Hod Maden in particular, or perhaps an update on its Relief Canyon (forecasted for Q2 2020 production), or, a new stream/royalty deal that is viewed favorably by investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.