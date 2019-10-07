Why We Remain Long Intel

Intel’s supremacy on x86 processors is why we still remain long INTC. We are not worried over the hype on AMD’s Ryzen and EPYC.

We went long INTC when it was trading below $25. We added some more when it traded below $45.

Intel's (INTC) investors have nothing to fear from Microsoft (MSFT) using an ARM-based processor and custom Ryzen processor from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). It is fair practice for any PC vendor to use different processors. Our fearless forecast is that Intel-powered Microsoft Surface products will notably outsell ARM-using (or AMD-using) Surface laptops. The basis for this claim is that Intel has overwhelming market share in desktop and laptop computers. We are convinced Intel's $7.9 billion/quarter x86 consumer processor business remains safe.

(Source: Intel)

Microsoft's use of a custom AMD Ryzen on the 15-inch Surface 3 is not toxic to Intel. Microsoft will still use Intel processors for business-centric 15-inch Surface 3 laptops. The 13.5-inch Surface 3 models will use Intel processors.

Yes, we agree that AMD's Ryzen processors are excellent. However, INTC's shareholders like us do not fear the chart below. Intel remains supreme in x86 processor market share.

AMD's Market Share

(Source: ExtremeTech)

The supremacy of Intel in processor sales is even more impressive when you take into account that the company is still experiencing an inability to produce enough 14-nanometer processors. Intel is having difficulty meeting demand for its processors because many PC assemblers/manufacturers are likely ignoring Ryzen. They are waiting patiently for Intel to deliver enough 14-nanometer PC/laptop processors.

As of Q2 2019, AMD is only making a small dent on Intel's super-dominant position on x86 processor sales. Mercury Research/ExtremeTech's chart above showed Intel still touts 85% market share in notebook/laptop processors and 82% on desktop PC processors. In spite of AMD's best EPYC efforts, Intel still commands more than 96% share in server processors.

We checked the Q2 earnings report of Intel. AMD's recent market share gain on x86 processor sales is not preventing Intel from making $4.18 billion in quarterly net income. The threat from Ryzen and EPYC is just a mirage. Pull away the wool in your eyes. You will then realize that Intel is still eating AMD's lunch.

(Source: Statista)

There's No Substantial Threat To Intel's Moat

We remain long INTC because AMD remains a distant second on x86 processors. Sad but true, the market share gains of AMD are not translating into better profitability. AMD's tiny Q2 2019 net income of $35 million convinced us Ryzen processors are mostly being used in entry-level and mid-range computers. Intel clearly still dominates in higher-margin laptops/desktop computers.

(Source: MacroTrends)

What AMD needs is more profit, not greater market share. More profit can help that small company reduce its long-term debt of $1.03 billion. In spite of the hype over Ryzen and EPYC, AMD's cash & short investments ($1.128 billion) are still smaller than its total current liabilities of $1.804 billion. We remain long INTC because AMD is not enriching itself at the expense of Intel.

It is frustrating that AMD no longer reveals specific sales/net income for its processor business. The reported numbers are now lumped with AMD's graphics processing units (GPU) products. Intel shareholders should not fear AMD because this company is not yet brave enough to reveal actual numbers for Ryzen sales. INTC investors should only start to worry when AMD actually posts official growing sales numbers for Ryzen/EPYC sales.

Intel Can Beat AMD In A Protracted Pricing War

Fans of AMD can argue all they want that 7 or 10-nanometer Ryzen processors are now very competitive. They cannot deny that Intel's older 14-nanometer processors still command more than 83% of the combined laptop/desktop computer market. It is obvious that Intel still commands the loyalty of most PC manufacturers/vendors. If it weren't so, Intel's more than 80% share in x86 desktop/laptop processors would not be possible.

It should be AMD shareholders that ought to be scared. Intel has the superior industry influence, rich balance sheet ($17 billion in cash & ST investments), and stronger cash flow ($1.46 in quarterly levered free cash flow). Should Intel decide to be less greedy, it can quickly kill the sales growth of Ryzen and EPYC by starting an all-out, ruthless pricing war.

Intel could do 15% (or even higher) CPU price cuts and it will still remain profitable. The same thing could not be said for AMD. Intel can keep AMD's EPYC remain irrelevant in data centers simply through price cuts. Data center owners and server farm operators will continue to ignore EPYC if Intel keeps giving them volume discounts on 14-nanometer Xeon processors.

The epic failure of EPYC is due to Intel's craftiness. Intel's Data Center Group most likely locked-in customers with wholesale discounts. It wasn't said openly, but we suspect that one of the factors why DCG posted Y/Y lower revenue and operating margin in Q2 2019 was due to lower price tags for Intel's server processors.

(Source: Intel)

Discounting your products is not illegal. It is a crafty move to keep a rival remain a pseudo-pariah among your valued data center customers.

Qualcomm's SQ1 Processor Is Also Not A Threat

Microsoft's use of the Qualcomm (QCOM) SQ1 ARM-based processor for the Surface Pro X is not detrimental to Intel. It is true that ARM-native versions of Microsoft Office and Windows are now available. Unfortunately, people do not buy laptops because they need them solely for Microsoft Office.

Go ask any corporate IT supervisor. Most of them will tell you that their custom legacy x86-based Win32 apps are not going to be getting ARM-native versions soon. It will be more cost efficient for companies to buy Intel-based laptops and desktop computers. Unlike the Surface Pro X, Intel-based computers can run 20-year-old custom Win32 corporate apps.

Companies/government agencies are not going to waste their time and money recompiling their customized private-use legacy Win32 apps for the sake of running them in ARM-based computers. My takeaway is that Microsoft is still using Qualcomm processors because of its old Lumia-era multi-year chip supply deal with that company.

The Surface Pro X is Microsoft's quixotic attempt to keep its "always-connected PC" concept alive. We already accepted two years ago that ARM-based connected Windows 10 PCs as redundant. There's no point buying a pricey Windows laptop when it cannot run legacy third-party Win32 applications.

People are not going to buy the Surface Pro X because they merely want the better energy efficiency of an ARM processor. Intel-based laptops can also be 5G always-connected by adding an e-SIM or USB modem. Ordinary people and business users primarily buy Windows laptops because they need portable productivity.

A $250 Android 2-in-1 tablet computer is more useful than the $999 SQ1-equipped Surface Pro X. Both of them can run Office 365. The Surface Pro X won't be able to run millions of Android apps and games.

Conclusion

We remain long INTC because Intel has almost-zero competition in x86 data center/server processors. EPYC is an epic failure because AMD still has a weak balance sheet. Unlike Intel, AMD cannot afford to offer generous volume discounts to data centers.

We remain long INTC because AMD still does not have a 30% market share on x86 desktop processors. Intel's 14-nanometer processors are handily outselling Ryzen processors. The upcoming mass production of Intel's 10-nanometer Foveros Lakefield processors will likely be detrimental to AMD's Ryzen sales. If Intel's 14-nanometer processors can carve out more than 80% of processor sales, we can safely assume that 10-nanometer processors from Intel can likely lead to 90% market share.

Intel's stock is a buy. Intel's overwhelming supremacy over AMD is obvious and yet INTC has very low valuation ratios. Refer to the chart below. Intel has a monopoly on server processors and yet it has notably lower P/E and Price/Sales ratios than AMD. This aberrant undervaluation of Intel is an opportunity for value investors.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Ignore the mirage of optimism over AMD. Go long on the safer, more profitable, and dominant semiconductor company, INTC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.