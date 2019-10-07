Regulatory Headwinds Pressuring China's Payment Giants

Negative implication for Tencent and Ant Financial but more so for Tencent given Tencent's weaker positioning in China's payment market.

We believe that the emerging regulations on the unified QR-code standard and the gradual transition toward NetsUnion are intensifying the regulatory pressure on the payment incumbents (specifically the wallet owners) at both the front end and the back end of the payment value chain that could potentially disrupt the existing duopoly of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Ant Financial (BABA) and further pressure the unit economics. In addition, the evolving regulations will likely force the incumbents into a new investment cycle on both user and merchant adoption in an effort to circumvent the growing regulatory pressure, therefore margin upside is likely to be limited due to the increase in subsidy.

That said, we expect the payment incumbents to increase the portion of merchants under the “direct-link” model to prevent the erosion of the payment economics and gain access to valuable data in order to offer VAS and SaaS services as China’s payment transaction volume approaches maturity.

Finally, we continue to believe that biometric payment will be an important component of the incumbents’ strategy to given that biometric essentially circumvents the emerging regulation on QR code and to counter the potential new wallet entrants in the wake of this regulation.

Unified QR regulation disrupt the payment duopoly

The PBOC’s “Fintech Development Plan 2019-2021” looks to create a unified QR code that will allow interoperability between merchants and wallet users. If India’s UPI or Singapore’s emerging SGQR is any indication, we think this will further drive frictionless offline payments but at the expense of the incumbents in that it also will likely drive a proliferation of new entrants by scaled operators (ie. UnionPay, JD, Huawei) that challenge the existing duopoly by adopting the unified payment standard.

For any long-time China watcher, it's well-understood that whatever the government says they will do. The Chinese regulators specifically pointed out the introduction of a unified payment QR code in an effort to further lower the payment friction for the consumers. While such plan is beneficial for the users as the unified QR code allows interoperability between merchants and users (ie. Wallet owners), it also disrupts the existing duopoly of the Tencent and Ant Financial by allowing subscale payment players such as UnionPay’s (private) QuickPass and other potential brands such as Huawei, Oppo, JD Finance and Suning Finance to roll out their own mobile wallets.

Unified QR code is nothing new, and as matter of fact it's becoming an increasing trend in emerging economies as a way to ensure frictionless payment and minimize consumer confusion.

Singapore recently rolled out its unified QR code to simply offline payment and this system is being adopted by 27 payment schemes on the island nation, including PayNow, Nets, GrabPay, Liquid Pay and Singtel Dash. Following the six-month rollout, users will be able to quickly check if their preferred QR option is on the label and then pick it and scan the code to conduct the transaction.

Many investors may be skeptical of how well the new entrants’ eWallets could be adopted by Chinese users given that much of the user habit has been established by Tencent and Ant. I think it's important to understand that subscale brands could leverage their existing assets to drive usage.

For example, each major bank in China have their own standalone app for mobile banking and payment transactions and major banking apps already have accumulated a sizable user base.

Although the bank app users are pale in comparison to the incumbents, I think that the introduction of unified QR code could allow the banks to offer differentiated and exclusive promotions/perks to drive offline payment transactions using the bank apps instead of WeChat Pay or Alipay. For example, the banks could offer free wealth management consulting services, banking services, attractive interest rate on loans or exclusive services reserved for high net worth clients for those who use the banking app for a certain amount of transactions (ie. five transactions per day for three weeks per month is rewarded with free wealth management consultation).

For smartphone brands such as Huawei and Oppo that have dominant market share in China’s mobile phone landscape, these brands could offer special discounts to users on new phones under the condition that they use their respective payment method for transactions. For example, each transaction may yield a certain number of points for the user. Once enough points have been accumulated, Huawei could allow a user to get discount on phones. An incremental discount could be a more rational way of getting traction as opposed to spending cash on both users and merchants to gain share, based on my channel check.

To get a sense of where a unified payment network could become even more disruptive to eWallet players, look no further than India.

India’s Unified Payment Interface (UPI) is partially responsible for the proliferation of mobile wallets in the country since it was established in 2016.

UPI is a direct bank-to-bank transaction platform that's based on the IMPS (Immediate Payment Service), which allows a user to transfer money from a bank account to another bank account instantly. On the contrary, an e-wallet allows you to make payments for various services or transfer funds without using Internet banking, but the wallet itself needs to be loaded first through Internet banking.

In India, bank-to-bank transfer is more popular than eWallet transactions. Our analysis of the data from the Reserve Bank of India suggest that between 1Q18 to 1Q19 UPI payment has been outperforming eWallet in terms of transaction value and also gradually taking share from eWallets in areas such as person-to-merchant transactions. We note that payments made on the UPI platform grew from ₹27,000 crore in April 2018 to ₹1.35 lakh crore in March 2019 (~400% YoY growth).

UPI’s interoperability is essential to its success and partially drove the proliferation of mobile wallets in that India’s payment landscape is not as duopolistic as that of in China. Worth noting, any company with property license and technology can create a wallet that handles UPI transactions, which is why there are around 140 banks in India, have connected with UPI along with a number of third-party companies such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (not covered), Ola (private) and Uber (NYSE:UBER) (not covered) launching their own UPI payment apps. Additionally, incumbents such as Paytm and Phonpe have also began to support UPI.

In the offline payment space, merchants also have adopted UPI QR-code that accepts all kind of payments from UPI-supported wallets. As a result, eWallet-only transactions slowed considerably in recent years with growth at +123% YoY in 1Q19, vs. 200% YoY in 1Q18, per Bank of India. Transactions done using eWallet are only 15% the size of UPI transactions when they were roughly equal a year ago.

With unified QR code becoming a trend in Asia with India, and more recently in Singapore, we think it could be potentially disruptive to the existing duopoly in China as the subscale wallet companies begin to leverage off the new platform in order to gain more market share.

As of now, UnionPay’s QuickPass has gained limited traction while Huawei and Vivo wallets have yet to aggressively roll out. We think unified QR code could shift the competitive dynamic in favor of the subscale players as users will no longer resort to use the incumbent payment wallets to conduct transactions.

Given the potential loss in market share, both incumbents are clearly focused on circumventing this regulatory pressure by aggressively rolling out biometric payment to counter the emerging of unified QR code.

I think that facial recognition will be the future of offline payment. To counter the emerging unified QR code, we expect the incumbents to aggressively rollout biometric payment as it does not use QR-code for transactions.

In terms of driving adoption, the process of asking for merchants and users to adopt such technology and change their habits of using QR code for payment transaction will likely to result in a new round of investment cycle and subsidy for the payment incumbents, so that the unified QR code is unlikely to impact the incumbent market share when it's expected to roll out at the end of 2021.

The reason why I think the subsidy will increase for both Tencent and Ant is straight forward. In the earlier days of payment rollout, both Tencent and Ant give discounts to the users on every transaction they conduct using either WeChat Pay QR code or Alipay QR code.

For the merchants that have a QR-code POS terminal, they get merchant rebate from Tencent and Ant on every transaction that they conduct. A typical QR POS machine cost as low as RMB 10 for a flat out QR code so the merchant can receive payment via P2P transfer, or as high as RMB200 for a simple POS scanning machine where the user scan the QR code. For the incumbents, it's much more acceptable to subsidize the QR code or POS machines as they were relatively cheap form of merchant acquisition. However, facial recognition typically costs between RMB1,500 – RMB1,700 each for a standard machine, to as high as RMB20,000 for the high end. Subsidizing such a costly machine will likely to negatively impact the incumbents’ profitability.

Because of the urgent need to convert user behavior from QR code to facial recognition, the near-term aggressive expansion will result in a new round of subsidy and investment cycle by the incumbents as they race to lock in merchant and user adoption/habits before the 2021 commencement of the unified QR code. As such we expect heavy subsidy to be given to both the merchants (hardware discount) and the users (transaction discount).

NetsUnion to squeeze payment economics, forcing direct-link model among merchants and payment companies

PBOC established NetsUnion Clearing Corporation for non-bank online transactions. Historically, transactions from different companies were done by different banks under various terms which falls outside of the central bank’s supervision. NetsUnion was established so that everyone can follow the same standard and rules and that payment companies will no longer directly link with the banks. The establishment of NetsUnion will result in added cost for the payment companies in terms of processing payment transactions. In order to avoid the added cost, payment companies will have to convert their merchants from indirect-link model to direct-link model.

Under the indirect-link model, payment companies use the banks as merchant acquirers to establish relationships with the merchants. Settlement and clearing are done by the banks.

Under the direct-link model, payment companies act as a merchant acquirer and conducts settlement and clearing by themselves.

Transactions by indirect-linked merchants (ie. established via merchant acquirers) are at most risk to the potential cost from NetsUnion.

Currently, NetsUnion charges no fee on payment processing vs. the bank handling fee is ~10bps.

The imminent introduction of processing fee by NetsUnion on transactions done through the merchant acquirers will severely impact the unit economics of the payment incumbents, in our view.

Under the current acquirer model, the bank handling fee is around 10bps paid to the banks with a marginal spread given to the acquirers.

Under the new model when most of the transactions are processed by NetsUnion, we believe that NetsUnion will likely establish a processing fee guideline of roughly 20-35bps, which includes the acquirer spread.

The NetsUnion model is likely to pressure the unit economics of the payment incumbents given the limited upside in the merchant discount rate.

As such, payment incumbents will mostly transition toward the direct-link model in which they become acquirers themselves. This move serves two key purposes:

The incumbents reap the acquirers spread thereby taking on incremental economics. Transactions done through direct-link model does not result in NetsUnion fee as clearing and settlement are done internally. Direct-link allows incumbents to gather granular data on merchant transactions so they can expand its VAS and SaaS offerings such as inventory management, advertising, and SME loans.

Taking over the acquirer economics is becoming increasingly important amid a maturing payment landscape in which merchant penetration has largely peaked and user transaction volume has plateaued. Our understanding is that the recent summer payment promotion by the incumbents have yielded minimal improvement in transaction volume hence it's imperative that they seek an alternative source of revenue.

While this could be beneficial to the incumbents, we highlight that this could negatively impact the subscale merchant acquirers in China and may result in large-scale industry consolidation similar to that in the US.

More pain for Tencent than for Ant

I expect China’s evolving payment regulations will likely have greater impact on Tencent than on Ant Financial due to several reasons.

First, Tencent is typically at a disadvantage relative to Ant in terms of R&D, new product rollout and merchant subsidy because Tencent is more of a social media and gaming company rather than a fintech company.

Fintech in Tencent operates more like an add-on rather than a lead when it comes to revenue generation and Tencent historically did not devote many resources to its fintech arm. For example, there are only roughly 500 employees at WeChat Pay compared with 5,000 employees at Ant Financial. When we factor in the outsourced employees that Ant has for local business development, the total headcount is estimated to be well over 10,000. As such, Ant typically is the first to roll out new products such as facial recognition and leverage its large business development team on merchant penetration.

In terms of subsidy to both merchants and users, Tencent also is at a disadvantage because the payment business is inherently a low-margin business in China with the transaction guideline to be at 0.6% compared with the US that's between 2% to 3% of what a credit card issuer charges. Payment accounts for more than 90% of Tencent’s fintech revenue while around 40% for Ant. Historically, Ant has subsidized the merchant and user discounts by leveraging its more profitable business segments in lending, wealth and technology services. On the other hand, Tencent does not have such luxury as WeChat Pay is within the WeChat business group and Tencent is unable to subsidize WeChat Pay by leveraging the more profitable business units in ads and gaming.

Second, roughly 70% of Tencent’s merchants are under the indirect-link model due to Tencent’s earlier reliance on banks and merchant acquirers to expand their payment network in order to compete with Ant Financial whereas less than 40% of Ant’s merchants are under this model. Converting the merchants from indirect-link to direct link model will be challenging as much the of the relationship is between the merchant and the merchant acquirers rather than the merchants and the payment company. Merchant acquirers will likely persuade the merchants to not accept the direct-link model in order to maintain such relationships for future business dealings such as favorable terms on transaction commission, new products and services, and special promotions.

In light of the negative regulatory trend, I expect Tencent’s fintech segment continue to enter a period of decelerating growth due:

Market maturity: Merchant penetration in Tier 1 and 2 cities have largely peaked while lower-tier city penetration is approaching the peak. Meanwhile, user penetration also is peaking with WeChat Pay having ~900m MAUs in mainland China. Unless there's an incremental growth in users or higher consumption per user, it's unlikely that the decelerating trend will change. Increased competition: The unified QR code that I previously mentioned will challenge the current competitive dynamics. The most likely beneficiaries and competitors of Tencent will be the traditional banks that have both offline networks and existing user relationships. Banks will leverage their resources to encourage users to transact over their own banking app rather than WeChat Pay which will likely erode Tencent’s payment shares.

On the margin side, I expect this year’s gross margin to be negatively impacted by the loss of interest income which previously flows directly into gross profit. Worth reminding investors that Tencent’s fintech segment generated roughly RMB5-10bn of interest income annually from the restricted cash balance but since January of this year, the restricted cash was transferred to the central bank and earns no interest. The loss in interest income negatively impacted the gross margin this year. As for 2020E and beyond, I expect gradual gross margin erosion as NetsUnion clearing introduces its own transaction fees which will squeeze Tencent’s transaction take rate. Additionally, the increased subsidy on facial recognition (recognized as cost of goods sold) pressure the overall gross margin profile.

Conclusions:

China’s payment market is approaching maturity and will negatively impact the growth trajectory of Tencent’s fintech business unit and Ant Financial, although it will likely hurt Tencent more than Ant given Tencent’s leverage to the indirect model. Evolving payment regulation will likely lead to a proliferation of new entrants such as the bank apps, smartphone makers, or even foreign payment players that will disrupt the current duopoly. The introduction of QR code will accelerate the investment in facial recognition by the incumbents, therefore, pressuring their profitability. NetsUnion’s imminent processing fee could severely squeeze the payment incumbents’ economics thereby forcing them to shift toward a direct link model. Direct-link model by the incumbents could result in higher economics by taking share away from conventional merchant acquirers, forcing industry consolidation among the acquirers and finding new revenue sources from VAS or SaaS.

