Alteryx: Competitive Threats Are Still Misunderstood

Alteryx, a company providing analytics software, is operating in a very complex and dynamic market. It's difficult to identify its real competition which has led to persistent misconceptions among investors.

Last year, Bert Hochfeld hit the nail on the head when he wrote that Alteryx (AYX) might not be overvalued but under-understood. Since this article was published, shares have more than tripled. The market has clearly caught up with some of its misconceptions. But still, there seems to be, to this day, a persistent misunderstanding regarding Alteryx's competitive field – at least among the SA-community.

In a recent SA article, a fellow contributor argued that he was not interested in investing in Alteryx because of competition: The recent acquisitions of Tableau (DATA) by Salesforce (CRM) and Looker by Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) would signal the interest of mega-cap names in the field, which would not bode well for Alteryx'.

Not much later, another article appeared lamenting that Alteryx moat is quickly evaporating since database companies would increasingly provide BI tools directly and free open-source solutions would also pose competitive problems. According to the article, an example of a competing open-source solution would be KNIME, a company that does the same as Alteryx, just cheaper.

There are many reasons why investors don't have a clear picture of the competitive environment Alteryx is operating in: First, it's providing advanced analytics software which is difficult to fully understand technologically. Also, since "data is the new oil", but is in reality much more complex to monetize than oil, there is a universe of companies competing in the analytics space – again, as an industry outsider (I would argue even as an insider) it is very difficult to break down this sector. Furthermore, as investors should be very aware of, in business not always "the best" product (from a technological standpoint) wins but the product that can serve customers needs the best at the exact right point of time. Marketing and timing play a critical role in a product's and company's success.

Source Of Misunderstanding

If you google "Alteryx competition" you will find a vast universe of alternatives to Alteryx: Tableau, Looker, IBM Cognos, Microsoft Power BI, Oracle Analytics Cloud, SAP Crystal, Qlik, Charito, Board, Datameer, TIBCO Software, GoodData, Trifacta, the list goes on and on...

Look at this graph. It is Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms from February 2019:

Source: Gartner.

As you can see there are a lot of the names on this graph from my google-search above. Alteryx ain't one of them.

Does this mean that Alteryx has a competitive problem? They didn't even make it on the Gartner graph! Of course not. It simply means that Alteryx is not really competing in the field of Business Intelligence (BI) – a fact that seems to be consistently ignored by retail investors. Here is the right Gartner graph for Alteryx:

Source: Gartner.

This is Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, and you can see that Alteryx resides on the very top of the graph.

The first takeaway for understanding the competitive landscape of Alteryx, thus, is that there is a difference between Business Intelligence and Data Science and Machine Learning.

Here linked is a blog post that goes more into the details of that difference. To quote the blog, "in nutshell, while BI helps interpret past data, Data Science can analyze the past data (trends or patterns) to make future predictions. BI is mainly used for reporting or Descriptive Analytics; whereas Data Science is more used for Predictive Analytics or Prescriptive Analytics... The major point of difference between Data Science vs. Business Intelligence is that while BI is designed to handle static and highly structured data, Data Science can handle high-speed, high-volume, and complex, multi-structured data from a wide variety of data sources. Whereas BI can only understand data “preformatted” in certain formats, advanced Data Science technologies like Big Data, IoT, and Cloud can together collect, clean, prepare, analyze, and report many types of free-form data gathered from widely distributed operational touch points."

From this description, it becomes clear why an Alteryx-seat costs from around $5,000 (Alteryx Designer) all the way up to 58,500 (Alteryx Server) per year, while a Tableau-seat costs $70 per month and Microsoft Power BI offers a free version and a maximum subscription price of $10 per month. These services simply offer completely different solutions and value points. Simply speaking, making visualizations of simpler data-sets (that still have to be interpreted by someone) doesn't compare to software that spits out the answer to your complex big-data problems immediately in real-time.

Who Is The Real Competition?

Dean Stoecker, CEO of Alteryx, often speaks about a future in which data visualization tools like the ones offered by Tableau could lose their value entirely. That's the result of thinking Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence solutions to their logical conclusion. He also mentioned in an earnings conference call (I think it was Q2 2018) that he sees no competition to Alteryx in the market and this viewpoint hasn't really changed in subsequent quarters.

Of course, that is a rather daring thesis. Machines and algorithms are not going to take over the world entirely for many years to come and also the notion that there is no competition for Alteryx should be understood more as the opinion of a biased and passionate CEO than objective truth. As in every field of business, and especially in the data analytics space, there is lots of competition and, after all, Alteryx didn't spend almost 60% of revenue on sales & marketing just for fun in the past.

In fact, according to Gartner the market for expert data scientists, citizen data scientists, and application development is a dynamic market that is evolving rapidly.

Gartner points out that the market features a diverse range of vendors: Users simply have very different requirements and preferences for user interfaces and available tools. „Expert data scientists prefer to code data science models in Python or R, or to build and run data models in notebooks. Other users are most comfortable building models by using a point-and-click UI to create visual pipelines. Many members of emerging citizen data science communities favor a much more augmented approach that uses ML techniques “behind the scenes” to guide these less expert data scientists through the model building and operationalization process. Over time, expert data scientists may also come to prefer an augmented approach, which would enable them to navigate the model-building and operationalization process more efficiently. Tool and use case diversity is more important than ever.“

Dynamic and rapidly evolving markets tend to be hard to understand and very competitive. As a retail investor and industry outsider, I cannot claim to have deep insights into the ins and outs of the data analytics market. Luckily, analyzing competition is not entirely a question of technology comparisons but also (and probably to a larger extent) a business question.

Let's return to KNIME for a second. KNIME looks like a potential competitive threat to Alteryx since they offer an open-source solution (i.e. much cheaper than Alteryx) and it also looks like one of the leading companies in the space according to the Gartner MQ. However, if you read the Gartner report carefully, you will discover that KNIME has a team of fewer than 60 full-time equivalents (Alteryx had more than 1,000 employees at the end of the last quarter). Also, according to Gartner KNIME has a "conservative marketing strategy and passive go-to-market approach" and also "received one of the lowest overall scores" from customers regarding performance and scalability. It is hard to get a reliable revenue number for KNIME since it is a small privately held company, but it probably has less than $10 million in annual revenue.

RapidMiner, another company featuring favorably on the Gartner MQ above, is estimated to have around $20 million in revenue, 120 employees, and Gartner noted that RapidMiner’s customers "have been facing complicated pricing schemes and difficult-to-navigate pricing conditions".

My point is, as already noted in my introduction, businesses don't succeed because they have the "best" or "most advanced" product – they also have to sell the damn thing. In short, while KNIME and RapidMiner (and many others for that matter) might have great products, they lack both the scale and sales & marketing execution to match Alteryx's market success.

If you are looking for a company with great analytics products, scale, and sales & marketing prowess you should look no further than a company named SAS. SAS, a privately held company (not to be confused with the business model SaaS), is the worldwide leader in analytics. They made $3.27 billion in revenue in 2018, employ 14,000 people around the globe and call 92 of the top 100 companies on the 2018 Fortune Global 1000 list their customers. The company has a 40-year history of excellence and seems to cover all the nooks and crannies of the analytics market.

Even Dean Stoecker (when he is not raving about his company having no competition) admits – for example, last time at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – that SAS is their biggest competitor. However, he also noted that Alteryx and SAS are currently competing without going to battle and that he clearly sees a dollar shift from SAS to Alteryx.

This view seems to be confirmed by Gartner who noted that SAS' "Ability to Execute is hampered by high sometimes unpredictable costs, which cause existing and prospective customers to explore other options." While SAS profits from a trusted brand (which stands for quality, stability, and reliability) and an unmatched worldwide support infrastructure, its product offerings are also perceived as pricey, complex and often confusing. Thus, SAS is suffering from the classic challenge of a mature product-rich company getting attacked from all sides by competitors. Alteryx seems to be one of the companies having success against them.

Alteryx' Secret Sauce

Another company that Stoecker frequently mentions when talking about competition is Microsoft (MSFT), in particular, Microsoft Excel. Microsoft is obviously a data analytics powerhouse and Excel is still the standard software for almost every office job around the world. Even though, again, Alteryx is not really competing directly with Microsoft, Stoecker rarely fails to mention Alteryx' total addressable market of approximately 47 million "disenfranchised spreadsheet users" (called data citizens, not data scientists) that need to be empowered to perform up-to-date analytics – a clear stab at the limitations of Excel.

In my view, this leads us to the core of understanding Alteryx's market positioning and competitive environment: While Alteryx competes on a product and capabilities basis with companies like SAS, KNIME, and RapidMiner, they are targeting a different (and much larger) customer base. In other words, Alteryx sells capabilities usually used by sophisticated statisticians and data analytics Ph.D.'s (i.e. data scientists traditionally served by SAS) to a crowd of spreadsheet users predominantly doing their work in Microsoft Excel and other BI tools (the data citizens).

This unique market positioning is Alteryx's Secret Sauce (and investing thesis) in a nutshell. It also explains why Stoecker doesn't really see much direct competition at the moment.

Alteryx saves data workers and their companies time and money, makes them refocus on the fun part of their job, and, most importantly, vastly increases their predictive capabilities. Alteryx is probably best positioned to capture the large market of spreadsheet users because

they foresaw the market development towards data science (according to Stoecker they formed their vision in the late 90s but it only came true around 2014 when they started to see hockey-stick like growth),

have a product with great functionality, is easy to use, and highly customizable (when developers started to build and create new use cases on Alteryx, they understood that to keep their product ahead of the competition they have to embrace an open platform approach),

and also weren’t afraid to invest substantially to develop the market of data citizens.

Nowhere is Alteryx's success more visible than in their financials: They have been able to more than triple their customer count from 1,587 to 5,278 in a bit more than 3 years since 2016 while achieving a dollar-based net retention rate above 130% for the last 11 quarters. This means that on average customers who spent $1 dollar in year one, spent $1.30 in year two, $1.69 in year three and so on... According to the company, its top 25 customers have spent approximately 33 times the sum in cumulative spending from their initial buy. Furthermore, in their most recent quarter, Alteryx posted the highest quarterly revenue growth (59.22%) since Q4 2016 (when they grew 61.3%), even though back then it was much easier to achieve that growth rate as their TTM revenue amounted to only $85.8 million. Last quarter their TTM revenue was more than three times larger at $309.8 million which makes the feat even more impressive.

Risks and Valuation

Of course, as any investment, Alteryx is not without risk. For many reasons, Alteryx is actually in an above-average risk category.

First of all, while I tried to shine a light on the competitive landscape, it has to be repeated that I'm not a data analytics expert. This space is very complex, difficult to analyze, and as Gartner noted very dynamic and rapidly evolving. It would be foolish to disregard competition entirely. At the same time, for the reasons noted above, I think it is very plausible that Alteryx has a unique approach in the space and doesn't see a lot of direct competition at the moment.

Alteryx's management is also doing a good job of communicating their virtues not only to customers but also to the investing community. But in all honesty, no one really knows how many of the reported 47 million data citizens really need Alteryx and how many of those will actually buy it. Therefore, the reported TAM number cannot be taken as gospel.

Furthermore, there is the risk, which has been expressed by analysts many times, of data shifting more and more to the cloud. Since Alteryx is an "on-prem" software, some investors fear that Alteryx might be left behind in this move to the cloud. Alteryx currently believes that on-prem or hybrid structures will persist for many years to come and customers currently are not asking for a pure cloud-analytics-solution yet – still this is a potential risk to consider for the long-term.

Another business risk to consider is that Alteryx recently issued a total of $800 million of convertible senior notes due in 2024 and 2026. The reason for taking on so much debt is quite simple: According to CEO Stoecker, there are many data analytics companies with great technology and functionality that, however, lack a customer base and go-to-market strategy. Therefore, Stoecker expects a good amount of consolidation in the industry which is why it is important for Alteryx to have the dry powder necessary to take advantage of strategic acquisitions. (For example, as I'm writing this, Alteryx announced to acquire Feature Labs, a data science software company launched out of MIT that automates feature engineering for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications.)

Although Alteryx currently has negative earnings and cash flows and "only" $310 million in TTM revenue, you should not worry about this convertible debt increasing the risk of bankruptcy because Alteryx can settle the notes in shares or cash or a combination thereof.

However, investors should consider potential dilution from the offering: The conversion rate for the 2024 and 2026 notes will initially be 5.2809 shares of Alteryx Class A common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes (equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $189.36 per share of Alteryx Class A common stock). This means that if the stock price upon conversion is $189.36 or higher and, thus, the bond investors will exercise all their share options, Alteryx will have to issue 4,224,720 shares or 6% of current shares outstanding.

Since Alteryx entered into a capped call transaction the risk of additional dilution if the share price is lower than $189.36 upon conversion is limited, as well as the exposure to upside price movements of the stock (capped at $315.60 per share). Thus, the share dilution will not deviate significantly from the 6% mentioned above.

But not everything is as bad as it might look after reading these last paragraphs. On the contrary, I would argue that the positives for Alteryx's investment case far outweigh its negatives.

Alteryx has tremendous business economics, which is evidenced by consistent gross margins of more than 90%. The company is targeting free cash flow margins between 30%-35% in three to five years, which, considering their gross margins, seems realistic. As already mentioned, Alteryx is growing like a weed (accelerating to 59% in the last quarter) despite the increasing scale and their subscription model with a dollar-based net expansion rate above 130% gives them a lot of visibility and security in their revenue base. It is also hard to deny that Alteryx is, in fact, riding a secular growth trend towards big-data and advanced analytics and that customers love their products.

As such it makes sense that Alteryx has traditionally traded at an elevated EV/S ratio. However, Alteryx is hardly an outlier among similar high-growth, high-margin, subscription-based companies:

Source: Author's table; earnings reports from companies Investor Relation sites.

Data by YCharts

If you look at this YCharts graph (and don't fixate on the numbers, they are not 100% accurate), the current sector rotation out of high-growth stocks gives investors a reasonable look at high-quality growth companies again. Alteryx is one of the high-growth companies that has impressed the most with their recent business performance (in my opinion, the share price increase from $82 in early June to $147 in early September was mostly the result of the anticipation and achievement of exceptional quarterly results reported in July).

Currently, with shares around $107 and a forward EV/S around 14 (based on FY 2020 revenue estimates of approximately $530 million), you can buy Alteryx at a valuation last seen before their terrific Q2 results and close to valuation levels last seen in late 2018. If we were to assume the company could achieve its free cash flow-margin targets eventually, they would currently trade around 40-46 times their potential next year free cash flow. At the current growth rate of almost 60%, this seems like a reasonable valuation to me.

Is Alteryx's stock a bargain? Hardly. But considering its margin- and growth-profile, recurring revenue business model, industry tailwinds and competitive positioning it is also a unique company that should trade at an elevated multiple. I think it's a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.