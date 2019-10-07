Stitch Fix: Great Buy Under $20

Stitch Fix is experimenting with a larger variety of styles as well as a "direct-buy" option that will be accretive to future growth.

Though Stitch Fix's growth remains solid, investors are turning their attention to weak EBITDA guidance for the following year.

After seeing tremendous gains earlier in the year, e-commerce company Stitch Fix (SFIX) has tumbled down and erased virtually all of its year-to-date gains. In a market environment that has punished so-called "unicorns" and returned focus to profits as well as growth, investors have called foul on Stitch Fix's declining margins - especially after the last several quarters saw tremendous sequential margin expansion. Post-Q4 earnings, Stitch Fix is now trading below $20 and at one of its lowest points of the year:

I recommended Stitch Fix at $28 as it began its declines last quarter, and am an even more enthusiastic buyer under $20. In my view, when investor appetite for growth stocks return, Stitch Fix will get the multiples re-rating that has evaded it all year. In the meantime, there are no red flags in its core business that justify the stock's harrowing ~40% decline from peak value - even the company's gross margin declines.

Framing the margin/profitability issues

One of the most salient results from Stitch Fix's fourth-quarter results was its slight, 30bps drop in gross margins. Recall that gross margins have been in an uptrend all year, driven by the company's more favorable sales mix toward its higher-margin proprietary brands, as well as the maturing of the Mens and Kids categories (which caused an initial margin hit when they were introduced last year). These margin gains have been one of the driving factors driving Stitch Fix's stock price higher, validating its business model and proving that it isn't a "growth-at-all-costs" company.

In Q3, Stitch Fix's gross margins jumped 150bps, from 43.6% to 45.1%. That trend reversed in Q4, however, as gross margins fell back to 44.1%:

Figure 1. Stitch Fix gross margins Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

To add insult to injury, Stitch Fix also released a downbeat bottom-line guidance for the upcoming fiscal year 2020.

Figure 2. Stitch Fix FY20 guidance Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

Though the full-year revenue guidance of $1.90-$1.93 billion (+20-22% y/y growth) bracketed Wall Street's consensus of $1.92 billion, its $10-$30 million EBITDA forecast is ~50% below expectations.

Justifying the margin declines

There's a simple explanation for Stitch Fix's margin declines, however. The company has been investing heavily into its inventory reserves to broaden its variety of styles, as well as to support a new "direct-buy" program that allows customers to buy items they've previously purchased in different sizes and colors, without having to go through a traditional "Fix." Here's some specific data points on the company's style expansion that management shared in the company's investor letter:

Over the past two years, the number of Women's brands have grown by 50% and the number of styles by 70%

Men's activewear styles doubled year-over-year

We note that Stitch Fix isn't necessarily investing in dead inventory either. In the men's space in particular, inventory is turning over six times annually. In addition, the company's "success rates", defined as the frequency that items are purchased in a Fix, have grown over time - as shown in the indexed chart below, with FY18 as a base:

Figure 3. Stitch Fix success rates

Source: Stitch Fix Q4 investor letter

For customers ordering their first Fix, success rates have improved 17% - achieved through the company's broader inventory selections and improved algorithmic matching. Customers on their second Fix and beyond have also seen success rates improve.

Investors should also be aware of the fact that even though Stitch Fix's gross margins have slightly fallen, Stitch Fix is still within spitting distance of its long-term gross margin target of 45-46%, and that its gross margins are still significantly above other peers in the traditional retail space:

Here's some additional insight from CEO Katrina Lake on the Stitch Fix's Q4 earnings call that give insight into the company's inventory investments and priorities for 2020:

Leveraging these capabilities in a direct-buy format is an exciting step for us and one that has the potential to drive further engagement between fixes, increase our ability to serve clients well and get deeper share of wallet [...] It’s this confidence in our personalization platform that feeds our investment strategy in 2020. Last year, we invested in new categories to extend our market opportunity and in 2020 we’ll be investing in our digital product creating more possibility and making the incredible capabilities that we have more expansive and better positioned to capitalize on the enormous opportunity in the markets we are in."

In a nutshell, Stitch Fix is trading near-term margins for long-term growth, as it did last year when it launched its Mens and Kids categories. The company is also investing in significant marketing to accelerate its launch in the UK, Stitch Fix's first major overseas market.

We can't argue that these investments haven't produced tremendous results. In Q4, Stitch Fix's active clients grew 18% y/y, while revenues grew 36% y/y to $432.1 million, That represents seven points of acceleration over Q3's growth rate of 29% y/y.

Key takeaways

Given that the company is addressing a massive >$500 billion clothing opportunity in the U.S. and UK alone, investors should be more patient with Stitch Fix as it executes on its growth plans. Stitch Fix's unique format for e-commerce positions it apart from other online merchants, while its new direct-buying service also gives buyers a more familiar purchasing option.

Figure 4. Stitch Fix US/UK TAM Source: Stitch Fix Q4 earnings deck

Now trading near year-to-date lows, Stitch Fix is valued at under 0.9x forward revenues, which seems excessively low for a company that is growing at a >30% y/y clip and is producing positive, albeit slim EBITDA:

Keep an eye out for an entry point in this name.

