Frannie: FHFA's Financial Advisor And Restoring Rule Of Law

Even though the government is in control, I don't think they'll be able to raise enough capital to successfully terminate the conservatorships without settling the lawsuits.

Calabria meets with Vartanian October 10th to talk housing finance reform. Discussions with Vartanian this year have been some of the most informative of any.

FHFA is looking to hire a Financial Advisor as part of Trump's approved Treasury Housing Finance Reform plan to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie and get them out of conservatorship.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies in conservatorship. Up until this last month, the government has prioritized keeping the companies in a permanent state of conservatorship by taking all of their money for itself less a relatively minuscule capital buffer. On September 30th, the government increased their capital buffers from $3B and $3B to $25B and $20B for Fannie and Freddie respectively and with that has begun to let the two retain earnings as the government executes against its plan to recapitalize them so that they have enough capital to exit conservatorship. Now, FHFA is looking to hire a Financial Advisor.

Investment Thesis: Fannie and Freddie have $34B of junior preferred stock outstanding that largely trades at around $0.50 on the dollar. It looks like FHFA is going to prevent the companies from exiting conservatorship unless they raise tens to hundreds of billions of dollars of capital. FHFA is their regulator and has proposed a capital rule last year that it looks to finalize later this year or early next. FHFA is also looking to work with Treasury as part of the Trump approved Housing Finance Reform plan to amend the Senior Preferred Stock Purchase agreement so that the companies can raise capital and exit conservatorship.

The theory of owning preferred shares is that the companies need to raise equity capital. As such, they can only sell common shares or preferred stock. Common stock would expect dividends eventually and when those start, preferred stock would resume dividends as well. The more likely scenario, however, is that the companies are unable to raise new capital without settling the lawsuits which will result in the preferred shareholders converting to common shares either before the companies raise capital or as part of the capital raise. Common shares may outperform preferred shares.

FHFA Looks To Hire A Financial Advisor

On Friday, news that FHFA was hiring a Financial Advisor broke and GSE equities started rising. I think what FHFA has to say is interesting:

1. FHFA acknowledges that it is charged with the responsibility to ensure the capital adequacy and financial safety and soundness of both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

2. FHFA even goes as far as to agree with the recent Fifth Circuit court ruling. They say that as Conservator, FHFA may take such actions as are necessary to put the regulated entities in a sound and solvent condition.

3. FHFA has a need to develop a road map to recapitalize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and that's why it's looking to hire a Financial Advisor:

This is all because in the past month, Treasury released the Trump-approved plan. Note that the Trump-approved plan recommended raising the capital buffers to stop the sweep in the meantime, while the government figures out what to do for a fourth amendment to the Preferred Stock Purchase Agreement. It's going to stop the sweep but to some, it still isn't clear what the government is going to do with the liquidation preference. FHFA lists the services it is looking for from the Financial Advisor it chooses:

FHFA went as far as to break these out into Phases. The first Phase is really the relevant one:

So there you have it. FHFA is looking to hire a Financial Advisor that will come up with a full range of options that will help structure an end to the conservatorships. Note that the companies are now retaining capital. This takes receivership off the table. FHFA may hire a Financial Advisor as soon as late this month.

Calabria Talks With Thomas Vartanian October 10th

Who is this Vartanian guy and how does he get all the good interviews this year? He talked with Joseph Otting in March about the Trump memorandum to terminate the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In May, he met with the architect behind the Treasury's Housing Reform Plan that Trump approved, who said that the Treasury has largely been repaid by Fannie and Freddie. This week, he's meeting with Calabria on October 10th at 5pm at GMU. I wonder what news he's going to be breaking this time?

Let's talk feasibility, from the fifth point of the item list of Phase 1 for the Financial Advisor. How do you raise capital without settling the lawsuits? You really can't. The lawsuits primarily go against the net worth sweep. I doubt that these "go away" as Mark Calabria would put it if the liquidation preference is largely declared paid back as Craig Phillips talked (noting that Craig Phillips put the Trump-approved Housing Finance Reform Plan together).

Long story short, if you can't settle the lawsuits, good luck trying to figure out the largest capital raise this century so far. The only way to settle the lawsuits is to declare the government stock paid back or to cut a massive check to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The government's plan hasn't really begun to address feasibility quite yet, but we're getting there, and once they do, they'll realize that the lawsuits will largely "go away" as Mark Calabria puts it if the government simply does the right thing here. In the meanwhile, the companies will be retaining capital.

Wazee v. FHFA

This case is rapidly becoming one of the most interesting out there in my opinion. This case was originally filed on August 16, 2018. The judge here now wants all the parties to tell her what she should think about the fifth circuit court decision:

That's not really the type of ORDER you'd want if you were the government and you just wanted the judge to fall into line and issue a ruling that the net worth sweep was legal like all the courts have ruled before the fifth circuit en banc ruling came out.

Summary And Conclusion

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are now retaining capital. FHFA will likely do some sort of consent agreement to allow Fannie and Freddie to exit conservatorship before they have as much capital as whatever final capital rule decides is required for the two companies. Fannie and Freddie will likely retain their own financial advisors in this process, as they will have to submit to FHFA who will have to approve their capital restoration plans.

I own preferred stock. Preferred stock has interesting contract claims rolling through the DC District court currently being ruled over by Judge Lamberth.

This past month has been eventful. We've won in court on APA claims. We've begun retaining capital. We're now hiring financial advisors so that FHFA can make an impartial decision to... drumroll please... do the right thing.

After 11 years of GSE critics running the show to keep these companies under their thumb, their regulator is now working hard in the spirit of the law to do its duties to make them safe and sound and their lack of capital is what is said to be why they were placed into conservatorship so their abundance of capital is going to be what gets them out of it, paraphrasing Mark Calabria.

For all you home gamers out there, the reason I got into this one is because around 2014 it became abundantly clear that the companies were going to make back way more than they took from the government. The accounting fraud hadn't really surfaced in a way that I could comprehend. I read the law and I thought it was pretty straightforward that Lamberth would rule in favor of plaintiffs but boy was I wrong. 5 years later, a court finally sided with plaintiffs and got it right. Wow, what a circus it has been.

It's amazing to me how many judges throughout this whole saga have issued rulings that are inconsistent with my understanding. Frankly, it's mostly water under the bridge now because the guy who wrote the law that they've been ruling on has now been promoted into running the agency (FHFA) that that law (HERA) governs. He has written a paper saying that what the government has done is illegal. He's said more of the same since he's become the director of FHFA. The actions of FHFA as of late have turned the tables on the history of what the FHFA has done to crush the GSEs and now is working to recapitalize them.

They have begun retaining capital. Now FHFA is working to hire a financial advisor to figure out what to do about the net worth sweep so that they can raise more capital and exit conservatorship. Preferreds largely trade at 50 cents on the dollar, far beneath where I think they should be given that I expect the net worth sweep to end in the next 12 months as part of raising new capital because no one in their right mind is going to put money into two companies if it is just going to be swept to the government.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FMCCH,FMCCI,FMCCL,FMCCN,FMCCP,FMCCS,FMCCT,FMCKP,FNMAM,FNMFN,FNMFO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.