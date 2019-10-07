Green Plains, Inc.: If 2018 Was Bad, 2019 Is Proving To Be Even Worse

A year ago I wrote here on Seeking Alpha about the strategic shift that U.S. ethanol and agricultural products company Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE) was undergoing. That shift came after the company's ill-timed expansion in the ethanol sector coincided with an extended period of low ethanol prices. Q4 2018 saw the company dispose of substantial fermentation assets in a bid to raise cash for the triple purposes of reducing its debt load, repurchasing its shares, and financing a partial transition away from ethanol and into the animal feed sector.

That transition has ultimately not been easy. The share price of Green Plains fell by over 50% between October 2018 and August 2019 (see figure), although it rebounded last month after President Donald Trump promised a "giant" relief package for the U.S. ethanol sector. Even that rebound has illustrated how fitful the company's transition away from ethanol has been given that its share price has largely tracked sentiment in the ethanol sector over the last year.

Data by YCharts

Green Plains has made some notable improvements to its balance sheet over the last year. While its cash reserve has declined and its long-term debt load has increased, the company has reduced its short-term obligations (see figure) and improved its current ratio in the process. These numbers will have all improved still further in the near future following the company's announcement that it would be selling a 50% share of its cattle feeding segment, which generated EBITDA of $8.9 million in Q2, to an investor group for $75 million in cash; the transaction will also remove $335 million in debt-financed working capital from the Green Plains balance sheet. This is not a company that is in any danger of a liquidity crunch despite having operated in a persistent low-margin environment since late 2014.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately for Green Plains, its operating environment has only worsened over the last year. Start with the ethanol sector, which continues to generate roughly 50% of the company's consolidated revenues. Average production margins for Iowa corn ethanol producers have remained near zero since late 2018 (see figure). Margins for the sector as a whole have been negative over the same period. Green Plains has historically focused on scale over margins (although that is starting to change as part of its transition), which has left it especially exposed to the current operating environment. The company reported an average Q2 crush margin of -$0.17/gallon of ethanol production during what is usually a higher-margin period of the year. Even the company's vertical integration through its MLP Green Plains Partners (GPP) and marketing segment left it with a consolidated crush margin of -$0.09 on every gallon of ethanol that it produced and sold in Q2.

Iowa corn ethanol facility production margins, 2013-2019. Source: CARD (2019).

Not surprisingly, given the negative margins and last year's sale of some of its ethanol production capacity, Green Plains sold 34% less ethanol (and comparable amounts of co-products corn oil and DDGS) in the first half of 2019 than in the same period of 2018. The only area of the company's operations that experienced growth in H1 2019 was its feedlots, which allowed it to sell 14% more head of cattle on the same basis. Green Plains has seen its trailing earnings numbers fall to 3-year lows as a result (see figure), and these can be expected to decline still further in Q3 and Q4 as the effects of this year's operating conditions continue to replace those of last year's comparatively strong conditions.

Data by YCharts

Analysts have revised their estimates for the company's FY 2019 earnings sharply lower since May as the ethanol operating outlook has worsened. The consensus (based on three estimates) is that Green Plains will report its first negative annual EBITDA result of the decade for 2019 (see figure). This estimate is very reasonable given that sector-wide production margins were unchanged on average in Q3 compared to Q2, and current low corn prices make a harvest-related surprise to the upside (or downside, from the ethanol producer's perspective) much more likely than the opposite. An earnings rebound for Green Plains is expected in FY 2020, although this will largely depend on future ethanol production margins. I believe that the market is overly-optimistic on this point for the reasons discussed here.

Data by YCharts

The strength of the company's balance sheet does provide two advantages for investors. First, its dividend looks relatively secure at present even as its yield has become increasingly attractive due to the share price decline (see figure). Likewise, Green Plains has been able to reduce its share count through buybacks, and its average number of diluted shares outstanding is approaching the levels seen prior to its earlier expansion (see second figure). Management made clear in the Q2 earnings call that additional buybacks are unlikely to take place until a sustained strengthening in ethanol production margins occurs, but investors have already experienced some benefits from the reversal of the ethanol expansion.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

The main drawback to Green Plains, Inc. as a potential long investment opportunity at this point is the lack of evidence that production margins will rebound in the near future. As mentioned above, corn prices are near decade lows already, making it unlikely that margins will improve due to lower feedstock costs. Gasoline prices could move rapidly higher in the event of geopolitical strife in the Middle East, of course, but growing concerns over global economic growth make the opposite scenario in which prices move lower a possibility as well (see figure).

Data by YCharts

The main hope at present for Green Plains, Inc. and the broader ethanol sector is that the Trump administration both restores the U.S. biofuel blending mandate to its statutory volumes and reallocates the volumes that it waived in the past to future blending requirements. Such a policy implementation would quickly boost demand for biofuels and would cause investor sentiment to quickly improve: witness the rally that occurred in the share price of Green Plains in response to a single tweet from Mr. Trump, for example (see figure). That rally also caused the company's trailing EV/EBITDA ratio to move back above its 5-year median value, however, due to a dearth of details regarding how the announcement would impact the ethanol sector.

Data by YCharts

There is no denying that Green Plains has made some important improvements over the last year, especially to its balance sheet. It is much more likely to survive the current low-margin environment as a going concern than are peers such as Pacific Ethanol (PEIX). The last year has shown that the company's operating conditions can continue to deteriorate, though, to the detriment of those shareholders who adopt a "buy and hold" attitude while waiting for those conditions to eventually rebound. Green Plains continues to primarily be an ethanol company, its transition plans notwithstanding, and its share price will continue to be driven by the U.S. corn ethanol production environment as a result. My outlook for Green Plains is bearish at this time.

